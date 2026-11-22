HBCU Football Coaching Tracker 2026
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HOUSTON – As of Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, five historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) have head football coaching vacancies. Each program has named an interim head coach, but none has announced a permanent replacement yet.
Bethune-Cookman University is the only NCAA Division I HBCU with a confirmed head coaching vacancy. The other four openings are at NCAA Division II schools: Tuskegee University, Lane College, and Fort Valley State University in the SIAC, and Lincoln University of Missouri in the GLVC.
Two NAIA programs are also involved in the 2026 HBCU football coaching landscape.
Langston University has had Calvin Miller as interim head coach since April. Stillman College hired Teddy Keaton as head football coach and athletic director to restart a program that hasn’t played since 2015.
Additional coaching changes may happen as the regular season wraps up.
Most HBCU Division I teams finish their regular seasons between Nov. 21 and Nov. 28. Usually, coaching evaluations and decisions come after the last game.
HBCU Legends will keep this 2026 football coaching tracker updated as schools announce departures, interim appointments, national searches, and permanent hires.
2026 HBCU Football Coaching Changes: Openings and Interim Coaches
As of Nov. 21, the five confirmed Division I and Division II vacancies are:
- Bethune-Cookman (SWAC, Division I): Raymond Woodie Jr. out; Alvin "Shine" Wyatt named interim head coach.
- Tuskegee (SIAC, Division II): Aaron James fired; Keith Higdon named interim head coach.
- Lane College (SIAC, Division II): Stanley Conner resigned; Jeremy Patterson serving as interim head coach.
- Fort Valley State (SIAC, Division II): Marlon Watson out; Kendrick Wade named interim head coach.
- Lincoln University of Missouri (GLVC, Division II): Moses Harper resigned; Tony Gilbert named interim head coach.
Additional coaching developments:
- Langston (Sooner Athletic Conference, NAIA): Calvin Miller continues as head coach after being appointed on an interim basis in April.
- Stillman (NAIA): Teddy Keaton hired as head football coach and athletic director for the program's return.
Division I HBCU Football Head Coaching Changes
Bethune-Cookman: Raymond Woodie Jr. Fired, Alvin "Shine" Wyatt Returns
Bethune-Cookman University parted ways with head football coach Raymond Woodie Jr. on Nov. 15, effective immediately.
The decision came one day after the Wildcats suffered a 32-21 loss to Grambling State.
Bethune-Cookman created the first head coach opening of a Division I HBCU football program during the 2026 cycle.
Woodie was hired in February 2023 and compiled a 16-30 overall record, including a 12-19 mark in Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) competition.
The Wildcats were 5-6 overall and 3-4 in conference play when the university announced the coaching change.
Bethune-Cookman appointed former head coach Alvin "Shine" Wyatt as interim head coach for the remainder of the season, including the Nov. 21 Florida Classic against Florida A&M.
Wyatt previously led Bethune-Cookman's football program from 1997 through 2009, compiling a 90-54 record. He also served as Edward Waters' head coach from 2013 to 2017.
The university announced a national search for Woodie's permanent replacement.
Its official statement included comments from Vice President of Athletics Reggie Theus and University President Albert Mosley.
As of Nov. 21, no candidates had been publicly identified.
Bethune-Cookman coaching status
- Conference: SWAC
- Classification: NCAA Division I FCS
- Former head coach: Raymond Woodie Jr.
- Departure date: Nov. 15, 2026
- Interim head coach: Alvin "Shine" Wyatt
- Search status: National search announced
- Permanent replacement: Not announced
No Other Division I HBCU Head Coaching Changes Announced
As of Nov. 21, no other SWAC or Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) school had announced a head football coaching change.
Tennessee State, Hampton, and North Carolina A&T, three Division I HBCU programs competing outside the SWAC and MEAC, had not announced changes either.
However, the final games of the 2026 regular season could lead to additional evaluations of football program leadership.
The Bayou Classic between Grambling State and Southern is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28, in New Orleans. The SWAC Football Championship Game follows on Saturday, Dec. 5.
Those dates could influence the timing of future coaching decisions.
Division II HBCU Football Head Coaching Changes
Tuskegee Fires Aaron James During 2026 Season
Tuskegee University fired Aaron James on Oct. 4, one day after the Golden Tigers suffered a 30-28 loss to rival Morehouse College.
Tuskegee was 2-3 at the time of the decision.
James finished his tenure with an 18-20 record across four seasons.
The university named assistant head coach and offensive line coach Keith Higdon as interim head football coach and announced a national search for a permanent replacement.
