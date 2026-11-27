MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- Alabama State delivered a dominant Thanksgiving Day performance, shutting out Tuskegee 45-0 in the 102nd Turkey Day Classic at ASU Stadium on Thursday.

A crowd of 16,867 watched in 43-degree weather with a 20 mph gust of wind as the Hornets (7-5, 4-4 SWAC) overwhelmed the Golden Tigers (5-6, 5-3 SIAC).

Alabama State finished with a 428-152 advantage in total offense and a 21-9 edge in first downs. Tuskegee ran only six of its 60 offensive plays in Alabama State territory and never reached the red zone.

Alabama State University head coach Eddie Robinson, Jr., center, leads his team in the Hornet Walk before the Turkey Day Classic football game at ASU Stadium in Montgomery, Ala., on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday November 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Eddie Robinson Jr. Celebrates Fifth Anniversary With Victory

The victory came five years to the day after Alabama State named Eddie Robinson Jr. the 30th head football coach in program history on Nov. 26, 2021.

Alabama State wins the Turkey Day Classic 45-0 over Tuskegee.



The Hornets finish the year 7-5, while the Golden Tigers close 5-6.



ASU has had a winning season in every year under Eddie Robinson Jr.@wsfa12news @wsfa12sports pic.twitter.com/We2NzH7lTR — Davis Baker (@DavisBakerTV) November 27, 2026

Robinson entered the 2026 season with a 30-16 record, according to his official Alabama State biography. He improved to 37-21 in five seasons at the helm of the Hornets.

Tuskegee still leads the historic rivalry series 62-41-3. However, Alabama State has won four consecutive meetings.

2023: Alabama State 41, Tuskegee 3

2024: Alabama State 34, Tuskegee 6

2025: Alabama State 58, Tuskegee 21

2026: Alabama State 45, Tuskegee 0

Alabama State running back Jamarie Holtzclaw (2) carries the ball against Tuskegee during the Turkey Day Classic football game at ASU Stadium in Montgomery, Ala., on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday November 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Alabama State's Fast Start Overwhelms Tuskegee

Alabama State quarterback Aaron Frye opened the scoring with a 24-yard touchdown run at the 11:28 mark of the first quarter, capping a five-play, 44-yard drive.

Just over two minutes later, Frye connected with Israel Tate for a 56-yard touchdown on the first play of the Hornets' next possession. Jareese Howard added a 4-yard touchdown run with 4:30 remaining in the quarter to extend Alabama State's lead to 21-0.

Linebacker Mitchell Robinson Jr. added the fourth touchdown 48 seconds into the second quarter. Robinson recovered a fumble by Tuskegee running back Ja'khael Rowser and returned it 21 yards for a touchdown.

Andrew Abu-Akel converted all four first-half extra points.

Tuskegee had an opportunity to score before halftime, but Lorcan Ryans missed a 44-yard field goal with five seconds remaining in the second quarter. Alabama State carried a 28-0 lead into halftime.

Alabama State linebacker Mitchell Robinson, Jr., (5) celebrates a scoop and score touchdown on a fumble recovery against Tuskegee during the Turkey Day Classic football game at ASU Stadium in Montgomery, Ala., on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday November 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hornets Complete Thanksgiving Day Shutout

TJ Ramsey scored on a 14-yard run with 5:29 remaining in the third quarter, completing an eight-play, 53-yard drive.

Stewart McCall II converted a 31-yard field goal with 8:34 remaining in the fourth quarter following a 14-play, 84-yard drive that consumed 8:07.

Ashton Ashford capped the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run with 1:55 remaining in regulation. McCall converted both second-half extra points.

Alabama State quarterback Andrew Body celebrates with teammates after they scored against Tuskegee during the Turkey Day Classic football game at ASU Stadium in Montgomery, Ala., on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday November 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Alabama State Offensive Standouts

Frye completed 16 of 27 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown without throwing an interception. The quarterback added 20 rushing yards and the game's opening touchdown.

Backup quarterback Landon Vessel completed his only pass attempt for 23 yards.

Daionte "DJ" Hicks led the Hornets with five receptions for 75 yards and added a 21-yard kickoff return. Kareem Keye caught four passes for 57 yards, and Tate finished with two receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown.

Alabama State rushed for 183 yards and four touchdowns on 38 carries.

Leading Alabama State Rushers

Jamarie Hostzclaw: Eight carries, 50 yards

Jareese Howard: 41 rushing yards, one touchdown

Ashton Ashford: 32 rushing yards, one touchdown

Aaron Frye: 20 rushing yards, one touchdown

TJ Ramsey: One rushing touchdown

The Hornets converted seven of 14 third-down opportunities and scored on all four trips to the red zone.

Alabama State Defense Dominates Tuskegee

Mitchell Robinson Jr. led Alabama State's defensive effort with 10 tackles, one tackle for loss, and a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown.

