Prairie View A&M Pulls Off Thrilling Overtime Upset Against Bethune-Cookman In SWAC Tournament Opener
Prairie View A&M achieved a surprising 57-50 upset victory over Bethune-Cookman in the 2025 SWAC Women's Basketball Tournament opening round, held at the Gateway Center in College Park, Georgia.
"We're happy to be marching on," Coach Sandy Pugh said. "I haven't been past the opening round for a while now...We are proud to be here."
At halftime, the Lady Panthers had a narrow lead of 22-21.
Prairie View A&M was leading 36-30 with 8:58 remaining in the fourth quarter when Bethune-Cookman launched a 7-0 run to take the lead, 37-36, with 6:56 left on the clock.
Each team had negative plays with turnovers within the 5-minute mark on the scoreboard.
PV broke a tie at 40 apiece when CJ Wilson assisted Adreanna Waddle underneath the basket for an easy layup, giving the Lady Panthers a two-point lead over B-CU.
Asianae Nicholson blocked a shot attempt by CJ Wilson, giving the Lady Wildcats a chance to tie the game. However, Panthers' Coach Pugh switched to a zone defense, which forced Bethune-Cookman into taking an uncomfortable 3-point shot with 28.8 seconds left on the clock.
With 18 seconds left, Kayla White fouled PV's Nyam Thornton, who sank both free-throw shots, giving the Lady Panthers a 44-40 lead.
Nicholson scored on a second-chance layup with 13 seconds.
The usually reliable Thornton missed the first of two free throws. With Prairie View leading 45-42, Bethune-Cookman had a chance to tie.
Daimoni Dorsey made a 3-pointer from the corner to tie the game at 45, sending the contest into overtime. This trey was the first of the game for the Lady Wildcats.
In overtime, Janessa Kelley of Bethune hit a three-pointer, but Amarui Williams and CJ Wilson scored the first points for Prairie View, giving them a 49-48 lead over the Lady Wildcats.
Amauri Williams' baby skyhook gave PV a 52-48 lead with under 90 seconds left in overtime.
B-CU's Shamari Phillips scored 1-of-2 free throws to inch closer, 52-49.
Williams made two free throws to extend the lead to 54-49. Bethune-Cookman's offense struggled before Coach Del Rosario called a timeout with 43 seconds remaining.
With 13.7 seconds left, Panthers' Waddle fouled Chanelle McDonald. McDonald missed B-CU's 15th free throw but made the second as PV called a timeout to strategize for closing out the game at 55-50.
Williams added two free throws, securing a 57-52 victory for Prairie View after a late B-CU bucket.
UP NEXT
In the second round of the 2025 SWAC Women's Basketball Tournament, crosstown rivals Prairie View and Texas Southern will meet for the third time this season.
"They know what's coming," Nyam Thornton said about a rematch against Texas Southern.
TSU won the previous two games, including the season finale on Saturday, where they rallied from a 16-point deficit. You throw out the records for this one. Each team knows one another very well. It should be an epic clash.
STANDOUT PERFORMERS
Bethune-Cookman
- Asianae Nicholson: 11 points, 17 rebounds, 6 steals, 1 assists, 1 block
- Kayla Clark: 11 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 block
Prairie View A&M
- Nyam Thornton: 16 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist
- Amauri Williams: 12 points, 3 rebounds
- Ash'a Thompson: 9 points, rebound
- CJ Wilson: 9 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists
