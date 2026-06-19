Jackson State Names Kendrick Perkins Men's Basketball General Manager
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JACKSON, Miss. – Jackson State University named Kendrick Perkins general manager of men’s basketball operations, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. Ashley Robinson, vice president and director of athletics for Jackson State, confirmed Perkins’ new post with HBCU Legends On SI.
Naming the ESPN analyst and 2008 NBA champion as general manager reflects Robinson’s desire for the program to keep pace with a national shift reshaping how college rosters are being built. Perkins, a 14-year NBA veteran who won a title with the Boston Celtics, agreed to the role after working closely with first-year head coach Trey Johnson.
“It’s a volunteer role, but he’s going to come in to fundraise,” Robinson said. Perkins will also take a leading part in Jackson State’s name, image, and likeness efforts. Robinson expects his presence to transform the program while increasing its exposure and resources. “That’s going to be huge for us,” Robinson said.
The hire came together through familiar channels. Perkins and Johnson share the same agent and had discussed the move for some time before deciding to make it public. Johnson, who played briefly in the NBA, including a stint with the Los Angeles Lakers alongside Kobe Bryant, began working with Perkins the same day the news broke.
Robinson said Perkins will also help launch a journalism program at the HBCU. His ESPN background as a basketball analyst is expected to anchor that effort. Perkins is close with former Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders, whose arrival in 2020 raised the program’s national profile.
Perkins entered the NBA directly out of high school in 2003 and spent 14 seasons with the Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers, and New Orleans Pelicans before moving into media, where he became a fixture of ESPN programming, including First Take and NBA Today.
Johnson, named head coach in April, is a Jackson State alumnus and the 2007 SWAC Player of the Year who spent four seasons as associate head coach before his promotion. Under his guidance, the program produced 2026 SWAC Player of the Year Daeshun Ruffin, giving Perkins an established core of young talent to build around.
Perkins becomes the latest figure with NBA roots to take a college front-office post. John Wall joined Howard as president of basketball operations in April, Stephen Curry as assistant general manager at Davidson, and Trae Young in the same role at Oklahoma. Perkins and Wall now anchor parallel experiments at two of the country’s most visible HBCU programs.
For Robinson, the appointment fits a tenure spent betting on bold moves. “I’m an HBCU guy, so I’m here because I want to be here, and I want to show people it can be done at our schools,” Robinson said. “I’m tired of people saying you can’t.”
With Perkins’ NBA network and media reach now tied to Johnson’s homecoming, the front office he is joining will test how far that conviction can carry a SWAC program to prominence on the national stage.
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I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends. Former founder and publisher of the Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on SI since October 2019. Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four. My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances: WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert), KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews: Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Collegiate Head Coach), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Mark Ingram (NFL RB), Terron Armstead (NFL OL), Jameis Winston (NFL QB), Cam Newton (NFL QB), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Chennis Berry (Collegiate Head Coach), Johnny Jones (Collegiate Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Women's Basketball Coach), Tremaine Jackson (Collegiate Head Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (Former VP of Basketball - New Orleans Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns. For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:Follow ktmoze