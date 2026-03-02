Rust Holds Off Talladega Rally to Win the 2026 HBCUAC Women's Basketball Championship

The Lady Bearcats of Rust College beat the Talladega Lady Tornadoes 67-60 at the 2026 Hope Credit Union HBCUAC Women’s Basketball Championship in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Guard Patsy Johnson led Rust with 25 points, five assists, and two rebounds in her MVP performance.

Genae Garner added 21 points and 6 rebounds. Lauren Bennett contributed 10 points and 8 rebounds, while Unique Miller dominated the paint with 13 rebounds and 8 points.

Rust shot 43.1 percent from the floor (22 of 51), 53.8 percent from three-point range (7 of 13), and 84.2 percent from the free-throw line (16 of 19).

Talladega shot 35.6 percent from the field, 31.3 percent from beyond the arc, and just 3 of 11 from the charity stripe.

Teanna Watts led Talladega with 18 points, Olympia Chaney added 12, and Courtney Lowe scored 10 in the loss.

Talladega trailed Rust 37-24 at halftime. Despite having only six players and playing their fourth game in as many days, Rust appeared fresher throughout the game.

Rust built a 17-point lead before Talladega mounted a late comeback attempt.

Talladega pressed hard in the third, forcing turnovers and using transition play to cut Rust's lead to 8 points entering the fourth.

Rust’s defense held strong, stalling Talladega’s rally and maintaining a 6-point lead with 26 seconds remaining. In the final 15 seconds, Genae Garner hit one of two free throws to secure Rust’s 67-60 victory in the championship.