Texas Southern Knocks Off Grambling State To Keep Pace In SWAC Race

Zaire Hayes - Texas Southern Guard after the Tigers defeated Grambling State University at H&PE Arena in Houston, TX on Jan. 6, 2025.
Zaire Hayes - Texas Southern Guard after the Tigers defeated Grambling State University at H&PE Arena in Houston, TX on Jan. 6, 2025. / Credit: TSU Athletics
In the second half, Texas Southern overcame a nine-point deficit to defeat Grambling State, 67-60, in a critical SWAC battle with six games remaining on the schedule.

Kavion McClain and Jaylin Jackson-Posey each scored 13 points, while Grayson Carter contributed 12. Kolby Granger grabbed 10 rebounds, with Kenney Hunter and Kehlin Farooq adding six each. Kavion McClain also provided six assists.

TSU entered halftime trailing 37-30 halftime after Bryce Roberts scored at the buzzer to close the gap to seven points.

The Tigers traded buckets with GSU until Duane Posey went to work scoring a layup with 18:00 minutes on the scoreboard. Jackson-Posey, Posey, and Grayson Carter contributed to TSU capturing a six-point lead, 59-53, after a 13-1 run.

Texas Southern's defense yielded two shots from the field for Grambling State for the remainder of the contest. TSU walked out of FCH Assembly Center with a 67-60 to stay in second place in the conference race, tied at 8-4 with Florida A&M, Bethune-Cookman, Jackson State, and Alcorn State.

The victory was Texas Southern's first series sweep over Grambling State since the 2022 season.

The Texas Southern Tigers will square off against the SWAC leaders, the Southern Jaguars, in a live broadcast on ESPNU at 8 PM CT on Monday, Feb. 17.

