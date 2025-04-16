Inside the Honda Campus All Star Challenge: Empowering HBCUs For 36 Years
The 36th Honda Campus All-Star Challenge (HCASC) will broadcast this week as the popular brand continues its support of students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in the premier academic competition.
HBCU Legends met with Honda's Jasmine Cockfield, the Project Leader of Corporate Social Responsibility, to discuss the significance of the HCASC initiative.
For over three decades, Honda has played a crucial role in promoting and supporting educational initiatives through programs such as the Honda Campus All-Star Challenge and the Honda Battle of the Bands.
"Also, there are other extensive partnerships that Honda has had with HBCUs and HBCU organizations," Cockfield said. "For instance, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and the National Urban League. We're a major partner with them."
Honda's Long-Standing Commitment
Since 1989, Honda has consistently supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) through the Honda Campus All-Star Challenge, an annual quiz bowl competition styled like Jeopardy. Over the years, it has evolved into a prestigious platform that offers students an engaging opportunity to demonstrate their academic skills and knowledge.
Jasmine Cockfield states, "For 36 years, Honda has been sponsoring thrilling competitions and building a bridge between education and real-world work scenarios."
Inside the HBCU Lab with Dr. Cavil's co-host, Charles Bishop was a contestant when Jackson State University won the 1995 Honda Campus All-Star Challenge National Championship. "It was a phenomenal experience going out to Los Angeles to tape the show. It's surreal to think about it now. I was the team's sports and history guy," Bishop noted.
The HSASC initiative reflects a lasting commitment that has strengthened the ties between Honda and the HBCU community, underscoring the company's belief in the potential of young minds educated within these institutions.
The Honda Campus All-Stars hubs are located on HBCU campuses across the nation. "We have 32 HBCUs that are coming out to California. Anyone interested in establishing a program would have to ask your local HBCU campus representatives."
She continued, "And if there is not one on your campus, you can definitely go to the website and reach out to the support channels."
Bridging the Gap: Employment and Education
Honda's initiative extends beyond the competition. Jasmine Cockfield noted that the company actively supports programs like the Business Executive Exchange Program. This initiative immerses HBCU students in real-life work situations, preparing them for future success. Through these interactions, valuable connections are founded, enabling students to transition from academic settings to impactful careers.
Also, there's Honda Day, where local Honda associates "will be able to come and, you know, talk to students and have engagement with the students, talk about career opportunities, tell them their stories, right, from engineering backgrounds to HR backgrounds."
Mohammed, a competition alum and graduate of Alabama A&M, transitioned from a student to a professional engineer at Honda. "He was hired, and now he supports Alabama A&M's participation in HCASC," Cockfield highlighted.
Celebrating Success: The Upcoming Challenge
The excitement of the 32 HBCU teams will converge in Los Angeles, competing in this year's Honda Campus All-Star Challenge. Cockfield clarified, "The event will stream on April 17," presenting an exciting opportunity for audiences worldwide to witness the culmination of talent and hard work invested by the students and Honda volunteers.
Accompanying the HCASC is the annual tradition of community service and engagement, reflected in events such as a day at Disney for the students. These activities are rewards and pivotal experiences fostering camaraderie and lasting memories.
The Heart of the HCASC
The collaboration between Honda and HBCUs is a narrative of the positive impact the HCASC has on HBCU students. Honda reinforces the vital role these institutions play in shaping future leaders. As Jasmine Cockfield commented, "It's hard work, but it's heart work too," capturing the passion and commitment that fuels the Honda Campus All-Star Challenge competition.