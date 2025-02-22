HBCU Legends

2025 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl: Game Day Info, How To Watch, Rosters

2025 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl Game Day
2025 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl Game Day / Credit: Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl
NEW ORLEANS - Allstate and the Black College Football Hall of Fame will present the 2025 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl game. Today's contest will culminate a weeklong series of events for the annual postseason all-star game. It will showcase 99 of the best NFL draft-eligible football players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The kickoff will occur at 3 PM CT from Yulman Stadium on Tulane University's campus.

Steve Wyche (play-by-play), Charles Davis and Bucky Brooks (analysts), and Sheree Burruss (sideline reporter) will be broadcast live on the NFL Network. Legendary broadcaster Rob Jay (play-by-play), Jackson State head coach TC Taylor (analyst), and Anthony Herron (analyst) will have the call on SiriusXM NFL Radio and College Sports Radio.

2025 HBCU Legacy Bowl Helmets
2025 HBCU Legacy Bowl Helmets / Credit: Riddell

THE NEW UNIFORMS AND HELMETS

Riddell has provided the helmets and Adidas the uniforms for the 2025 Allstate Legacy Bowl.

Team Gaither and Team Robinson Helmets
Team Gaither and Team Robinson Helmets / CREDIT: Riddell

Team Gaither and Robinson players are comprised of the SWAC, MEAC, CIAA, SIAC, CAA, and OVC conferences. The white helmets with black uniforms will be for Team Robinson, while the black helmets and gold yellow uniforms will be worn by Team Gaither.

ALLSTATE HBCU LEGACY BOWL
ALLSTATE HBCU LEGACY BOWL / ALLSTATE HBCU LEGACY BOWL

2025 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl

  • What: Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl, 3rd Annual
  • Where: Yulman Stadium, Tulane University Campus
  • Date: Saturday, Feb. 22
  • Time: 3:00 PM CT/ 4:00 PM ET
  • How To Watch: NFL Network 
  • Radio Broadcast: SiriusXM NFL Radio (Channel 88) and SiriusXM College Sports Radio (Channel 84) - SiriusXM
  • Black College Player Of The Year: Jada Byers
  • Halftime Band: Alabama State University Mighty Marching Hornets Band will provide the halftime entertainment for the fans in attendance.
  • Team Gaither Coaches: Chennis Berry (South Carolina State University) and Alvin Parker (Virginia Union University)
  • Team Robinson Coaches: T.C. Taylor (Jackson State University) and Sam Shade (Alabama A&M University, formally at Miles College)
  • HBCU Legacy Bowl Co-Founders: Doug Williams and James "Shack" Harris
  • HBCU Legacy Bowl Partners: Allstate, Adidas, Allstate Sugar Bowl, Coors Light, National Football League, New Orleans Saints, State Farm, the State of Louisiana, Pro Football Hall of Fame, Coca-Cola, 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, Riddell, The Home Depot and Zebra Technologies, as well as NFL players Terron Armstead, Aaron Donald, Patrick Mahomes, Bobby Wagner and Jameis Winston.
  • Black College Football Hall of Fame: Established in October 2009 to honor the greatest football players and coaches from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Its trustees are football legends Mel Blount, James Harris, Willie Lanier, Art Shell and Doug Williams. The Black College Football Hall of Fame is sponsored by the Shack Harris & Doug Williams Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, tax-exempt organization.

