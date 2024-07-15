Jackson State Tigers Will Have A Challenging Men's Basketball Schedule For The Upcoming Season
Jackson State University released the 2024-25 men's basketball schedule on Monday featuring five teams who participated in the NCAA Tournament a season ago and eight teams who won 20-plus games.
The Tigers go on the road to take on Southern Miss in an exhibition matchup on Oct. 28.
Jackson State opens the season against perennial power Houston, who finished 32-5 last season before being eliminated in the Sweet 16, on Nov. 4 on the road. They continue the early November road swing on Nov. 9 against High Point (27-9 last season), who played in the CBI. They continue the road trip in Cincinnati on Nov. 12 facing Xavier who finished 16-18 last season and are just two seasons removed from a 27-10 Sweet 16 run.
The Tigers continue non-conference play with four more games in November including on Nov. 16 in Nashville against Vanderbilt (9-23 last season), before three games included in the BBN Invitational beginning with Western Kentucky (22-12 last season) on Nov. 20 who made the NCAA Tournament before falling in the first round. They follow that up with a game inside Rupp Arena against another NCAA Tournament team in Kentucky (23-10 last season) on Nov. 22, before closing out the month in Nashville against Lipscomb (20-12 last season) on Nov. 24.
December has four non-conference road games and an in-season tournament on tap for Jackson State beginning Dec. 2 against Saint Louis (13-20 last season). The trip continues with games against Arkansas State (20-17 last season) on Dec. 5 and another NCAA Tournament team Iowa State (29-8 last season), who made it to the Sweet 16, on Dec. 8.
The Tigers will take a break from true road games for a pair of neutral site games on Dec. 20-21 in the Don Haskins Basketball Invitational in El Paso (Texas) before closing out non-conference play against Cal Baptist (16-17 last season) on Dec. 28.
Jackson State opens conference play on the road against Alcorn State on Jan. 4 before a pair of home games against Alabama State (Jan. 11) and Alabama A&M (Jan. 13). The Tigers will play home-and-home with Alcorn State, Bethune-Cookman, Florida A&M, Grambling State, Mississippi Valley State, Prairie View A&M, Southern, Texas Southern, and UAPB this season.