SWAC Tournament Championship: Jackson State vs. Alabama State Odds And Prediction

The Tigers are a slight favorite over the Hornets in the championship game.

Kyle T. Mosley

Keiveon Hunt
Keiveon Hunt / ESPN
In this story:

No. 2 Jackson State will square off against No. 5 Alabama State in the 2025 Starry SWAC Men's Basketball Tournament at 8:30 PM CT on Saturday, Mar. 15. ESPNU will broadcast the championship game, which stands to be a highly competitive HBCU basketball matchup.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Jackson State as the favorite to win the tournament title. However, after dispatching No. 4 Texas Southern and No. 8 Grambling State, Alabama State has been on a roll. Saturday's championship contest will differ significantly as the Hornets hope to upset a tough JSU team.

Jackson State faced off against No. 7 Florida A&M and No. 3 Bethune-Cookman, securing their spot to meet Alabama State. Coach Mo Williams and the Tigers are favored to win due to their aggressive offensive play and tenacious defense. In contrast, Alabama State boasts strong perimeter shooting along with solid offensive and defensive capabilities in the paint.

SWAC Basketball Tournament
SWAC Basketball Tournament / SWAC
  • Date: Saturday, March 15
  • Time: 8:30 PM CT
  • Venue: Gateway Center in College Park, GA
  • How to Watch: ESPNU/ESPN+
  • No. 5 Alabama State Record: 18-15 (12-6 Conference)
  • No. 2 Jackson State Record: 16-17 (14-4 Conference)

Alabama State vs. Jackson State Moneyline, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

  • Alabama State +2.5 (-102)
  • Jackson State -2.5 (-120)
Alabama State Defeats Texas Southern
Alabama State Defeats Texas Southern / Credit: ESPN

Moneyline

  • Alabama State +128
  • Jackson State -154

Total

  • OVER 142.5 (-115)
  • UNDER 142.5 (-105)

Prediction

Sports Illustrated's Ian MacMillan expects a low-scoring game, under 142.5. HBCU Legends predicts JSU will win a close tilt by one point and be crowned the new SWAC Men's Basketball Champions.

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST

Published
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

