HBCU Basketball: Texas Southern Wins Home Opener Over Texas A&M-San Antonio

The Tigers had a strong bench performance in the dominant victory at home.

Kyle T. Mosley

Kavion McClain - Texas Southern Tigers Guard
Kavion McClain - Texas Southern Tigers Guard / Credit: TSU Athletics
HOUSTON - The Texas Southern Tigers defeated the Texas A&M-San Antonio Jaguars 100-66 in their home opener at the Fertitta Center in Houston, TX, on Monday, Nov. 6.

Tigers guard Kavion McClain had a game-high 22 points, eight assists, three steals, and two rebounds. Forward Kenny Hunter added 15 points, seven rebounds, and two steals in the dominant win.

Johnny Jones' squad led 48-37 at halftime. The Tigers deployed a solid defensive effort with 15 steals, forcing 20 TAMUSA turnovers and scoring 24 points off turnovers.

Texas Southern outrebounded the Jaguars 34 to 27, having 17 offensive rebounds, and scored 56 to 18 points in the paint.

Dezmon Dudley was the leading scorer for the Jaguars with 13 points, Fotis Hristopoulos contributed 12 points, and Antwone Gonzales added 10 points in the loss.

Texas Southern was 39-of-78 (50%) from the floor, made 10-of-28 treys (35.7%), and knocked in 12-of-20 (60%) from the charity stripe on the evening.

Coach JohnnyJones
Nov 28, 2023; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Texas Southern Tigers head coach Johnny Jones talks with a referee during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The Tigers cashed in with 23 second-chance points and 23 fast-break scoring. TSU received 46 points from nine bench players for a strong performance.

TAMUSA was 9-of-15 (38.1%) from the field, 6-of-10 (35%) from beyond the arc, and 5-of-15 from the free throw line at 33.3%.

Texas Southern will start a four-game road trip on Sunday, Nov. 10, with a matchup against Georgia in Athens at 2:30 PM CT. Following that, the Tigers will travel to Atlanta to face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

TSU will travel to Birmingham to play Samford on Sunday, Nov. 17, and conclude the trip a week later against New Mexico in Albuquerque on Sunday, Nov. 24.

The next Tigers home game will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at H&PE Arena against Texas A&M-Kingsville.

Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

