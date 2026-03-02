SUNO Defeats Tougaloo 84-81 in Overtime to Win 2026 HBCUAC Men’s Basketball Championship
In this story:
Southern University at New Orleans (SUNO) captured the 2026 Hope Credit Union Men’s Basketball Championship with a thrilling 84–81 overtime victory over Tougaloo College at Stillman College in Tuscaloosa.
Center Dorian Booker delivered a dominant performance for the Knights, finishing with 26 points, 14 rebounds, two blocks, and a pair of steals. He was also the game’s “Iron Man,” playing 43 minutes for the Knights.
Booker, along with the entire starting lineup, led SUNO's offensive attack with double-digit scoring. Donte Briggs added 16 points, Jaylon Hicks contributed 12 (just one rebound shy of a double-double with nine boards), while Jermain Lawrence and Caleb Williams chipped in 10 points apiece.
Tougaloo received a strong spark off the bench from reserve guard Tyler Hudson, who poured in 21 points while adding five rebounds, four assists, and two steals. Antonio Patterson amassed 19 points, six rebounds, and three steals, and Willie Anderson contributed 11 points and eight rebounds in the loss.
The Knights completed the first half leading 35-30, scoring at 41 percent for the floor with Dorian Booker pouring in 14 points and hauling in 5 rebounds.
Late-game drama unfolded as Tougaloo erased a two-point deficit in the closing seconds of regulation. With 20.2 seconds remaining, Patterson drilled a mid-range jumper to knot the score at 72.
SUNO had a chance to hold for the final shot, but Tougaloo’s defense forced a fourth straight turnover, trapping Briggs along the baseline, causing him to step out of bounds with 14.2 seconds left.
Tougaloo’s Anderson couldn’t connect on a three-pointer from the corner with no time remaining, sending the championship game into overtime.
In the extra period, SUNO’s defense and free-throw execution proved decisive. With 4.3 seconds remaining, Patterson fouled Caleb Williams, who split a pair of free throws to extend the lead to 84–80. Tougaloo grabbed the rebound after the missed second attempt.
Young’s desperation three-pointer from the top of the arc rimmed out as time expired, allowing the SUNO Knights to become the 2026 HBCUAC Men’s Basketball champions.
