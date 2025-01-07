Texas Southern's Zaire Hayes Shines In Overtime Victory Against Grambling State
The Texas Southern's guard Zaire Hayes scored 24 points in the Tigers overtime victory against Grambling State, winning 71-66 in a SWAC thriller at H&PE Arena in Houston, Texas, on Monday, Jan. 6.
"We got the dub," Hayes reflected. "It's just mental. It's just being ready for my role. Whenever I got to step up and be a leader, that's what I'll do."
"Hayes has just been really good for us," Coach Johnny Jones told HBCU Legends. "He's been so solid for us, and so excited about him. He makes big plays. He's a gutsy guy. He defends with a high level. He's really good on the offensive end of the floor, making big bucket scores. So this early part of the season, those are great signs for us."
The home team led 57-50 with 2:06 minutes remaining in the SWAC contest before critical turnovers aided Grambling's rally. A trey by the G-Men's PJ Edwards closed the gap to four points with 1:42 on the clock.
Coach Jones commented on his team's effort: "I thought you guys did a tremendous job. As a team, I thought we played extremely hard. Really impressed with the effort with the guys coming in late in the game. [Jaylen] Wysinger coming in the point guard, bench steady, taking care of the ball, making some necessary plays for us. And then at the end of the day, Kehlin [Farooq] coming in off the bench, hitting some key, free throws and defending well on the other end."
Kintavious Dozier was the beneficiary of a Jaylin Jackson-Posey turnover and foul to give Grambling the basketball with 53 seconds left. Dozier buried both free throws to narrow the TSU edge by two points, 57-55.
The tension in the H&PE Arena was palpable as Kenny Hunter missed a wide-open jumper, allowing Mikale Stevenson to grab the rebound for Grambling.
Zaire Hayes then fouled Stevenson, who made both free throws, tying the game at 57 with just 13 seconds left on the clock before the teams headed into overtime.
Grambling raced out to a 63-60 lead in the extra period before Texas Southern would tie the game at 64 when Zaire Hayes made 1-of-2 free throws at 1:16. PJ Edwards fouled Hayes on a fastbreak and the TSU guard expanded the lead, 66-64 after sinking two from the charity line.
Jaylin Jackson-Posey hit a trey from the corner with 17 seconds remaining to give the hometown Tigers a 67-64 advantage. Free throws by Kehlin Farooq and Jackson-Posey gave Texas Southern the 71-66 victory to register 1-1 in SWAC play this season.
In the defeat, Grambling State's top performers were Ernest Ross (13 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal) and Antwan Burnett (13 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist). The GSU Tigers are 0-2 in SWAC play.
NEXT
Texas Southern travels to meet Arkansas Pine-Bluff for a 5:30 PM CT tip off on Saturday, Jan. 11.
Be sure you follow on X (Twitter) @KTMOZE and @HBCULEGENDS to never miss another HBCU sports breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE