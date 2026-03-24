Howard's Historic Run Fueled Record NCAA Tournament First Round Viewership

Howard University's appearance against Michigan in the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament made history for HBCU athletics. It also contributed to record March Madness viewership.

CBS Sports and TNT Sports announced that the first day of the 2026 NCAA Tournament was the most-watched opening day in history. The telecast averaged 9.8 million viewers across CBS, TNT, TBS, and truTV. This is a 6% increase over last year's 9.1 million viewers.

"The primetime window, led by Michigan-Howard and VCU-North Carolina, averaged 12.5 million viewers — the most-watched First Round window in NCAA Tournament History."

— CBS Sports & TNT Sports announcement, March 2026

National interest surged as Howard entered the bracket—a testament to the significance of an HBCU program competing on college basketball's biggest stage. The Bison, MEAC champions, beat UMBC 86-83 in the NCAA First Four and advanced to face Michigan in the first round.

The matchup with the Wolverines attracted significant attention. Fans outside the traditional college basketball audience also tuned in.

CBS and TNT have broadcast all March Madness games since 2011. This year’s opening-day average was the highest in 15 years of unified coverage. Viewership has increased each of the past four years.

Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) defends Howard guard Cam Gillus (2) during the second half of NCAA Tournament First Round at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Thursday, March 19, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How This Year's March Madness Viewership Compares

Here is a look at the opening-day viewership figures for the past four years, per Sports Illustrated:

YEAR AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP CHANGE FROM PREVIOUS YEAR 2026 9.8 MILLION +6% 2025 9.1 MILLION +6% 2024 8.5 MILLION +1% 2023 8.4 MILLION +2%

Source: Nielsen Big Data + Panel

Howard's tournament appearance reflects a resurgence in interest and success for HBCU basketball programs. Entering Thursday's first-round game, the Bison were among the most discussed programs. As a result, they drew viewers who might not typically watch early rounds.

The cultural significance of an HBCU team in March Madness goes beyond basketball. For many HBCU fans, Howard's presence carried deep cultural meaning, symbolizing pride, respect, and the representation of historically underrepresented institutions on a national stage. This broad appeal directly influenced viewership and made history.

VCU's upset of No. 1 seed North Carolina in the same primetime window also contributed to the record numbers. Fans tuned in for two high-stakes, compelling matchups. The games showcased the excitement of the NCAA Tournament's opening round.

The two-day average for the first Thursday and Friday of the 2026 tournament was 9.3 million viewers. This is a 5% overall increase and the best start in the event's history.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Howard's NCAA Tournament game set a viewership record? The primetime window featuring Howard vs. Michigan averaged 12.5 million viewers. This was the most-watched first-round window in NCAA Tournament history, according to CBS Sports and TNT Sports.

How many people watched the 2026 NCAA Tournament opening day? Thursday's first-round games averaged 9.8 million viewers across all channels. This is the best opening day on record since CBS and TNT unified tournament coverage in 2011.

Why did the Michigan-Howard game draw so many viewers?

As an HBCU, Howard's appearance on March Madness' biggest stage resonated culturally and historically, prompting heightened interest from those who saw the school's participation as meaningful representation.

How does 2026 March Madness viewership compare to previous years? Opening-day viewership has grown for four years in a row, rising from 8.4 million in 2023 to 9.8 million in 2026. The increase is driven by compelling matchups, bracket drama, and expanding distribution.

What was the most-watched game of the 2026 NCAA Tournament first round? The primetime window with Michigan-Howard and VCU-North Carolina drew the highest viewership of any first-round window in tournament history.