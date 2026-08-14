Texas Southern Regents Call Special Session to Vote on New AD and Men's Basketball Coach

HOUSTON - The Texas Southern University Board of Regents has called a special session for Aug. 19 to consider and vote on recommendations from President James W. Crawford III for the university's next vice president and director of athletics and head men's basketball coach.

According to a portion of the agenda obtained by HBCU Legends, the regents are expected to consider appointments for both positions and authorize the negotiation and execution of five-year employment contracts.

The agenda lists the following items under Texas Government Code Section 551.074 - Personnel Matters, which allows deliberations concerning the appointment, duties, responsibilities, evaluation or dismissal of personnel:

Consider Request for Approval to Appoint Candidate as Vice President and Athletic Director and to Negotiate and Execute a Five-Year Employment Contract

Consider Request for Approval to Appoint Candidate as Head Basketball Coach and to Negotiate and Execute a Five-Year Employment Contract

The agenda does not identify the candidates for athletic director or head men's basketball coach by name.

Crawford previously announced that he had identified the candidates he intends to recommend to the Board of Regents for the two positions, but the finalists were not publicly named at that time.

The Aug. 19 special session could formally determine the leadership of Texas Southern's athletics department and men's basketball program as the university prepares for the upcoming academic and athletic year.

HBCU Legends will provide additional details and updates as they become available.