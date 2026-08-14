Texas Southern Regents Call Special Session to Vote on New AD and Men's Basketball Coach
In this story:
HOUSTON - The Texas Southern University Board of Regents has called a special session for Aug. 19 to consider and vote on recommendations from President James W. Crawford III for the university's next vice president and director of athletics and head men's basketball coach.
According to a portion of the agenda obtained by HBCU Legends, the regents are expected to consider appointments for both positions and authorize the negotiation and execution of five-year employment contracts.
The agenda lists the following items under Texas Government Code Section 551.074 - Personnel Matters, which allows deliberations concerning the appointment, duties, responsibilities, evaluation or dismissal of personnel:
- Consider Request for Approval to Appoint Candidate as Vice President and Athletic Director and to Negotiate and Execute a Five-Year Employment Contract
- Consider Request for Approval to Appoint Candidate as Head Basketball Coach and to Negotiate and Execute a Five-Year Employment Contract
The agenda does not identify the candidates for athletic director or head men's basketball coach by name.
Crawford previously announced that he had identified the candidates he intends to recommend to the Board of Regents for the two positions, but the finalists were not publicly named at that time.
The Aug. 19 special session could formally determine the leadership of Texas Southern's athletics department and men's basketball program as the university prepares for the upcoming academic and athletic year.
HBCU Legends will provide additional details and updates as they become available.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends. Former founder and publisher of the Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on SI since October 2019. Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four. My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances: WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert), KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews: Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Collegiate Head Coach), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Mark Ingram (NFL RB), Terron Armstead (NFL OL), Jameis Winston (NFL QB), Cam Newton (NFL QB), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Chennis Berry (Collegiate Head Coach), Johnny Jones (Collegiate Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Women's Basketball Coach), Chennis Berry (South Carolina State - HBCU Champions), Tremaine Jackson (Collegiate Head Coach), Curtis Symonds (President - HBCU GO), Jay Walker (ESPN), Tiffany Greene (ESPN), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (Former VP of Basketball - New Orleans Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns. For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:Follow KyleTMosley