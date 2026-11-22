HOUSTON – As of Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, five historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) have head football coaching vacancies. Each program has named an interim head coach, but none has announced a permanent replacement yet.

Bethune-Cookman University is the only NCAA Division I HBCU with a confirmed head coaching vacancy. The other four openings are at NCAA Division II schools: Tuskegee University, Lane College, and Fort Valley State University in the SIAC, and Lincoln University of Missouri in the GLVC.

Two NAIA programs are also involved in the 2026 HBCU football coaching landscape.

Langston University has had Calvin Miller as interim head coach since April. Stillman College hired Teddy Keaton as head football coach and athletic director to restart a program that hasn’t played since 2015.

Additional coaching changes may happen as the regular season wraps up.

Most HBCU Division I teams finish their regular seasons between Nov. 21 and Nov. 28. Usually, coaching evaluations and decisions come after the last game.

HBCU Legends will keep this 2026 football coaching tracker updated as schools announce departures, interim appointments, national searches, and permanent hires.

Sep 6, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Bethune-Cookman Wildcats head coach Raymond Woodie Jr. looks on from the sideline against the Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2026 HBCU Football Coaching Changes: Openings and Interim Coaches

As of Nov. 21, the five confirmed Division I and Division II vacancies are:

Bethune-Cookman (SWAC, Division I) : Raymond Woodie Jr. out; Alvin "Shine" Wyatt named interim head coach.

: Raymond Woodie Jr. out; Alvin "Shine" Wyatt named interim head coach. Tuskegee (SIAC, Division II): Aaron James fired; Keith Higdon named interim head coach.

Aaron James fired; Keith Higdon named interim head coach. Lane College (SIAC, Division II): Stanley Conner resigned; Jeremy Patterson serving as interim head coach.

Stanley Conner resigned; Jeremy Patterson serving as interim head coach. Fort Valley State (SIAC, Division II): Marlon Watson out; Kendrick Wade named interim head coach.

Marlon Watson out; Kendrick Wade named interim head coach. Lincoln University of Missouri (GLVC, Division II): Moses Harper resigned; Tony Gilbert named interim head coach.

Additional coaching developments:

Langston (Sooner Athletic Conference, NAIA) : Calvin Miller continues as head coach after being appointed on an interim basis in April.

: Calvin Miller continues as head coach after being appointed on an interim basis in April. Stillman (NAIA): Teddy Keaton hired as head football coach and athletic director for the program's return.

2026 HBCU Football Coaching Tracker | HBCU LEGENDS

Division I HBCU Football Head Coaching Changes

Bethune-Cookman: Raymond Woodie Jr. Fired, Alvin "Shine" Wyatt Returns

Bethune-Cookman University parted ways with head football coach Raymond Woodie Jr. on Nov. 15, effective immediately.

The decision came one day after the Wildcats suffered a 32-21 loss to Grambling State.

Bethune-Cookman created the first head coach opening of a Division I HBCU football program during the 2026 cycle.

Woodie was hired in February 2023 and compiled a 16-30 overall record, including a 12-19 mark in Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) competition.

The Wildcats were 5-6 overall and 3-4 in conference play when the university announced the coaching change.

Bethune-Cookman appointed former head coach Alvin "Shine" Wyatt as interim head coach for the remainder of the season, including the Nov. 21 Florida Classic against Florida A&M.

Wyatt previously led Bethune-Cookman's football program from 1997 through 2009, compiling a 90-54 record. He also served as Edward Waters' head coach from 2013 to 2017.

The university announced a national search for Woodie's permanent replacement.

Its official statement included comments from Vice President of Athletics Reggie Theus and University President Albert Mosley.

As of Nov. 21, no candidates had been publicly identified.

Bethune-Cookman coaching status

Conference: SWAC

Classification: NCAA Division I FCS

Former head coach: Raymond Woodie Jr.

Departure date: Nov. 15, 2026

Interim head coach: Alvin "Shine" Wyatt

Search status: National search announced

Permanent replacement: Not announced

No Other Division I HBCU Head Coaching Changes Announced

As of Nov. 21, no other SWAC or Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) school had announced a head football coaching change.

Tennessee State, Hampton, and North Carolina A&T, three Division I HBCU programs competing outside the SWAC and MEAC, had not announced changes either.

However, the final games of the 2026 regular season could lead to additional evaluations of football program leadership.

