Florida A&M Wins 2022 SWAC Women's Volleyball Tournament Championship
The Lady Rattlers are the 2022 SWAC Women's Volleyball Tournament Champions.
HOUSTON, TX - The Florida A&M Lady Rattlers defeated the Alabama State Lady Hornets 3-0 for the 2022 SWAC Women's Volleyball Tournament Championship title.
FAMU won 25-22, 25-19, and 26-24 to cruise to the win over the top-seeded Alabama State team.
Brooke Lynn Watt led the Lady Rattlers with 17 kills, 36 attacks, and a 36.1% hitting percentage.
The Lady Hornets were led by Jada Rhodes, who had ten kills and 39 attacks but had eight errors.
