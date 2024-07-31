Honoring Coach Robert Moreland: Heartfelt Reflections from SWAC and Texas Southern
HOUSTON — Texas Southern University announced the passing of its former legendary basketball coach, Robert Moreland.
Moreland's record at Texas Southern included 406 wins and 377 losses. He coached the Tigers from 1975 to 2001 and served as interim coach again from 2007 to 2008. His influence on the TSU basketball program was truly significant with six 20-win seasons and a 30-win season.
Under Moreland the 1977 team won the NAIA National Basketball Championship against Campbell, 71-44.
Texas Southern won six SWAC regular season titles (1983, 1989, 1992, 1994, 1995, 1998), and earned three NCAA tournament visits in 1990, 1994, and 1995.
Moreland was named the SWAC Basketball Coach of the Year five times and inducted into the SWAC Hall of Fame in 2007.
KEVIN GRANGER ON MORELAND'S PASSING
Not only was Coach Moreland a legendary coach, but he was just as legendary as a person," Dr. Kevin Granger stated to HBCU Legends. "We mourn the passing of Coach Moreland who was a special individual, and wish his family our condolences during this difficult time."
COMMISSIONER MCCLELLAND ON MORELAND'S PASSING
“Coach Robert Moreland was a true legend whose profound impact on the game of basketball will forever be remembered,” SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland said in a statement. “He was a remarkable coach and administrator that genuinely cared about the personal growth and development of his student-athletes both on and off the court. The historic legacy he leaves behind will forever be honored and cherished by the Southwestern Athletic Conference.