The Bayou Classic between Grambling State and Southern is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28, in New Orleans. The SWAC Football Championship Game follows on Saturday, Dec. 5.

Those dates could influence the timing of future coaching decisions.

Division II HBCU Football Head Coaching Changes

Tuskegee Fires Aaron James During 2026 Season

Tuskegee University fired Aaron James on Oct. 4, one day after the Golden Tigers suffered a 30-28 loss to rival Morehouse College.

Tuskegee was 2-3 at the time of the decision.

James finished his tenure with an 18-20 record across four seasons.

The university named assistant head coach and offensive line coach Keith Higdon as interim head football coach and announced a national search for a permanent replacement.

Tuskegee coaching status

Conference: SIAC

Classification: NCAA Division II

Former head coach: Aaron James

Departure date: Oct. 4, 2026

Interim head coach: Keith Higdon

Search status: National search announced

Permanent replacement: Not announced

Lane College: Stanley Conner Resigns, Athletic Director Jeremy Patterson Takes Over

Lane College head football coach Stanley Conner stepped down on Oct. 20, with the Dragons holding a 0-8 record.

The college did not provide a reason for his departure.

Conner had been hired in February 2025.

Following his resignation, Lane appointed athletic director Jeremy Patterson as interim head coach while allowing him to continue his administrative responsibilities.

Patterson previously served as Lane's defensive coordinator and linebackers coach during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He became the college's athletic director on Feb. 1, 2026.

The institution indicated that it would provide an update on the coaching position after the 2026 season.

Lane College coaching status

Conference: SIAC

Classification: NCAA Division II

Former head coach: Stanley Conner

Departure date: Oct. 20, 2026

Interim head coach: Jeremy Patterson

Additional responsibility: Athletic director

Search status: Postseason update expected

Permanent replacement: Not announced

Fort Valley State Parts Ways With Marlon Watson After Two Seasons

Fort Valley State University parted ways with head football coach Marlon Watson after his second season.

The Wildcats finished 2-8 overall and 1-7 in SIAC competition after a 24-13 loss to Clark Atlanta in their regular-season finale.

Fort Valley State finished 4-6 in 2025.

On Nov. 18, the university officially announced that passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach Kendrick Wade would serve as interim head football coach.

In its announcement, Fort Valley State said it would begin identifying its next head coach in the coming weeks.

The institution has not announced a permanent hire.

Fort Valley State coaching status

Conference: SIAC

Classification: NCAA Division II

Former head coach: Marlon Watson

Departure: November 2026

Interim head coach: Kendrick Wade

Interim appointment announced: Nov. 18, 2026

Search status: Search process expected to begin in the coming weeks

Permanent replacement: Not announced

Lincoln University of Missouri: Moses Harper Resigns

Lincoln University of Missouri head football coach Moses Harper resigned Tuesday, Nov. 17, following three seasons leading the Blue Tigers.

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Harper compiled a 5-27 overall record, including a 2-8 finish in 2026.

The university also experienced a leadership change in its women's soccer program, whose head coach resigned the same evening.

Lincoln appointed defensive coordinator Tony Gilbert as interim head football coach and announced plans to conduct a national search for Harper's replacement.

The Blue Tigers compete in the Great Lakes Valley Conference at the NCAA Division II level.

Lincoln (Mo.) coaching status

Conference: GLVC

Classification: NCAA Division II

Former head coach: Moses Harper

Resignation date: Nov. 17, 2026

Interim head coach: Tony Gilbert

Search status: National search announced

Permanent replacement: Not announced

NAIA HBCU Football Coaching Changes and Program Developments

Langston: Calvin Miller Continues as Head Coach Following Interim Appointment

Langston University parted ways with former head football coach Quinton Morgan on Nov. 18, 2025.

Morgan finished his tenure with a 68-33 record over 10 seasons.

On April 6, 2026, Langston appointed Calvin Miller as interim head football coach.

Miller previously served as assistant head coach and co-defensive coordinator. He had completed 15 years on Langston's coaching staff when he received the interim appointment.

Langston's official athletics website identifies Miller as head coach. However, the university's April announcement explicitly designated his appointment as interim, and no subsequent announcement removing that designation has been identified.

