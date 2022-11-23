HBCU GO Hires First All-Female Broadcast Team, Jon Kelley as 'HBCU GO TIME' Host for Basketball Season

HOUSTON, Tx — The billionaire media mogul Byron Allen is a pioneer in delivering ground-breaking broadcasting teams, shows, and features for HBCU sports fans worldwide.

Allen's digital streaming platform HBCU GO, plans to feature the first all-female broadcast team with Lawrencia Moten, Nicole Hutchinson, and Courtney Tate, which will broadcast HBCU basketball games for the 2022-23 season.

HBCU GO All-Female Broadcasting Team from left to right:Nicole Hutchinson (Color Analyst), Lawrencia Moten (Play-by-Play), and Courtney Tate (Sidelines Announcer); Credit: HBCU GO and AMG

In celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Title IX, the new all-star broadcast team will include play-by-play announcer Moten, color analyst Hutchinson, and Tate as the sideline reporter.

"Allen Media Group is proud to honor the 50th Anniversary of Title IX by featuring a first-ever all-female broadcast team," Byron Allen said. "We are proud to amplify these powerful female voices and to provide best-in-class basketball game coverage from America's top HBCUs."

HBCU GO TIME host Jon Kelley; Credit: HBCU GO and AMG

Also, AMG hired veteran sports announcer Jon Kelley as the host of its new weekly digest, "HBCU GO TIME." The program will debut on Saturday, Nov. 26, at 1 PM ET on HBCU GO. Many may remember Kelly's work from the nationally syndicated show EXTRA, CNN reports with Anderson Cooper and hosting The Mole on ABC.

Kelly hopes to bring an authentic, thought-provoking analysis and commentary on all the HBCU basketball action. He will focus on the SWAC, MEAC, and CIAA basketball games this winter and into conference play before March Madness.

"The launch of our weekly 'HBCU GO TIME' shows our commitment to highlighting the very best HBCUs have to offer," Clint Evans, general manager and co-founder of HBCU GO, remarked.

The complete HBCU GO's full broadcast schedule of HBCU basketball is listed on HBCUGO.TV.

Byron Allen is the founder, chairman, and CEO of Allen Media Group, which owns HBCU GO and The Grio.

HBCU GO is on broadcast television, carried by station groups including CBS-owned-and-operated stations, Nexstar, Gray, Cox, Scripps, Tegna, Sinclair, Lockwood, Allen Media Broadcasting, Hearst, Circle City Broadcasting, McKinnon Broadcasting, Cowles, Graham, Block, Sun Broadcasting, Tougaloo College, Sagamore Hill, and Marquee. HBCU GO programming is also available to stream on HBCUGO.TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV, and by downloading the HBCU GO App.