Tuskegee coaching status
- Conference: SIAC
- Classification: NCAA Division II
- Former head coach: Aaron James
- Departure date: Oct. 4, 2026
- Interim head coach: Keith Higdon
- Search status: National search announced
- Permanent replacement: Not announced
Lane College: Stanley Conner Resigns, Athletic Director Jeremy Patterson Takes Over
Lane College head football coach Stanley Conner stepped down on Oct. 20, with the Dragons holding a 0-8 record.
The college did not provide a reason for his departure.
Conner had been hired in February 2025.
Following his resignation, Lane appointed athletic director Jeremy Patterson as interim head coach while allowing him to continue his administrative responsibilities.
Patterson previously served as Lane's defensive coordinator and linebackers coach during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He became the college's athletic director on Feb. 1, 2026.
The institution indicated that it would provide an update on the coaching position after the 2026 season.
Lane College coaching status
- Conference: SIAC
- Classification: NCAA Division II
- Former head coach: Stanley Conner
- Departure date: Oct. 20, 2026
- Interim head coach: Jeremy Patterson
- Additional responsibility: Athletic director
- Search status: Postseason update expected
- Permanent replacement: Not announced
Fort Valley State Parts Ways With Marlon Watson After Two Seasons
Fort Valley State University parted ways with head football coach Marlon Watson after his second season.
The Wildcats finished 2-8 overall and 1-7 in SIAC competition after a 24-13 loss to Clark Atlanta in their regular-season finale.
Fort Valley State finished 4-6 in 2025.
On Nov. 18, the university officially announced that passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach Kendrick Wade would serve as interim head football coach.
In its announcement, Fort Valley State said it would begin identifying its next head coach in the coming weeks.
The institution has not announced a permanent hire.
Fort Valley State coaching status
- Conference: SIAC
- Classification: NCAA Division II
- Former head coach: Marlon Watson
- Departure: November 2026
- Interim head coach: Kendrick Wade
- Interim appointment announced: Nov. 18, 2026
- Search status: Search process expected to begin in the coming weeks
- Permanent replacement: Not announced
Lincoln University of Missouri: Moses Harper Resigns
Lincoln University of Missouri head football coach Moses Harper resigned Tuesday, Nov. 17, following three seasons leading the Blue Tigers.
Harper compiled a 5-27 overall record, including a 2-8 finish in 2026.
The university also experienced a leadership change in its women's soccer program, whose head coach resigned the same evening.
Lincoln appointed defensive coordinator Tony Gilbert as interim head football coach and announced plans to conduct a national search for Harper's replacement.
The Blue Tigers compete in the Great Lakes Valley Conference at the NCAA Division II level.
Lincoln (Mo.) coaching status
- Conference: GLVC
- Classification: NCAA Division II
- Former head coach: Moses Harper
- Resignation date: Nov. 17, 2026
- Interim head coach: Tony Gilbert
- Search status: National search announced
- Permanent replacement: Not announced
NAIA HBCU Football Coaching Changes and Program Developments
Langston: Calvin Miller Continues as Head Coach Following Interim Appointment
Langston University parted ways with former head football coach Quinton Morgan on Nov. 18, 2025.
Morgan finished his tenure with a 68-33 record over 10 seasons.
On April 6, 2026, Langston appointed Calvin Miller as interim head football coach.
Miller previously served as assistant head coach and co-defensive coordinator. He had completed 15 years on Langston's coaching staff when he received the interim appointment.
Langston's official athletics website identifies Miller as head coach. However, the university's April announcement explicitly designated his appointment as interim, and no subsequent announcement removing that designation has been identified.
Langston coaching status
- Conference: Sooner Athletic Conference
- Classification: NAIA
- Former head coach: Quinton Morgan
- Departure date: Nov. 18, 2025
- Interim appointment: Calvin Miller, April 6, 2026
- Current listed head coach: Calvin Miller
- Permanent appointment: Not independently confirmed
Stillman College Hires Teddy Keaton to Restart Football Program
Stillman College in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, is preparing to revive its football program after more than a decade without competition.
The institution hired Teddy Keaton as head football coach and athletic director in early October.
Keaton confirmed to HBCU Legends that he would hold both positions.
Stillman's football program has not competed since the 2015 season.
Keaton previously served as head coach at Clark Atlanta and Allen University. He departed Clark Atlanta in December 2025.
Although ClutchPoints reported that the program would return during the 2027-28 academic year, Stillman has not publicly established a first-game date.
