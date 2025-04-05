South Carolina Can Repeat As National Champions After Dominant Victory Against Texas
The No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks will play for second consecutive national championship on Sunday after defeating the No. 1 Texas Longhorns 74-57 at the 2025 NCAA Women's Championship Final Four game in Tampa, Florida. They advance to the National Championship game for the third time in four seasons under head coach Dawn Staley.
Joyce Edwards posted a double-double with 13 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, and one steal in the victory. Te-Hina Paopao scored 14 points, going 5-of-6 from the field on 3-for-4 three-pointers. Her teammate Bree Hall notched 11 points, one rebound, and a steal for the Gamecocks.
"I feel like my teammates gave me the confidence," Joyce Edwards said in her postgame interview.
Texas Longhorns standout Madison Booker struggled after the first quarter with foul trouble. The Gamecocks limited her to 5-of-11 from the floor for just 11 points. Jordan Lee was the UT leading scorer with a 6-for-12 peformance, while hitting 3-of-7 from beyond the arc.
The Gamecocks had a 38-35 advantage coming out of the locker room after halftime. Dawn Staley's team used a strong defensive effort while scoring on 51% of their baskets to outscore South Carolina 20-9 in the third quarter.
Texas was unable to surpass the reigning national champions, falling 13-16 in the fourth quarter. South Carolina awaits the winner of the No. 1 UCLA versus No. 2 UCONN Final Four match.
Dawn Staley's coaching has always been a source of inspiration and mutual respect in the HBCU basketball community. Hopefully, the Gamecocks will be primed and ready for Sunday's championship game.
TEAM STATS
Field Goals
- Texas: 22-56 (39.3%)
- South Carolina: 29-57 (50.9%)
Three-Pointers
- Texas: 4-10 (40%)
- South Carolina: 7-11 (63.6%)
Rebounds
- Texas: 29
- South Carolina: 36
Assists
- Texas: 10
- South Carolina: 17
Fast Break Points
- Texas: 3
- South Carolina: 15
Points In The Paint
- Texas: 22
- South Carolina: 40
Fouls
- Texas: 17
- South Carolina: 15
Largest Lead
- Texas: 8
- South Carolina: 20