2025 ALLSTATE HBCU LEGACY BOWL TEAM ROSTERS

TEAM ROBINSON FINAL ROSTER

Team Robinson ​

Myles Crawley - QB, Grambling State, SWAC
Daniel Richardson - QB, Florida A&M, SWAC
Jhaydon Sullivan - QB, Savannah State, SIAC
Irv Mulligan - RB, Jackson State, SWAC
Brandon Marshall - RB, Fort Valley State, SIAC
Walter Wilbon - RB, Florida Memorial, SUN
Ike Brown - RB, Lane, SIAC
Donovan Eaglin - RB, Alabama A&M, SWAC
Shemar Savage - WR, Prairie View A&M, SWAC
Jamari Gassett - WR, Florida A&M, SWAC
Da'Shun Mitchell - WR, Savannah State, SIAC
Dejuan Bell - WR, Fort Valley State, SIAC
Anthony Evelyn - WR, Lane College, SIAC
Keenan Hambrick - WR, Alabama A&M, SWAC
Jeremiah Pruitte - TE, Florida A&M, SWAC
Tavarious Griffin - TE, Alcorn State, SWAC
Steve Carter - OL, Alcorn State, SWAC
Jalen Goss - OL, Florida A&M, SWAC
Evan Henry - OL, Jackson State, SWAC
Christian Twymon - OL, Miles College, SIAC
Aurelious Dunn - OL, Alabama State, SWAC
Kirk Ford Jr. - OL, Jackson State, SWAC
Mehdi Torrence - OL, Texas Southern, SWAC
Austin Euler - OL, Clark Atlanta, SIAC
Jordan Taylor - OL, Benedict College, SIAC
Christon Love - OL, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, SWAC
Donte Reed - DL, Mississippi Valley State, SWAC
Aaron Miller - DL, Benedict College, SIAC
Trequan Thomas - DL, Alabama State, SWAC
Roc Dowdell - DL, Miles College, SIAC
Tru Thompson - DL, Jackson State, SWAC
Fred Stokes - DL, Prairie View A&M, SWAC
CJ Pressley - DL, Prairie View A&M, SWAC
Jarell Culbreth - DL, Tuskegee, SIAC
Rico Dozier - LB, Alabama State, SWAC
Antwann Davis - LB, Florida Memorial, SUN
Tyshun Gaiter - LB, Lane, SIAC
Demarkus Cunningham - LB, Alabama State, SWAC
Caleb Grant - LB, Morehouse, SIAC
Kendall Bohler - CB, Florida A&M, SWAC
James Burgess - CB, Alabama State, SWAC
Robert McDaniel - CB, Jackson State, SWAC
Marcel Blocker - CB, Florida Memorial, SUN
Edwin Summerour - CB, Alcorn State, SWAC
Travis Martin - CB, Langston, SAC
Ke'Vric Wiggins Jr. - CB, Jackson State, SWAC
Raymond Woodie - S, Bethune-Cookman, SWAC
Amon Scarbrough - S, Alabama State, SWAC
Javius Williams - S, Texas Southern, SWAC
James Lowery - K, Tennessee State, OVC
Matt Noll - P, Jackson State, SWAC
Braxton Blackwell - LS, Southern, SWAC

TEAM GAITHER FINAL ROSTER

Team Gaither ​

Eric Phoenix - QB, South Carolina State, MEAC ​
Draylen Ellis - QB, Tennessee State, OVC ​
Romelo Williams - QB, Virginia State, CIAA ​
Jada Byers - RB, Virginia Union, CIAA ​
Jaden Sutton - RB, Delaware State, MEAC ​
Jarett Hunter - RB, Howard, MEAC ​
Elijah Burris - RB, Hampton, CAA ​
Ah'shaan Belcher - WR, Shaw, CIAA ​
Trejon Spiller - WR, Prairie View A&M, MEAC ​
Jalal Dean - WR, Tennessee State, OVC ​
Jaquez Jones - WR, Norfolk State, MEAC ​
Joaquin Davis - WR, North Carolina Central, MEAC ​
Kasey Hawthorne - WR, Howard, MEAC ​
Keshawn Toney - TE, South Carolina State, MEAC ​
Kameron King - TE, Fayetteville State, CIAA ​
Cam Johnson - OL, South Carolina State, MEAC ​
Michael Todd - OL, Fayetteville State, CIAA ​
Jared Achuff - OL, Bowie State, CIAA ​
Darius Fox - OL, Howard, MEAC ​
Keith Quick - OL, Winston-Salem State, CIAA ​
Queonte Hillard - OL, Shaw, CIAA ​
Eric Brown - OL, South Carolina State, MEAC ​
Larry Jones - OL, Virginia Union, CIAA ​
Jamaree Moyer - OL, Virginia Union, CIAA ​
Elijah Williams - DL, Morgan State, MEAC ​
Shi Gaskin - DL, Fayetteville State, CIAA ​
Isaac Anderson - DL, Virginia Union, CIAA ​
Jayden Broughton - DL, South Carolina State, MEAC ​
Saevion Gibbs - DL, Shaw, CIAA ​
John Hannibal - DL, South Carolina State, MEAC ​
Jamel Stewart - DL, Howard, MEAC ​
Quantez Mansfield - DL, North Carolina Central, MEAC ​
Benari Black - LB, Johnson C. Smith, CIAA ​
Jack Smith - LB, Johnson C. Smith, CIAA ​
Sadiq Salawu - LB, Bowie State, CIAA ​
Terrance Hollon - LB, Howard, MEAC ​
Ahmad Nelson - LB, Tennessee State, OVC ​
Keandre Booker - LB, Tennessee State, OVC ​
Robert Jones III - CB, Howard, MEAC ​
Justin Fleming - CB, Winston-Salem State, CIAA ​
Jordan White - CB, Hampton, CAA ​
Carlvainsky Decius - CB, Morgan State, MEAC ​
Terron Mallory - CB, Norfolk State, MEAC ​
Kenny Gallop Jr. - S, Howard, MEAC ​
Kolby Merritt - S, Fayetteville State, CIAA ​
Carson Hinton - S, Howard, MEAC ​
Kole Jones - S, North Carolina Central, MEAC ​
Xavier Robiu - S, Howard, MEAC ​
Dylan West - K, Howard, MEAC ​
Juan Velarde - P, North Carolina Central, MEAC ​
Carson Buchanan - LS, Tennessee State, OVC ​

KYLE T. MOSLEY

