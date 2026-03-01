Texas Southern celebrated senior day with a big win, beating Jackson State 82-57 on Saturday afternoon and gaining important momentum in the SWAC standings.

Before the game, TSU recognized four seniors: Alex Anderson, Bryce Roberts, Troy Hupstead, and Zytarious Morlte, who is the only four-year letterman.



The senior class also made the most of their final Saturday at H&PE Arena: Jaylen Wysinger scored 16, Roberts had 15, Anderson added 12, and Duane Posey scored 10. Posey also grabbed nine rebounds and blocked three shots, while Anthony Andrews collected eight rebounds.

TSU led for the first six and a half minutes, but Jackson State went on an 8-2 run to take a 13-12 lead with 13:17 left in the half. Alex Anderson helped TSU get back in front with two straight layups, but JSU answered with a three-pointer from Tamarion Hoover to go up 19-16.

The teams traded leads until Zaire Hayes hit a three to put TSU ahead 21-20. In the final 6:44 before halftime, five TSU players scored during a 19-0 run, giving them a 37-30 lead at the break.

A 10-0 run to open the second half gave TSU a 47-30 lead, and it appeared the Tigers were headed towards cruise control. However, Jackson State had enough fight to claw its way back with an 11-4 run sparked by three TSU turnovers and red-hot shooting from the field (4-of-5).

Texas Southern regrouped and went toe-to-toe with JSU over the next several minutes, keeping them at bay as they never got within single digits.

The closest JSU would get was a 59-48 margin with 7:44 left, but TSU finally kicked the door in with a 23-10 run to end the game as Hayes led the charge with nine points. Hayes finished his last senior day at TSU with 17 points.

With this win, TSU has moved back near the top of the SWAC standings and is now tied for second as the regular season heads into its final weekend. The race is still tight from second to seventh place, and the standings should become clearer after Tuesday's games.

Texas Southern will play its final home and regular season game on Thursday night against Prairie View A&M at 7 p.m. in the H&PE Arena.