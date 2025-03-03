HBCU Legends

Philander Smith Wins 2025 Hope Credit Union HBCUAC Women's Basketball Championship

The Lady Panthers win the inaugural tournament title versus the Lady Wildcats.

Kyle T. Mosley

Philander Smith Wins The HBCUAC Women's Basketball Championship
Philander Smith Wins The HBCUAC Women's Basketball Championship / Credit: UEN

Philander Smith University won the 2025 Hope Credit Union HBCUAC Women's Basketball Championship after defeating Wiley University, 49-38, at the Alvin Howard Fitness Center on the campus of Stillman College.

The Lady Panthers junior guard Miracle Thomas was named the 2025 Hope Credit Union HBCUAC Women's Basketball Championship's Most Outstanding Player.

Sidney Townsend led Philander Smith with 17 points, six rebounds, two blocks, one assist, and a steal. Senior forward Dasia Turner contributed 10 points, nine rebounds, three blocks, and a pair of steals in the championship game.

Philander Smith Guard Miracle Thomas - Most Outstanding Player
Philander Smith Guard Miracle Thomas - Most Outstanding Player / Credit: UEN

Wiley University senior forward Jessica Nerestant recorded a double-double by scoring 13 points and 10 rebounds in the losing effort. Celebria Peacock added 11 points, two assists, and two steals for the Wildcats.

Philander Smith led 24-16 against Wiley University at halftime. The Lady Panthers increased their advantage by four points in the third period, 38-26.

Wiley struggled on the floor, shooting 29.4% overall and 8.3% from beyond the arc, but they were perfect from the foul line, going 7-of-7.

Phialnder Smith Cuts Down The Championship Nets
Phialnder Smith Cuts Down The Championship Nets / Credit: UEN

Smith registered 30.2% in field-goal percentage, 13.3% from the three-point range, and 9-of-13 for 69.2% from the charity stripe.

Philander Smith excelled in the paint, scoring 28 points to Wiley's 18. They also led in second-chance points, 9 to 6, and in fast break opportunities, 8 to 4. The Lady Panthers' bench outscored the Lady Wildcats' bench 15 to 8.

After surviving a double overtime thriller, the Dillard University men's team will face Philander Smith for the 2025 Hope Credit Union HBCUAC Men's Championship title.

