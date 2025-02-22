2025 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl: Game Day Info, How To Watch, Rosters
- Grambling State Tigers
- Jackson State Tigers
- Texas Southern Tigers
- Prairie View A&M Panthers
- New Orleans Saints
- Alcorn State Braves
- Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils
- Alabama A&M Bulldogs
- Alabama State Hornets
- Florida A&M Rattlers
- South Carolina State Bulldogs
- Howard Bison
- North Carolina Central Eagles
- North Carolina A&T Aggies
NEW ORLEANS - Allstate and the Black College Football Hall of Fame will present the 2025 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl game. Today's contest will culminate a weeklong series of events for the annual postseason all-star game. It will showcase 99 of the best NFL draft-eligible football players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The kickoff will occur at 3 PM CT from Yulman Stadium on Tulane University's campus.
Steve Wyche (play-by-play), Charles Davis and Bucky Brooks (analysts), and Sheree Burruss (sideline reporter) will be broadcast live on the NFL Network. Legendary broadcaster Rob Jay (play-by-play), Jackson State head coach TC Taylor (analyst), and Anthony Herron (analyst) will have the call on SiriusXM NFL Radio and College Sports Radio.
THE NEW UNIFORMS AND HELMETS
Riddell has provided the helmets and Adidas the uniforms for the 2025 Allstate Legacy Bowl.
Team Gaither and Robinson players are comprised of the SWAC, MEAC, CIAA, SIAC, CAA, and OVC conferences. The white helmets with black uniforms will be for Team Robinson, while the black helmets and gold yellow uniforms will be worn by Team Gaither.
2025 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl
- What: Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl, 3rd Annual
- Where: Yulman Stadium, Tulane University Campus
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 22
- Time: 3:00 PM CT/ 4:00 PM ET
- How To Watch: NFL Network
- Radio Broadcast: SiriusXM NFL Radio (Channel 88) and SiriusXM College Sports Radio (Channel 84) - SiriusXM
- Black College Player Of The Year: Jada Byers
- Halftime Band: Alabama State University Mighty Marching Hornets Band will provide the halftime entertainment for the fans in attendance.
- Team Gaither Coaches: Chennis Berry (South Carolina State University) and Alvin Parker (Virginia Union University)
- Team Robinson Coaches: T.C. Taylor (Jackson State University) and Sam Shade (Alabama A&M University, formally at Miles College)
- HBCU Legacy Bowl Co-Founders: Doug Williams and James "Shack" Harris
- HBCU Legacy Bowl Partners: Allstate, Adidas, Allstate Sugar Bowl, Coors Light, National Football League, New Orleans Saints, State Farm, the State of Louisiana, Pro Football Hall of Fame, Coca-Cola, 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, Riddell, The Home Depot and Zebra Technologies, as well as NFL players Terron Armstead, Aaron Donald, Patrick Mahomes, Bobby Wagner and Jameis Winston.
- Black College Football Hall of Fame: Established in October 2009 to honor the greatest football players and coaches from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Its trustees are football legends Mel Blount, James Harris, Willie Lanier, Art Shell and Doug Williams. The Black College Football Hall of Fame is sponsored by the Shack Harris & Doug Williams Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, tax-exempt organization.
2025 ALLSTATE HBCU LEGACY BOWL TEAM ROSTERS
TEAM ROBINSON FINAL ROSTER
Team Robinson
Myles Crawley - QB, Grambling State, SWAC
Daniel Richardson - QB, Florida A&M, SWAC
Jhaydon Sullivan - QB, Savannah State, SIAC
Irv Mulligan - RB, Jackson State, SWAC
Brandon Marshall - RB, Fort Valley State, SIAC
Walter Wilbon - RB, Florida Memorial, SUN
Ike Brown - RB, Lane, SIAC
Donovan Eaglin - RB, Alabama A&M, SWAC