Langston coaching status

Conference: Sooner Athletic Conference

Classification: NAIA

Former head coach: Quinton Morgan

Departure date: Nov. 18, 2025

Interim appointment: Calvin Miller, April 6, 2026

Current listed head coach: Calvin Miller

Permanent appointment: Not independently confirmed

Teddy Keaton introduced as Stillman College's new head football coach and athletic director. | UEN

Stillman College Hires Teddy Keaton to Restart Football Program

Stillman College in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, is preparing to revive its football program after more than a decade without competition.

The institution hired Teddy Keaton as head football coach and athletic director in early October.

Keaton confirmed to HBCU Legends that he would hold both positions.

Stillman's football program has not competed since the 2015 season.

Keaton previously served as head coach at Clark Atlanta and Allen University. He departed Clark Atlanta in December 2025.

Although ClutchPoints reported that the program would return during the 2027-28 academic year, Stillman has not publicly established a first-game date.

The institution competes in the NAIA, but its future football conference affiliation has not been announced.

Unlike the five programs searching for permanent leadership, Stillman has already hired a head coach.

Stillman coaching status

Classification: NAIA

Program status: Football relaunch

Last competitive season: 2015

Head football coach: Teddy Keaton

Additional responsibility: Athletic director

Hiring announcement: October 2026

First game: Not announced

Football conference affiliation: Not announced

CIAA Football Coaching Changes: No Openings Announced

No Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) football program had announced a head coaching change as of Nov. 21.

The conference also entered the NCAA Division II postseason with two representatives: Virginia Union and Fayetteville State.

Four SIAC programs joined them in the 32-team NCAA Division II Football Championship field:

Benedict College

Kentucky State University

Central State University

Edward Waters University

The six HBCU programs began postseason competition Saturday, Nov. 21.

Coaching decisions at postseason programs may not be finalized until their respective playoff runs conclude.

HBCU Athletic Director Changes That Could Influence Coaching Searches

Tennessee State Fires Athletic Director Mikki Allen

Tennessee State University fired former athletic director Mikki Allen on Nov. 13 following several months of uncertainty surrounding his administrative future.

Allen had been on administrative leave since July 23, 2026, after six Tennessee State head coaches signed a letter expressing no confidence in his leadership.

Jennifer Bell, a longtime administrator in the university's compliance and student services operations, has served as interim athletic director since July 24.

Allen disputes the university's account of his dismissal and maintains that he was terminated without cause.

Tennessee State has not publicly released the findings of its investigation.

The school also had not announced a search for a permanent athletic director as of Nov. 21.

Football head coach Reggie Barlow, whom Allen hired, was among the six coaches who signed the no-confidence letter.

Despite the administrative change, the university has not announced any change to Barlow's employment status.

The situation illustrates how athletic department leadership transitions can create additional uncertainty about a football program's direction, even when a head coaching position is not officially open.

Lane College and Stillman: Athletic Directors Also Serve as Head Coaches

Two HBCU football programs are operating with individuals holding both athletic director and head football coach responsibilities.

Lane College: Jeremy Patterson is the athletic director and interim football coach. That arrangement creates an unusual leadership structure as the college evaluates its long-term coaching plans.

Stillman College: Teddy Keaton holds both positions while overseeing the relaunch of the school's football program.

Although both individuals carry dual responsibilities, their circumstances differ. Patterson is serving in an interim coaching capacity, while Keaton has been hired to lead Stillman's returning program.

What's Next for HBCU Football Coaching Searches in 2026?

The next wave of HBCU football coaching announcements could arrive following Thanksgiving weekend as the remaining regular-season schedules conclude.

Bethune-Cookman, Tuskegee, Lane College, Fort Valley State, and Lincoln University of Missouri have confirmed coaching vacancies.

Three programs, Bethune-Cookman, Fort Valley State, and Lincoln, made interim coaching appointments during November, while Tuskegee and Lane made their changes earlier in the season.

The most significant outstanding questions concern when each university will identify candidates, begin interviews, and announce its next permanent head football coach.

The Nov. 28 Bayou Classic and Dec. 5 SWAC Championship Game are also important dates on the remaining Division I football calendar.

Additional coaching departures are possible, but no change should be considered official until a university announces it or reliable reporting confirms the decision.

HBCU Legends will continue monitoring coaching changes across the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA, GLVC, and NAIA programs.

For a look at the previous coaching cycle, see our 2025 Head Coach Tracker.

*Kyle T. Mosley is the founder and managing editor of HBCU Legends on Sports Illustrated. He covers HBCU football, coaching changes, conference championships, and collegiate athletics across the SWAC, MEAC, CIAA, and SIAC.

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