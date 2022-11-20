SWAC West Out of Control

Two SWAC West teams traveled along I-10 to Mississippi and Alabama with a mission. Win and seize control of the division.

Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) looks for an opening against Alcorn State during play at the Jack Spinks Football Stadium in Lorman, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Tcl Jsu Alcorn; Credit:© Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

ALCORN STATE

Alcorn State (5-6, 4-4 SWAC) faced enormous odds of upsetting Jackson State (11-0, 8-0 SWAC). It was a brave fight until the Tigers unleashed Travis Hunter on the Braves. He had a pick-six and a terrific toe-tap receiving touchdown to deliver a 24-13 win. JSU and Coach Sanders completed their second-straight undefeated season in the SWAC. Alcorn was eliminated.

PRAIRIE VIEW

The goal was relatively simple for Prairie View A&M (6-5, 503 SWAC). Bubba McDowell's Panthers must defeat Mississippi Valley State (2-9, 2-6 SWAC) and earn a trip to the 2022 SWAC Football Championship game versus Jackson State. Unfortunately, the Panthers surrendered 27 unanswered second-half points to lose 27-7.

TEXAS SOUTHERN

In the case of Texas Southern (5-6, 4-4 SWAC), the Tigers led 20-3 with 13:29 remaining in the game. The score was 20-10, and the momentum shifted to the Bulldogs. Andrew Body fumbled a game-sealing 26-yard run through the endzone for a touchback.

With six plays and 80 yards later, Xavier Lankford connected with Cameron Young for a 34-yard receiving touchdown. Alabama A&M would be down by 3 points, 20-17, in less than 1:23.

An ineffective quarterback Tison Hill subbed for an injured Andrew Body, and the Tigers punted. Lankford wasted little time pulling out the dagger and destroying Texas Southern's postseason dreams.

On a 4th and 1, with zero safety coverage, Lankford burst through the Tigers' defense for a 38-yard touchdown run, and TSU would fall 24-20. Also, Clarence McKinney's team eliminated themselves in the process.

DL Jason Dumas, Southern; Credit: Fred Green, Southern Athletics

WHAT'S NEXT?

Prairie View and Texas Southern couldn't close the deals and handed their fates to Southern University (6-4, 4-3 SWAC) in the upcoming Bayou Classic. Should the Jaguars fall to the lowly Grambling State Tigers (3-7, 2-5 SWAC), Prairie View would assume the title.

For now, the Panthers will be praying and singing Kum Bah Yah for Grambling to pull off the Bayou Classic upset as they did last season.

The season's grand finale and Bayou Classic pageantry will take place at Caesars Superdome on Saturday, Nov. 26.

