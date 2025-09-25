2025 HBCU FOOTBALL HOMECOMING SCHEDULE & ULTIMATE GUIDE
Plan your traveler's guide for the 2025 HBCU football Homecoming season!
The 2025 HBCU Football Homecoming season is approaching for programs in NCAA Division I and Division II, as well as NAIA.
Alumni, friends, and family from across the nation will gather at their alma maters or visit other schools to enjoy the fun, food, festivities, and football games held on or near HBCU campuses.
Some of the most popular homecomings include those at Morehouse (SpelHouse), Southern University, Florida A&M University (FAMU), Prairie View A&M, Grambling State University, Howard University, Jackson State University, Tuskegee University, and the Greatest Homecoming on Earth (GHOE) at North Carolina A&T.
2025 HBCU Football Homecoming Schedule
October 4
- Alabama State vs. Bethune-Cookman – Montgomery, AL
- South Carolina State vs. Savannah State – Orangeburg, SC
October 11
- Alabama A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State – Huntsville, AL
- Alcorn State vs. Lincoln (CA) – Lorman, MS
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Westgate University – Pine Bluff, AR
- Delaware State vs. Southern Connecticut State – Dover, DE
- Grambling State vs. Texas Southern – Grambling, LA
- Jackson State vs. Alabama State – Jackson, MS
- Morgan State vs. Virginia-Lynchburg – Baltimore, MD
- North Carolina A&T vs. South Carolina State – Greensboro, NC
- Fayetteville State vs. Livingstone – Fayetteville, NC
- Langston University (OK) vs. Arkansas Baptist – Langston, OK
October 18
- Florida A&M vs. Alcorn State – Tallahassee, FL
- Mississippi Valley State vs. Lincoln (CA) – Itta Bena, MS
- Southern vs. Prairie View A&M – Baton Rouge, LA
- Tennessee State vs. Howard – Nashville, TN
- Texas Southern vs. Virginia-Lynchburg – Houston, TX
- Morehouse vs. Lane – Atlanta, GA
- Winston-Salem State vs. Livingstone – Raleigh, NC
- Virginia Union vs. Lincoln (PA) – Richmond, VA
- Florida Memorial vs. Warner University – Miami Gardens, FL
October 25
- Bethune-Cookman vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff – Daytona Beach, FL
- Hampton vs. Monmouth – Hampton, VA
- Howard vs. Morgan State – Washington, DC
- Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State – Norfolk, VA
- North Carolina Central vs. Delaware State – Durham, NC
- Prairie View A&M vs. Lincoln (CA) – Prairie View, TX
- Clark Atlanta vs. Edward Waters – Atlanta, GA
- Virginia State vs. Bluefield State – Petersburg, VA
- Lincoln (PA) vs. Elizabeth City State – Lincoln University, PA
- Savannah State vs. Morehouse – Savannah, GA
November 1
- Bowie State vs. Elizabeth City State – Bowie, MD
- Tuskegee vs. Lane - Tuskegee, AL
Several HBCU Classics remain for Sept. 2025:
- Boombox Classic: Jackson State @ Southern - Sept. 27 - Baton Rouge, LA
- Southern Heritage Classic: Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Alcorn State - Sept. 27 - Memphis, TN
- State Fair Classic: Grambling State vs. Prairie View A&M - Sept. 27 - Dallas, TX
- Circle City Classic: Morgan State vs. Miles - Sept. 27 - Indianapolis, IN
HBCU BANDS
Published