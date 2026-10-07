HBCU GO Reveals 20-Game 2027 Basketball Schedule
Birmingham, Ala -- HBCU GO, the leading media provider for the nation's 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), will tip off its 2027 men’s and women’s basketball schedule on Saturday, January 2, 2027 with Bethune-Cookman at Florida A&M.
The 20-game Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) slate runs through March 4, bringing fans a season of conference competition, legendary rivals and school pride.
The season opens with unfinished business between Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman. Both the men’s and women’s teams split their two regular-season meetings, with the home team winning each contest.
Last season, the men’s games were decided by four points apiece, while the women were separated by just seven total points across their two meetings. Bethune-Cookman visits Florida A&M on January 2 before the Rattlers travel to Daytona Beach for the March 4 season finale, simulcast on and theGrio.
Grambling State and Southern will meet twice after the Jaguars swept both the men’s and women’s series last season. In Texas, the January 30 doubleheader presents contrasting momentum: Prairie View A&M’s men dominated Texas Southern earlier this year, while the Texas Southern women won both meetings against the Panthers.
The February 27 doubleheader between Alabama A&M and Alabama State also carries plenty of intrigue. The men traded victories last season, with Alabama A&M winning the first by four points before Alabama State answered with a one-point victory. On the women’s side, Alabama A&M swept the season series, winning the two contests by a combined 17 points.
“HBCU basketball is bigger than what happens on the court. These games bring together students, alumni and communities whose pride in their schools is multi-generational,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “HBCU GO is proud to give these schools a global platform -- while bringing fans closer to the competition, traditions and culture that make HBCU sports an event.”
“The Southwestern Athletic Conference is extremely pleased with our historic partnership with HBCU GO and Allen Media Group (AMG),” said SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland. “The exposure and brand awareness this relationship has generated for our conference and its twelve member institutions have been unprecedented. HBCU GO’s national reach has provided an invaluable platform to showcase our student-athletes, member institutions, and the SWAC brand to audiences across the country. We look forward to building on this success for many years to come as we continue to expand the visibility and reach of the SWAC alongside HBCU GO and AMG.”
HOW TO WATCH:
Fans can catch HBCU GO basketball across its broadcast, digital and streaming platforms:
- Broadcast syndication in major U.S. television markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta and more (check local listings).
- Streaming on the HBCU GO FAST Channel on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, The Roku Channel, Local Now, the HBCU GO mobile app, HBCUGO.tv and additional digital platforms.
- Visit HBCUGO.tv for a complete list of viewing options and local affiliates.
ABOUT HBCU GO
HBCU GO is a cultural lifestyle destination and leading sports media provider that embraces and represents the voice of Black Excellence every day of the year through a platform that captures the rich history, diversity, perspectives and cultural experiences at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. HBCU GO provides live sports, original series, documentaries, films, comedy and edutainment programming. Launched in 2012, the free-streaming service was acquired by Byron Allen in 2021 and is part of Allen Media Group (AMG). AMG owns and operates 13 ABC-CBS-NBC network affiliate broadcast television stations in 11 U.S. markets and ten 24-hour HD television networks.
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I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends. Former founder and publisher of the Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on SI since October 2019. Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four. My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances: WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert), KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews: Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Collegiate Head Coach), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Mark Ingram (NFL RB), Terron Armstead (NFL OL), Jameis Winston (NFL QB), Cam Newton (NFL QB), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Chennis Berry (Collegiate Head Coach), Johnny Jones (Collegiate Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Women's Basketball Coach), Chennis Berry (South Carolina State - HBCU Champions), Tremaine Jackson (Collegiate Head Coach), Curtis Symonds (President - HBCU GO), Jay Walker (ESPN), Tiffany Greene (ESPN), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (Former VP of Basketball - New Orleans Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns. For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:Follow KyleTMosley