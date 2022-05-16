Skip to main content

HBCU Football Stars Turn Tryouts Into NFL Contracts

Two HBCU football stars inked contracts with NFL teams after rookie minicamp tryouts this past weekend.

All they needed was an opportunity. Will Adams and Felix Harper seized their opportunities over the past weekend. 

Adams and Harper copy

The former HBCU stars were invited to rookie minicamps for tryouts. Harper's lone invite was from the Cleveland Browns. Adams had multiple offers, including the Dolphins and Commanders. Eventually, Adams chose Washington.

On Sunday, Harper signed his contract offer from the Browns, and Will Adams parlayed his options into a fantastic deal.  

The terms of Harper's signing hasn't been officially released.

Adams' undrafted rookie deal is a three-year, $2.5 million contract. Ironically, it's with the same team in which Doug Williams is employed and gave him another chance to resurrect his career into a Super Bowl MVP and ring, Washington.

Adams had a great HBCU Combine workout in Mobile, AL, ahead of the Reese's Senior Bowl. The CIAA reported that Adams, "The former Trojan posted a 4.57 in the 40-yard dash, 10-foot-3 broad jump, 40.5-inch vertical leap, and 21 reps in the bench press. His vertical would have tied for the fourth-highest of all players at the NFL Combine and the second-highest among defensive backs."

Both players participated in the inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl founded by Doug Williams and James "Shack" Harris. NFL executives, coaches, and scouts met and spoke with over 90 players at the week-long event.

HBCU players with solid outings at rookie minicamps:

  1. Aqeel Glass (Bucs/AAMU), 
  2. Markquese Bell (Cowboys/FAMU), 
  3. WR Dee Anderson (Saints/AAMU), 
  4. DB CJ Holmes (Saints/JSU), 
  5. TE Kyland Richey (Saints/JSU), 
  6. WR Bralon Robinson (Bucs/Alcorn), 
  7. DB Cory Rahman (Dolphins/TSU), 
  8. WR Keith Corbin (Bills/JSU), 
  9. WR Ron Hunt (Panthers/NCA&T), 
  10. DB Zafir Kelly (Packers/SCSU), 
  11. RB Jah-Maine Martin (Colts/NCA&T)

HBCU Legends will provide updates on any player(s) signed by NFL teams.

