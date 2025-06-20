Ex-Houston Star Bria Patterson Joins Prairie View A&M's Women's Basketball Staff
Prairie View A&M University proudly welcomes Bria Patterson to the Women's Basketball program as the Director of Basketball Operations for the 2025-26 season.
A former standout student-athlete with a deep knowledge of the game and strong leadership qualities, Patterson brings a wealth of on-court experience and a competitive spirit to the Panthers program.
Patterson joins Prairie View A&M following a stellar four-year playing career at the University of Houston, where she established herself as a resilient and dynamic guard. During her senior season (2022–23), she made 29 starts in 30 games and set a program record for most minutes played in a single game with 54 in a triple-overtime thriller against East Carolina.
She finished second on the team in rebounds and minutes, while ranking third in total points (297), field goals made (113), and steals (66). She scored in double figures 15 times and led the Cougars in scoring on five occasions.
As a junior (2021–22), Patterson was a key contributor to a nationally ranked defensive squad, helping Houston lead the American Athletic Conference in steals. She appeared in 29 games with 28 starts and notched a double-double, while finishing second on the team in rebounds and offensive boards. She earned American Athletic Conference Honor Roll recognition for her standout performances that season.
Patterson's sophomore campaign (2020–21) featured multiple double-digit scoring and rebounding games, including her first career double-double (10 points, 13 rebounds vs. Wichita State). As a freshman, she played in 31 games with 23 starts, landing among the program's top first-year performers with 30 made three-pointers—seventh-most by a freshman in school history.
Before her collegiate career, Patterson starred at DeSoto High School in Texas, where she was a three-time First Team All-District selection and the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year. She also competed with Nike EYBL-DFW Elite on the AAU circuit, consistently averaging a double-double.
Bria Patterson's transition into basketball operations reflects her continued commitment to the sport and her desire to grow the next generation of student-athletes. Her experience as a high-performing student-athlete and her strong academic foundation make her a valuable addition to the PVAMU women's basketball staff.
She is the daughter of Ronnie and Deborah Patterson and has one brother, Bryce.
