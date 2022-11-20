Florida A&M Wins 2022 SWAC Women's Volleyball Tournament Championship

HOUSTON, TX - The Florida A&M Lady Rattlers defeated the Alabama State Lady Hornets 3-0 for the 2022 SWAC Women's Volleyball Tournament Championship title.

FAMU won 25-22, 25-19, and 26-24 to cruise to the win over the top-seeded Alabama State team.

Brooke Lynn Watt led the Lady Rattlers with 17 kills, 36 attacks, and a 36.1% hitting percentage.

The Lady Hornets were led by Jada Rhodes, who had ten kills and 39 attacks but had eight errors.

