The 2022 Cricket Celebration Bowl and MEAC/SWAC Challenge Games scheduled games are set for this season.

The 2022 College Football MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff Game will be Week 0 to start the college football season for two HBCU legendary programs. The Alabama State Hornets will face the Howard University Bison in an ESPN live broadcast at 7 PM ET on Saturday, August 27.

The game will be the first for new Alabama State's new head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. The Bison have never played in the classic, but it will be the third appearance for the Hornets.

For tickets, game, and ancillary event information visit www.meacswacchallenge.com.

In 2021, the North Carolina Central defeated Alcorn State 23-14 in front of 15,213 fans at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

The MEAC leads the series over the SWAC 11 - 4.

ESPN Events will televised the 2022 Celebration Bowl at 12 PM ET on Saturday, Dec. 1 from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

The Celebration Bowl is the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) football championship game, which features the conference champions. Last season, South Carolina State upset Jackson State University 31-10 to claim the 2021 HBCU Football National Championship.

The MEAC football team own the series 5-1 over SWAC teams.

Cricket Wireless will be the title sponsor for the second-consecutive season of the Celebration Bowl and MEAC/SWAC Challenge contests.

The Celebration Bowl is one of 17 bowl games owned and operated by ESPN Events. ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of collegiate sporting events nationwide. In 2022, the 32-event schedule includes three early-season college football kickoff games, 17 college bowl games, 11 college basketball events, and a college softball event, which account for approximately 400 hours of live programming, while reaching nearly 64 million viewers and attracting over 800,000 annual attendees.

Tickets for the game will be announced on www.thecelebrationbowl.com.

