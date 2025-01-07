HBCU Legends

Texas Southern's Zaire Hayes Shines In Overtime Victory Against Grambling State

The Tigers guard propelled the team to a crucial conference victory against last season's champions.

Kyle T. Mosley

Zaire Hayes - Texas Southern Guard after the Tigers defeated Grambling State University at H&PE Arena in Houston, TX on Jan. 6, 2025.
Zaire Hayes - Texas Southern Guard after the Tigers defeated Grambling State University at H&PE Arena in Houston, TX on Jan. 6, 2025. / Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends
In this story:

The Texas Southern's guard Zaire Hayes scored 24 points in the Tigers overtime victory against Grambling State, winning 71-66 in a SWAC thriller at H&PE Arena in Houston, Texas, on Monday, Jan. 6.   

"We got the dub," Hayes reflected. "It's just mental. It's just being ready for my role. Whenever I got to step up and be a leader, that's what I'll do."

"Hayes has just been really good for us," Coach Johnny Jones told HBCU Legends. "He's been so solid for us, and so excited about him. He makes big plays. He's a gutsy guy. He defends with a high level. He's really good on the offensive end of the floor, making big bucket scores. So this early part of the season, those are great signs for us."

The home team led 57-50 with 2:06 minutes remaining in the SWAC contest before critical turnovers aided Grambling's rally. A trey by the G-Men's PJ Edwards closed the gap to four points with 1:42 on the clock.  

Zaire Hayes - Texas Southern Guard after the Tigers defeated Grambling State University at H&PE Arena in Houston, TX on Jan.
Zaire Hayes - Texas Southern Guard after the Tigers defeated Grambling State University at H&PE Arena in Houston, TX on Jan. 6, 2025. / Credit: TSU Athletics

Coach Jones commented on his team's effort: "I thought you guys did a tremendous job. As a team, I thought we played extremely hard.  Really impressed with the effort with the guys coming in late in the game. [Jaylen] Wysinger coming in the point guard, bench steady, taking care of the ball, making some necessary plays for us. And then at the end of the day, Kehlin [Farooq] coming in off the bench, hitting some key, free throws and defending well on the other end."

Kintavious Dozier was the beneficiary of a Jaylin Jackson-Posey turnover and foul to give Grambling the basketball with 53 seconds left. Dozier buried both free throws to narrow the TSU edge by two points, 57-55.  

The tension in the H&PE Arena was palpable as Kenny Hunter missed a wide-open jumper, allowing Mikale Stevenson to grab the rebound for Grambling.

Zaire Hayes then fouled Stevenson, who made both free throws, tying the game at 57 with just 13 seconds left on the clock before the teams headed into overtime.

Grambling raced out to a 63-60 lead in the extra period before Texas Southern would tie the game at 64 when Zaire Hayes made 1-of-2 free throws at 1:16. PJ Edwards fouled Hayes on a fastbreak and the TSU guard expanded the lead, 66-64 after sinking two from the charity line.

Jaylin Jackson-Posey hit a trey from the corner with 17 seconds remaining to give the hometown Tigers a 67-64 advantage. Free throws by Kehlin Farooq and Jackson-Posey gave Texas Southern the 71-66 victory to register 1-1 in SWAC play this season.

In the defeat, Grambling State's top performers were Ernest Ross (13 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal) and Antwan Burnett (13 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist). The GSU Tigers are 0-2 in SWAC play.

NEXT

Texas Southern travels to meet Arkansas Pine-Bluff for a 5:30 PM CT tip off on Saturday, Jan. 11.

Be sure you follow on X (Twitter) @KTMOZE and @HBCULEGENDS to never miss another HBCU sports breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST

Published |Modified
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Basketball