Shemar Savage - WR, Prairie View A&M, SWAC
Jamari Gassett - WR, Florida A&M, SWAC
Da'Shun Mitchell - WR, Savannah State, SIAC
Dejuan Bell - WR, Fort Valley State, SIAC
Anthony Evelyn - WR, Lane College, SIAC
Keenan Hambrick - WR, Alabama A&M, SWAC
Jeremiah Pruitte - TE, Florida A&M, SWAC
Tavarious Griffin - TE, Alcorn State, SWAC
Steve Carter - OL, Alcorn State, SWAC
Jalen Goss - OL, Florida A&M, SWAC
Evan Henry - OL, Jackson State, SWAC
Christian Twymon - OL, Miles College, SIAC
Aurelious Dunn - OL, Alabama State, SWAC
Kirk Ford Jr. - OL, Jackson State, SWAC
Mehdi Torrence - OL, Texas Southern, SWAC
Austin Euler - OL, Clark Atlanta, SIAC
Jordan Taylor - OL, Benedict College, SIAC
Christon Love - OL, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, SWAC
Donte Reed - DL, Mississippi Valley State, SWAC
Aaron Miller - DL, Benedict College, SIAC
Trequan Thomas - DL, Alabama State, SWAC
Roc Dowdell - DL, Miles College, SIAC
Tru Thompson - DL, Jackson State, SWAC
Fred Stokes - DL, Prairie View A&M, SWAC
CJ Pressley - DL, Prairie View A&M, SWAC
Jarell Culbreth - DL, Tuskegee, SIAC
Rico Dozier - LB, Alabama State, SWAC
Antwann Davis - LB, Florida Memorial, SUN
Tyshun Gaiter - LB, Lane, SIAC
Demarkus Cunningham - LB, Alabama State, SWAC
Caleb Grant - LB, Morehouse, SIAC
Kendall Bohler - CB, Florida A&M, SWAC
James Burgess - CB, Alabama State, SWAC
Robert McDaniel - CB, Jackson State, SWAC
Marcel Blocker - CB, Florida Memorial, SUN
Edwin Summerour - CB, Alcorn State, SWAC
Travis Martin - CB, Langston, SAC
Ke'Vric Wiggins Jr. - CB, Jackson State, SWAC
Raymond Woodie - S, Bethune-Cookman, SWAC
Amon Scarbrough - S, Alabama State, SWAC
Javius Williams - S, Texas Southern, SWAC
James Lowery - K, Tennessee State, OVC
Matt Noll - P, Jackson State, SWAC
Braxton Blackwell - LS, Southern, SWAC
TEAM GAITHER FINAL ROSTER
Team Gaither
Eric Phoenix - QB, South Carolina State, MEAC
Draylen Ellis - QB, Tennessee State, OVC
Romelo Williams - QB, Virginia State, CIAA
Jada Byers - RB, Virginia Union, CIAA
Jaden Sutton - RB, Delaware State, MEAC
Jarett Hunter - RB, Howard, MEAC
Elijah Burris - RB, Hampton, CAA
Ah'shaan Belcher - WR, Shaw, CIAA
Trejon Spiller - WR, Prairie View A&M, MEAC
Jalal Dean - WR, Tennessee State, OVC
Jaquez Jones - WR, Norfolk State, MEAC
Joaquin Davis - WR, North Carolina Central, MEAC
Kasey Hawthorne - WR, Howard, MEAC
Keshawn Toney - TE, South Carolina State, MEAC
Kameron King - TE, Fayetteville State, CIAA
Cam Johnson - OL, South Carolina State, MEAC
Michael Todd - OL, Fayetteville State, CIAA
Jared Achuff - OL, Bowie State, CIAA
Darius Fox - OL, Howard, MEAC
Keith Quick - OL, Winston-Salem State, CIAA
Queonte Hillard - OL, Shaw, CIAA
Eric Brown - OL, South Carolina State, MEAC
Larry Jones - OL, Virginia Union, CIAA
Jamaree Moyer - OL, Virginia Union, CIAA
Elijah Williams - DL, Morgan State, MEAC
Shi Gaskin - DL, Fayetteville State, CIAA
Isaac Anderson - DL, Virginia Union, CIAA
Jayden Broughton - DL, South Carolina State, MEAC
Saevion Gibbs - DL, Shaw, CIAA
John Hannibal - DL, South Carolina State, MEAC
Jamel Stewart - DL, Howard, MEAC
Quantez Mansfield - DL, North Carolina Central, MEAC
Benari Black - LB, Johnson C. Smith, CIAA
Jack Smith - LB, Johnson C. Smith, CIAA
Sadiq Salawu - LB, Bowie State, CIAA
Terrance Hollon - LB, Howard, MEAC
Ahmad Nelson - LB, Tennessee State, OVC
Keandre Booker - LB, Tennessee State, OVC
Robert Jones III - CB, Howard, MEAC
Justin Fleming - CB, Winston-Salem State, CIAA
Jordan White - CB, Hampton, CAA
Carlvainsky Decius - CB, Morgan State, MEAC
Terron Mallory - CB, Norfolk State, MEAC
Kenny Gallop Jr. - S, Howard, MEAC
Kolby Merritt - S, Fayetteville State, CIAA
Carson Hinton - S, Howard, MEAC
Kole Jones - S, North Carolina Central, MEAC
Xavier Robiu - S, Howard, MEAC
Dylan West - K, Howard, MEAC
Juan Velarde - P, North Carolina Central, MEAC
Carson Buchanan - LS, Tennessee State, OVC