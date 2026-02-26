HBCUAC Basketball Championship Day 3 Results and Game Schedule | 2026
The HBCUAC Hope Credit Union Basketball Championship tournament is underway at Stillman College. Here are the results to date:
🏀 Men’s Tournament Results & Games Scheduled
February 24, 2026 – Quarterfinals
- Fisk Bulldogs 83, Virgin Islands Tigers 72
- Huston-Tillotson Rams 67, Rust Bearcats 61
- Oakwood Ambassadors 79, Wiley Wildcats 56
- Paul Quinn Tigers 66, Wilberforce Bulldogs 65
February 25, 2026 – Semifinals
- Fisk Bulldogs 84, SUNO Knights 109
- Voorhees Tigers 75, Rust Bearcats 62
- Dillard Bleu Devils 66, Oakwood Ambassadors 80
February 26, 2026
- Wilberforce Bulldogs vs. Tougaloo Bulldogs - 2 PM CT
- SUNO Knights vs. Stillman Tigers - 6 PM CT
February 27, 2026
- Oakwood Ambassadors vs. Talladega Tornadoes - 2 PM CT
- Voorhees Tigers vs. Philander Smith Panthers - 6 PM CT
🏀 Women’s Tournament Results & Games Scheduled
February 24, 2026
- Huston-Tillotson Rams 59, Voorhees 52
- SUNO Knights 74, Fisk Bulldogs 59
- Stillman Tigers 79, Dillard Bleu Devils 63
February 25, 2026
- Wilberforce Bulldogs 88, Tougaloo Bulldogs 56
- Rust Bearcats 79, Huston-Tillotson Rams 49
- Philander Smith 64, SUNO Knights 47
February 26, 2026
- Wiley Wildcats vs. Stillman Tigers - noon
- Oakwood Ambassadors vs. Wilberforce Bulldogs - 4 PM CT
February 27, 2026
- Talladega Tornadoes vs. Philander Smith - noon
- Paul Quinn Tigers vs. Rust Bearcats - 4 PM CT
