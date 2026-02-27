SWAC Basketball Men's and Women's Game Results | Thursday, Feb. 26
Here are the SWAC men’s and women’s results from Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026, with the updated standings and season-ending projections with games left on the regular-season schedule.
Game Results (Feb. 26)
Women
- Alcorn State 68, Texas Southern 54 (Final)
- Southern 80, Florida A&M 61 (Final)
- Jackson State 63, Prairie View A&M 59 (Final)
- Bethune-Cookman 68, Grambling State 71 (Final)
Men
- Bethune-Cookman 76, Grambling State 71 (Final)
- Texas Southern 92, Alcorn State 87 (Final, OT)
- Florida A&M 82, Southern 71 (Final)
- Prairie View A&M 85, Jackson State 76 (Final)
SWAC STANDINGS
SWAC Men
- Bethune-Cookman: 13-3 / 16-13
- Alabama A&M: 9-6 / 16-12
- Southern: 9-6 / 13-15
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff: 9-6 / 12-16
- Florida A&M: 9-7 / 12-15
- Texas Southern: 9-7 / 11-16
- Jackson State: 8-7 / 9-19
- Prairie View A&M: 7-9 / 12-17
- Grambling State: 6-9 / 12-16
- Alabama State: 6-9 / 9-19
- Alcorn State: 6-9 / 7-20
- Mississippi Valley State: 1-14 / 2-27
SWAC Women
- Alabama A&M: 14-1 / 18-9
- Alcorn State: 12-3 / 15-11
- Southern: 11-4 / 15-11
- Alabama State: 11-4 / 14-12
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff: 8-7 / 11-14
- Jackson State: 8-7 / 10-17
- Grambling State: 7-7 / 10-17
- Florida A&M: 6-10 / 7-20
- Mississippi Valley State: 5-10 / 6-20
- Texas Southern: 5-11 / 9-19
- Bethune-Cookman: 4-11 / 6-22
- Prairie View A&M: 0-16 / 2-25
SWAC PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH
Men: projected final order (regular season)
- Regular Season Champions: Bethune-Cookman. The Wildcats have established a 13-3 record in the league. They are the CHAMPS!
- Chase pack (most likely 2–5 in some order): Alabama A&M, Southern, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Florida A&M—All are clustered between 9-6 and 9-7 in conference, so a 2-0 finish is a major seeding swing, while a 0-2 drop can push a team into the middle bracket.
- Bubble/middle seeds: Texas Southern, Jackson State, Prairie View A&M—TSU's OT win (to reach 9-7) keeps them positioned to jump into the upper half with a strong close, while JSU and PVAM are more likely battling to avoid the bottom-half line.
- Bottom cluster: Grambling State, Alabama State, Alcorn State, Mississippi Valley State—There are multiple 6-9 teams stacked together with the final two games of the season remaining, which could decide tournament positioning rather than a realistic path to the title.
Expect a “seeding chaos” finish in places 2–6 because so many teams are separated by a single game. Currently, the most stable bet is Bethune-Cookman holding the top spot.
Women: projected final order (regular season)
- Projected champion: Alabama A&M—At 14-1, the Lady Bulldogs control the league race. Should they split the final two games, 1-1, Dawn Thornton's troops will still likely win the regular-season conference title.
- Projected 2 seed: Alcorn State—The win at Texas Southern supports their 12-3 position and has the Braves locked into the second seed.
- Next tier: Southern and Alabama State—Both sit at 11-4, so the final two games function like a race for the 3 seed (and a potential 2 seed if Alcorn stumbles).
- Mid-table fight: Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Jackson State, Grambling State—These teams are close enough that a 2-0 finish could jump multiple spots but most likely will be picking up the 3rd- to 5th-place seeds.
- Bottom half: Florida A&M, MVSU, Texas Southern, Bethune-Cookman, Prairie View A&M—PVAM at 0-16 is locked into the bottom, while TSU, FAMU, and MVSU are primarily jockeying for position to avoid the toughest opening matchup.
Alabama A&M is the clear frontrunner, while seeds 2–4 are still in play; we believe Alcorn State will follow behind the Bulldogs.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends. Former founder and publisher of the Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on SI since October 2019. Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four. My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances: WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert), KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews: Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Collegiate Head Coach), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Mark Ingram (NFL RB), Terron Armstead (NFL OL), Jameis Winston (NFL QB), Cam Newton (NFL QB), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Chennis Berry (Collegiate Head Coach), Johnny Jones (Collegiate Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Women's Basketball Coach), Tremaine Jackson (Collegiate Head Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (Former VP of Basketball - New Orleans Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns. For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:Follow ktmoze