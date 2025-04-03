Donte Jackson Officially Introduced As Head Basketball Coach At Alabama A&M
Alabama A&M athletic director Dr. Paul A. Bryant officially introduced Donte' Jackson as the Bulldogs' new head men's basketball coach on Thursday afternoon at the AAMU Event Center in Huntsville, Alabama.
Jackson, 46, has a winning record of 263-185 in his 15-yard head coaching career at Stillman College and Grambling State. He has won three Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Coach of the Year awards while guiding Grambling State to three regular-season conference titles in eight seasons.
In 2024, the Tigers earned a trip to the 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament, where they defeated Montana State 88-81 in the First Four Play-In game.
Jackson takes the helm of the Bulldogs basketball program, which went 10-22 in the overall record last season under Coach Hughley.
At the press conference, Dr. Daniel K. Wims, Alabama A&M University President, and Dr. Paul Bryant, the Director of Athletics, shared their enthusiasm for hiring Donte' Jackson. Dr. Bryant hired Jackson at Stillman College, Grambling State, and now at Alabama A&M.
"Third time's the charm. He hired me at Stillman. He hired me at Grambling, and now he has brought me to The Hill. Dr. Bryant has been a pivotal person in my life, just me and my development," Jackson said.
Bryant also highlighted Jackson's impressive track record and commitment to building championship-level programs.
For Coach Jackson, he's ready to lead the Bulldogs to new heights on The Hill.
KEY QUOTES
Donte' Jackson - Head Coach
"I look forward to spending a lot of time with you and just seeing your vision so I can duplicate it, and we can take this to the next level."
"In life, we all need that one person, that one person that believes in you, that gives you a chance to show your talents and show what you can do, and he's been that one believer for me."
"Thank you to my wife, my kids, and my family. Thank you for being my biggest supporter. Thank you for being my biggest fan."
"My wife and myself needed a change of scenery. After a lot of deep, thoughtful discussions, tough conversations, we decided to hit the reset button. We needed the opportunity to refocus for our purpose, refocus to build a brand new program into a championship contender. And we just needed to change the scenery."
"We are serious about that classroom. The majority of the time, I deal with 90% African American men, and my graduation rate is 95% percent."
"Recruiting is our lifeline. Recruiting is the lifeline to any great athletic program."
Dr. Paul A. Bryant - Athletic Director
"This process was a focused national search. We had to make sure that we got the best candidate that fit Alabama A&M University. I think we did."
"Donte's history, you heard it a little bit from the president. He played at Central State in the great state of Ohio. He went from a player to assistant coach at Central State, and then he became the head coach. He was one of the youngest head coaches in the country."
Dr. Daniel K. Wims - President
"Thank you to this wonderful great coach for joining us."
"These three personalities should work together to build the best department in the Southwestern Athletic Conference," on his new head coaches for the women's and men's basketball and football teams.
As of today, it's the Donte' Jackson Era on The Hill in Huntsville!
Donte Jackson Reportedly Will Become Alabama A&M's New Head Basketball Coach
