New Orleans Breakers Sign HBCU Football Stars RB Gray and WR McClain

Alabama State and Southern football stars signed a deal with the New Orleans Breakers.

The USFL's decision to expand its rosters from 48 to 50 players has given HBCU football stars an opportunity to shine professionally.  

gray mcclain

The New Orleans Breakers announced the signings of Southern University's wide receiver Marquis McClain and Alabama State's Ezra Gray.

On Friday morning, the USFL franchise reported the free-agent signings of Gray and McClain. The players went undrafted in April's 2022 NFL Draft.  

McClain

MARQUIS MCCLAIN - WR

McClain participated in the New York Jets rookie minicamp but wasn't selected to the training camp roster contract. The wide receiver is a hybrid between a wide receiver and a tight end. 

FTN7r0VWQAEX17z

At Southern University's Pro Day, McClain posted an impressive 4.5-second time in the 40-yard dash while NFL scouts and executives watched from the sidelines.  The Southern Jaguar has great hands and is a playmaker.

EZRA GRAY - RB

Gray has been waiting for his chance to latch on with a professional team. The former Alabama State running back was known for his shiftiness and speed out of the backfield. During the SWAC Spring games of 2021, Gray recorded 300+ all-purpose yards on Jackson State.  

Gray

His 2021 season was less than eventful as the team went through coaching changes and finished with 401 rushing yards, two rushing, and two receiving touchdowns.   Gray is a problem to tackle in the open field and had excellent breakaway speed.

McClain and Gray were participants at the inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl in February.

Saban Attack JSU copy