The Hornets registered four sacks for 32 yards and 10 tackles for loss for 41 yards.

Safety Zamari Hall recorded an interception and a 13-yard sack. Kanye Varner contributed a sack and 1.5 tackles for loss, while Jonathan Roach and Myles Richardson each added a sack. Richardson also forced a fumble.

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Alabama State limited Tuskegee to three conversions on 16 third-down opportunities and an average of 2.5 yards per offensive play.

Alabama State Jaxson Lee (24) closes in on Tuskegee Golden Tigers quarterback Amari Yelding (14) during the Turkey Day Classic football game at ASU Stadium in Montgomery, Ala., on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday November 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tuskegee Struggles Offensively

The Golden Tigers utilized three quarterbacks against Alabama State's defense.

Amari Yelding: 8-of-19 passing, 63 yards, one interception

Antonio Knight Jr.: 2-of-4 passing, 20 yards

Bryson McGrew: 0-of-3 passing

Tuskegee finished with 83 passing yards and 69 rushing yards.

Henry Pullen led the Golden Tigers with 47 rushing yards on seven carries, including a 34-yard run. Yelding added 29 yards on eight carries, while EJ Hall caught four passes for 36 yards.

Linebacker Devin Smith led Tuskegee with 10 tackles, followed by Darius Thomas with six.

Calvin Townes Jr. sacked Frye for a 16-yard loss and forced a fumble that Tuskegee recovered. Jaleel Shakir punted eight times for an average of 34.3 yards, placing three punts inside the 20-yard line.

Tuskegee played its season finale under interim head football coach Keith Higdon, who is also listed as the offensive line coach on the university's official roster.

What's Next for the Turkey Day Classic?

The 102nd Turkey Day Classic was played under a one-year agreement between Alabama State and Tuskegee.

Alabama State athletic director Jason Cable and Tuskegee vice president of intercollegiate athletics Reginald Ruffin finalized the agreement in January.

A date for the 103rd Turkey Day Classic has not been announced.

The scheduling uncertainty centers on Alabama State's potential participation in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) playoffs.

The Thanksgiving rivalry falls on the same weekend as the opening round of the FCS playoffs. NCAA rules prohibit participating teams from playing nonconference games during the playoffs.

Cable said in January that Alabama State had to account for the possibility of hosting an FCS playoff game.

No HBCU football program earned a berth in the 2026 FCS playoff field.

Alabama State concluded its season at 7-5 overall and 4-4 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). Tuskegee finished 5-6 overall and 5-3 in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC).

102nd Turkey Day Classic: Scoring Summary

First Quarter

11:28: Aaron Frye, 24-yard touchdown run (Andrew Abu-Akel kick). Alabama State 7-0.

9:23: Israel Tate, 56-yard touchdown reception from Aaron Frye (Abu-Akel kick). Alabama State 14-0.

4:30: Jareese Howard, 4-yard touchdown run (Abu-Akel kick). Alabama State 21-0.

Second Quarter

- 14:12: Mitchell Robinson Jr., 21-yard fumble return for a touchdown (Abu-Akel kick). Alabama State 28-0.

Third Quarter

- 5:29: TJ Ramsey, 14-yard touchdown run (Stewart McCall II kick). Alabama State 35-0.

Fourth Quarter

8:34: Stewart McCall II, 31-yard field goal. Alabama State 38-0.

1:55: Ashton Ashford, 2-yard touchdown run (McCall kick). Alabama State 45-0.

Alabama State vs. Tuskegee: Final Team Statistics

Alabama State Hornets

First downs: 21

Total offense: 428 yards

Total offensive plays: 66

Rushing: 38 carries, 183 yards

Passing: 17-of-28, 245 yards

Interceptions thrown: 0

Yards per play: 6.5

Third-down conversions: 7-of-14

Fourth-down conversions: 1-of-1

Turnovers: 1

Sacks: Four for 32 yards

Penalties: Three for 35 yards

Time of possession: 30:04

Tuskegee Golden Tigers

First downs: 9

Total offense: 152 yards

Total offensive plays: 60

Rushing: 34 carries, 69 yards

Passing: 10-of-26, 83 yards

Interceptions thrown: 1

Yards per play: 2.5

Third-down conversions: 3-of-16

Fourth-down conversions: 1-of-3

Turnovers: 2

Sacks: One for 16 yards

Penalties: Six for 29 yards

Time of possession: 29:56

2026 Turkey Day Classic Game Information

Final score: Alabama State 45, Tuskegee 0

Date: Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026

Location: ASU Stadium, Montgomery, Alabama

Attendance: 16,867

Kickoff: 3:06 p.m. ET

Game duration: 3 hours, 23 minutes

Temperature: 43 degrees

Wind: West at 20 mph

Stats Source: Official Alabama State final game statistics, StatBroadcast, Nov. 26, 2026.