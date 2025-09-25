HBCU Legends

2025 HBCU FOOTBALL HOMECOMING SCHEDULE & ULTIMATE GUIDE

Plan your traveler's guide for the 2025 HBCU football Homecoming season!

Kyle T. Mosley

Dec 14, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Jackson State Tigers fans wave a flag against the South Carolina State Bulldogs in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Dec 14, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Jackson State Tigers fans wave a flag against the South Carolina State Bulldogs in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The 2025 HBCU Football Homecoming season is approaching for programs in NCAA Division I and Division II, as well as NAIA.

Alumni, friends, and family from across the nation will gather at their alma maters or visit other schools to enjoy the fun, food, festivities, and football games held on or near HBCU campuses.

Some of the most popular homecomings include those at Morehouse (SpelHouse), Southern University, Florida A&M University (FAMU), Prairie View A&M, Grambling State University, Howard University, Jackson State University, Tuskegee University, and the Greatest Homecoming on Earth (GHOE) at North Carolina A&T.

The Human Jukebox
Sep 9, 2017; Hattiesburg, MS, USA; The Southern University Jaguars marching band, \"The Human Jukebox,\" performs at halftime of the game between the Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the Southern University Jaguars at M. M. Roberts Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-Imagn Images / Chuck Cook-Imagn Images

2025 HBCU Football Homecoming Schedule

October 4

  • Alabama State vs. Bethune-Cookman – Montgomery, AL
  • South Carolina State vs. Savannah State – Orangeburg, SC

October 11

  • Alabama A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State – Huntsville, AL
  • Alcorn State vs. Lincoln (CA) – Lorman, MS
  • Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Westgate University – Pine Bluff, AR
  • Delaware State vs. Southern Connecticut State – Dover, DE
  • Grambling State vs. Texas Southern – Grambling, LA
  • Jackson State vs. Alabama State – Jackson, MS
  • Morgan State vs. Virginia-Lynchburg – Baltimore, MD
  • North Carolina A&T vs. South Carolina State – Greensboro, NC
  • Fayetteville State vs. Livingstone – Fayetteville, NC
  • Langston University (OK) vs. Arkansas Baptist – Langston, OK
Jackson State Coaching Staff
Jackson State Coaching Staff / JSU Athletics

October 18

  • Florida A&M vs. Alcorn State – Tallahassee, FL
  • Mississippi Valley State vs. Lincoln (CA) – Itta Bena, MS
  • Southern vs. Prairie View A&M – Baton Rouge, LA
  • Tennessee State vs. Howard – Nashville, TN
  • Texas Southern vs. Virginia-Lynchburg – Houston, TX
  • Morehouse vs. Lane – Atlanta, GA
  • Winston-Salem State vs. Livingstone – Raleigh, NC
  • Virginia Union vs. Lincoln (PA) – Richmond, VA
  • Florida Memorial vs. Warner University – Miami Gardens, FL
FAMU
Dec. 16, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; The Florida A&M marching band performs at halftime during the Cricket Celebration Bowl game between Florida A&M University and Howard University at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. FAMU defeated Howard 30-26. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Network / Katie Goodale, Katie Goodale / USA TODAY NETWORK

October 25

  • Bethune-Cookman vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff – Daytona Beach, FL
  • Hampton vs. Monmouth – Hampton, VA
  • Howard vs. Morgan State – Washington, DC
  • Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State – Norfolk, VA
  • North Carolina Central vs. Delaware State – Durham, NC
  • Prairie View A&M vs. Lincoln (CA) – Prairie View, TX
  • Clark Atlanta vs. Edward Waters – Atlanta, GA
  • Virginia State vs. Bluefield State – Petersburg, VA
  • Lincoln (PA) vs. Elizabeth City State – Lincoln University, PA
  • Savannah State vs. Morehouse – Savannah, GA

November 1

  • Bowie State vs. Elizabeth City State – Bowie, MD
  • Tuskegee vs. Lane - Tuskegee, AL

Several HBCU Classics remain for Sept. 2025:

  1. Boombox Classic: Jackson State @ Southern - Sept. 27 - Baton Rouge, LA
  2. Southern Heritage Classic: Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Alcorn State - Sept. 27 - Memphis, TN
  3. State Fair Classic: Grambling State vs. Prairie View A&M - Sept. 27 - Dallas, TX
  4. Circle City Classic:  Morgan State vs. Miles - Sept. 27 - Indianapolis, IN

