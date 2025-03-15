SWAC Tournament Championship: Jackson State vs. Alabama State Odds And Prediction
No. 2 Jackson State will square off against No. 5 Alabama State in the 2025 Starry SWAC Men's Basketball Tournament at 8:30 PM CT on Saturday, Mar. 15. ESPNU will broadcast the championship game, which stands to be a highly competitive HBCU basketball matchup.
FanDuel Sportsbook has Jackson State as the favorite to win the tournament title. However, after dispatching No. 4 Texas Southern and No. 8 Grambling State, Alabama State has been on a roll. Saturday's championship contest will differ significantly as the Hornets hope to upset a tough JSU team.
Jackson State faced off against No. 7 Florida A&M and No. 3 Bethune-Cookman, securing their spot to meet Alabama State. Coach Mo Williams and the Tigers are favored to win due to their aggressive offensive play and tenacious defense. In contrast, Alabama State boasts strong perimeter shooting along with solid offensive and defensive capabilities in the paint.
- Date: Saturday, March 15
- Time: 8:30 PM CT
- Venue: Gateway Center in College Park, GA
- How to Watch: ESPNU/ESPN+
- No. 5 Alabama State Record: 18-15 (12-6 Conference)
- No. 2 Jackson State Record: 16-17 (14-4 Conference)
Alabama State vs. Jackson State Moneyline, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Alabama State +2.5 (-102)
- Jackson State -2.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Alabama State +128
- Jackson State -154
Total
- OVER 142.5 (-115)
- UNDER 142.5 (-105)
Prediction
Sports Illustrated's Ian MacMillan expects a low-scoring game, under 142.5. HBCU Legends predicts JSU will win a close tilt by one point and be crowned the new SWAC Men's Basketball Champions.