The institution competes in the NAIA, but its future football conference affiliation has not been announced.
Unlike the five programs searching for permanent leadership, Stillman has already hired a head coach.
Stillman coaching status
- Classification: NAIA
- Program status: Football relaunch
- Last competitive season: 2015
- Head football coach: Teddy Keaton
- Additional responsibility: Athletic director
- Hiring announcement: October 2026
- First game: Not announced
- Football conference affiliation: Not announced
CIAA Football Coaching Changes: No Openings Announced
No Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) football program had announced a head coaching change as of Nov. 21.
The conference also entered the NCAA Division II postseason with two representatives: Virginia Union and Fayetteville State.
Four SIAC programs joined them in the 32-team NCAA Division II Football Championship field:
- Benedict College
- Kentucky State University
- Central State University
- Edward Waters University
The six HBCU programs began postseason competition Saturday, Nov. 21.
Coaching decisions at postseason programs may not be finalized until their respective playoff runs conclude.
HBCU Athletic Director Changes That Could Influence Coaching Searches
Tennessee State Fires Athletic Director Mikki Allen
Tennessee State University fired former athletic director Mikki Allen on Nov. 13 following several months of uncertainty surrounding his administrative future.
Allen had been on administrative leave since July 23, 2026, after six Tennessee State head coaches signed a letter expressing no confidence in his leadership.
Jennifer Bell, a longtime administrator in the university's compliance and student services operations, has served as interim athletic director since July 24.
Allen disputes the university's account of his dismissal and maintains that he was terminated without cause.
Tennessee State has not publicly released the findings of its investigation.
The school also had not announced a search for a permanent athletic director as of Nov. 21.
Football head coach Reggie Barlow, whom Allen hired, was among the six coaches who signed the no-confidence letter.
Despite the administrative change, the university has not announced any change to Barlow's employment status.
The situation illustrates how athletic department leadership transitions can create additional uncertainty about a football program's direction, even when a head coaching position is not officially open.
Lane College and Stillman: Athletic Directors Also Serve as Head Coaches
Two HBCU football programs are operating with individuals holding both athletic director and head football coach responsibilities.
Lane College: Jeremy Patterson is the athletic director and interim football coach. That arrangement creates an unusual leadership structure as the college evaluates its long-term coaching plans.
Stillman College: Teddy Keaton holds both positions while overseeing the relaunch of the school's football program.
Although both individuals carry dual responsibilities, their circumstances differ. Patterson is serving in an interim coaching capacity, while Keaton has been hired to lead Stillman's returning program.
What's Next for HBCU Football Coaching Searches in 2026?
The next wave of HBCU football coaching announcements could arrive following Thanksgiving weekend as the remaining regular-season schedules conclude.
Bethune-Cookman, Tuskegee, Lane College, Fort Valley State, and Lincoln University of Missouri have confirmed coaching vacancies.
Three programs, Bethune-Cookman, Fort Valley State, and Lincoln, made interim coaching appointments during November, while Tuskegee and Lane made their changes earlier in the season.
The most significant outstanding questions concern when each university will identify candidates, begin interviews, and announce its next permanent head football coach.
The Nov. 28 Bayou Classic and Dec. 5 SWAC Championship Game are also important dates on the remaining Division I football calendar.
Additional coaching departures are possible, but no change should be considered official until a university announces it or reliable reporting confirms the decision.
HBCU Legends will continue monitoring coaching changes across the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA, GLVC, and NAIA programs.
For a look at the previous coaching cycle, see our 2025 Head Coach Tracker.
*Kyle T. Mosley is the founder and managing editor of HBCU Legends on Sports Illustrated. He covers HBCU football, coaching changes, conference championships, and collegiate athletics across the SWAC, MEAC, CIAA, and SIAC.
HBCU FOOTBALL SCORES - WEEK 12
I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends. Former founder and publisher of the Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on SI since October 2019. Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four. My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances: WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert), KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews: Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Collegiate Head Coach), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Mark Ingram (NFL RB), Terron Armstead (NFL OL), Jameis Winston (NFL QB), Cam Newton (NFL QB), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Chennis Berry (Collegiate Head Coach), Johnny Jones (Collegiate Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Women's Basketball Coach), Chennis Berry (South Carolina State - HBCU Champions), Tremaine Jackson (Collegiate Head Coach), Curtis Symonds (President - HBCU GO), Jay Walker (ESPN), Tiffany Greene (ESPN), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (Former VP of Basketball - New Orleans Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns. For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:Follow KyleTMosley