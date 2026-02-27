SWAC Basketball Men's and Women's Game Results | Thursday, Feb. 26

Here are the SWAC men’s and women’s results from Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026, with the updated standings and season-ending projections with games left on the regular-season schedule.

Game Results (Feb. 26)

Women

Alcorn State 68, Texas Southern 54 (Final)​

Southern 80, Florida A&M 61 (Final)​

Jackson State 63, Prairie View A&M 59 (Final)​

Bethune-Cookman 68, Grambling State 71 (Final)​

Men

Bethune-Cookman 76, Grambling State 71 (Final)​

Texas Southern 92, Alcorn State 87 (Final, OT)​

Florida A&M 82, Southern 71 (Final)​

Prairie View A&M 85, Jackson State 76 (Final)​

SWAC STANDINGS

SWAC Men

Bethune-Cookman: 13-3 / 16-13​ Alabama A&M: 9-6 / 16-12​ Southern: 9-6 / 13-15​ Arkansas-Pine Bluff: 9-6 / 12-16​ Florida A&M: 9-7 / 12-15​ Texas Southern: 9-7 / 11-16​ Jackson State: 8-7 / 9-19​ Prairie View A&M: 7-9 / 12-17​ Grambling State: 6-9 / 12-16​ Alabama State: 6-9 / 9-19​ Alcorn State: 6-9 / 7-20​ Mississippi Valley State: 1-14 / 2-27​

SWAC Women

Alabama A&M: 14-1 / 18-9​ Alcorn State: 12-3 / 15-11​ Southern: 11-4 / 15-11​ Alabama State: 11-4 / 14-12​ Arkansas-Pine Bluff: 8-7 / 11-14​ Jackson State: 8-7 / 10-17​ Grambling State: 7-7 / 10-17​ Florida A&M: 6-10 / 7-20​ Mississippi Valley State: 5-10 / 6-20​ Texas Southern: 5-11 / 9-19​ Bethune-Cookman: 4-11 / 6-22​ Prairie View A&M: 0-16 / 2-25​

SWAC PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH

Men: projected final order (regular season)

Regular Season Champions: Bethune-Cookman. The Wildcats have established a 13-3 record in the league. They are the CHAMPS!

The Wildcats have established a 13-3 record in the league. They are the Chase pack (most likely 2–5 in some order): Alabama A&M, Southern, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Florida A&M—All are clustered between 9-6 and 9-7 in conference, so a 2-0 finish is a major seeding swing, while a 0-2 drop can push a team into the middle bracket.​

Bubble/middle seeds: Texas Southern, Jackson State, Prairie View A&M—TSU's OT win (to reach 9-7) keeps them positioned to jump into the upper half with a strong close, while JSU and PVAM are more likely battling to avoid the bottom-half line.

Bottom cluster: Grambling State, Alabama State, Alcorn State, Mississippi Valley State—There are multiple 6-9 teams stacked together with the final two games of the season remaining, which could decide tournament positioning rather than a realistic path to the title.​

Expect a “seeding chaos” finish in places 2–6 because so many teams are separated by a single game. Currently, the most stable bet is Bethune-Cookman holding the top spot.​

Women: projected final order (regular season)

Projected champion: Alabama A&M—At 14-1, the Lady Bulldogs control the league race. Should they split the final two games, 1-1, Dawn Thornton's troops will still likely win the regular-season conference title.​

Projected 2 seed: Alcorn State—The win at Texas Southern supports their 12-3 position and has the Braves locked into the second seed.

Next tier: Southern and Alabama State—Both sit at 11-4, so the final two games function like a race for the 3 seed (and a potential 2 seed if Alcorn stumbles).​

Mid-table fight: Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Jackson State, Grambling State—These teams are close enough that a 2-0 finish could jump multiple spots but most likely will be picking up the 3rd- to 5th-place seeds.​

Bottom half: Florida A&M, MVSU, Texas Southern, Bethune-Cookman, Prairie View A&M—PVAM at 0-16 is locked into the bottom, while TSU, FAMU, and MVSU are primarily jockeying for position to avoid the toughest opening matchup.​

Alabama A&M is the clear frontrunner, while seeds 2–4 are still in play; we believe Alcorn State will follow behind the Bulldogs.