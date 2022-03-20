On Saturday afternoon, Jackson State's head coach Tomekia Reed caught the attention of millions who viewed Jackson State's performance at the 2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.

Her Lady Tigers pushed Kim Mulkey and LSU to the brink of a historic collapse. Although Jackson State lost, Kim Mulkey verified that Jackson State's Tomekia Reed is basketball's newest coaching star on the rise.

"I got a dose of her team last year when I was at Baylor and how much I respect the job she's done," Mulkey said. "And that she's a heck of a coach and that her kids played their hearts out. And I don't know if you want me to tell you second part of that because you're all Jackson State people. But I said you ain't going to be at Jackson State long if they don't pay ya."

Mar 19, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Jackson State Lady Tigers head coach Tomekia Reed talks to the referee on a time out against the LSU Lady Tigers during the first half at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

REED PREPARED HER LADY TIGERS FOR THE MOMENT

In 2021-22, Reed guided Jackson State on an impressive undefeated run through the SWAC. Reed's goal was to prepare her team for the Big Dance. JSU's preseason schedule included Power 5 opponents, and the Lady Tigers responded well.

"[In preseason], we were playing against power fives. Everybody looked to see [if] the power fives blow us out, and we didn't get blown out once," Jackson State's Miya Crump stated.

"We have to make a strong statement in preseason next year—another strong statement. And we're going to keep knocking until the respect is there. We're going to keep knocking until we get the same as other institutions. We're going to keep knocking because what happens is the transfer portal evens the playing field. And with the playing fields being even, all we ask is for everything to be fair across the board," Reed remarked.

Mar 19, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Lady Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey yells at her players against the Jackson State Lady Tigers during the second half at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

MULKEY RESPECTS REED'S TALENT

After losing a 17-point lead and inside Pete Maravich Assembly Center for several minutes, Kim Mulkey was concerned. Eventually, her experience to attack led LSU to victory still; she knew Reed and JSU were worthy adversaries.

Mulkey noted, "And I'm not her agent, I'm not her best friend. I just know talent, and I respect people from afar on a job well done."

CAN JACKSON STATE KEEP REED IN THE PRIDE?

Cushman & Wakefield Athletic Director of the Year, Ashley Robinson, will have his hands full this offseason.

In 2021-22, Jackson State boasted SWAC champions in football, women's basketball, and other sports.

Keeping Reed and Sanders will become his priority. Sanders may be more secure than Reed — at the moment.

Success is appealing for struggling programs at HBCUs and Power 5s. Expect national suitors to gauge Reed's interest in testing her options for Reed. It may not be what the JSU faithful want to read and hear about. Still, Reed's success has illuminated the women's basketball landscape.

Texas Southern has an opening after head coach Cynthia Cooper-Dyke abruptly retired this week. TSU resides in the fourth-largest city in the country and has a great past in athletics. Could Reed be on their radar?

I'm certain that Jackson State's performance caught Mulkey's attention and the eyes of top recruits and other basketball programs in the country. One of the open positions resides in the SWAC at Texas Southern University.

Should Reed remain at Jackson, one of her goals for next season was shared in her press conference?

WHAT'S NEXT FOR REED AND JSU

"You got to continue to climb. And you are only going to do that when you bring in the top athletes, and we have that coming. We have some pretty big commitments right now and some pretty significant signees, so we are going to keep building this thing. And we going to wear that transfer portal out, you know. I hope I can find somebody who in the Sweet 16 this year, somebody who can make it to the elite eight. I'm going to get them, you know. When you can bring that type of experience to your program, this doesn't happen again. We're knocking. We're knocking. And I'm telling you, we're going to knock that door down next year," Reed observed.

Recruits watched Saturday's game. They noticed the fight, passion, camaraderie, talent, and ability to beat a Power 5 school.

Sure, Reed gave LSU bulletin board material when she mentioned that Jackson State was "coming for Kim Mulkey." Mulkey noticed and took exception. "You don't tug on superman's cape. You don't spit in the wind. You don't pull the mask off the 'ole Lone Ranger, and ya don't mess around with Kim," Mulkey reminded media of Jim Croce's song lyrics.

She walked out of the presser amusingly singing Destiny Child's "Say My Name." However, my best guess is that more people in the media and sports world are saying the name of Tomekia Reed and will continue for many years.

