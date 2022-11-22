HOUSTON, TX — Coach Eddie Robinson is undoubtedly a college football legend. In a like manner, Deion Sanders had brought legendary football seasons to the SWAC as a head coach. It may be too early to call, but how does Sanders compare to Robinson during their early seasons in the SWAC?

When he retired from coaching football, Coach Rob sat at the pinnacle of all-time winningest coaches with a 408-165-15 record. The great coach ranks third all-time to Division III head coach John Gagliardi (489-138-111) and the second-winningest Joe Paterno (409-136-3; Division I).

Not bad for an HBCU head coach where critics would mention how black college coaches lack the positive results of their coaching counterparts.

Former Grambling State legendary head coach Eddie Robinson and Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders.

These days, Jackson State's head coach Deion Sanders dominates the landscape of college football. His name permeates articles and video commentary on his team, speeches, and what will be his next move. He's the lead in most sports articles — for a good reason.

Today's announcement has Sanders as a repeat candidate for the FCS Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year statue. He won the honor in 2021 and is a favorite to repeat this year with an 11-0 regular season record.

Jackosn State coach Deion Sanders encourages the Tigers after coming from behind at the Jack Spinks Football Stadium in Lorman, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Tcl Jsu Alcorn; Credit:© Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

Coach Prime is setting records and blazing a trail for HBCU head football coaches that even the legendary Eddie Robinson would be proud of his feats. Since his arrival on the scene, cynics and critics panned his coaching as a sideshow or stepping stone — even so, he made Jackson State a winning program again.

Sanders' first-three-season record is 26-5 (83.4%) at Jackson State. In two-consecutive seasons, his team has swept through the Southwestern Athletic Conference without a loss. His early SWAC winning percentage is better than Robinson's 29-10 (74.3%) record in his first three seasons after Grambling joined the conference in 1958. The G-Men's first SWAC conference title was in the third season.

Grambling State coach Eddie Robinson takes a hard look at his team s first-half effort against Tennessee State at Vanderbilt s Dudley Field Oct. 8, 1983. Coach Robinson team was down 7-0 most of the game until they scored a touchdown with time running out for a 7-7 tie, spoiling the Blue Blue s homecoming festivities. Credit:© Ricky Rogers / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here's another astounding comparison of Sanders to Robinson. Coach Rob had his first undefeated season (9-0) in his second complete season at Louisiana Normal (later Grambling State) in 1942. Eighty years later, Coach Sanders is on the verge of posting an undefeated season in the SWAC.

Later in 1955, Grambling notched a 10-0 season culminating in the Orange Blossom Classic victory over Florida A&M. Eddie Robinson went 19 seasons before registering an undefeated SWAC season (6-0 SWAC) in 1977. In the ensuing year, 1978, Grambling finished 5-0-1 in the league.

For the moment, Sanders has two-consecutive untarnished seasons in the SWAC. Only the 2022 SWAC Championship game stands in his way from claiming complete dominance over his league's foes.

Robinson produced two more undefeated SWAC records in 1983 (6-0-1) and 1989 (7-0), but it wasn't easy. Any ingratitude for the achievements of Jackson State and Deion Sanders would be a mistake.

The Tigers' football program could define an era of superiority rarely seen in HBCU football if they defeat their unnamed opponent on Dec. 3 in the title match.

Coach Prime may be talking with multiple Power 5 schools, which shouldn't surprise anyone. He's been hinting at the possibility of leaving Jackson State since last season. However, talks are just talks; but could open the door to increased financial security for his assistant coaches and staff that few HBCU schools can offer.

We could witness an abrupt end to the Deion Sanders era in the SWAC and HBCU football. Or not. Then again, we must remember that his presence was a restoration project for many HBCU football programs. A new standard has been set for others to follow its model.

Regardless, it's safe to say, without a shadow of a doubt, that Deion Sanders is SWAC! One day, many will realize his legend.

We shall see.

