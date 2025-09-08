Are HBCU 'Money Games' Worth the Risk? The High Cost of Payout Football
Everyone has seen the "Tell them to bring me my money" viral clip of former North Carolina A&T head coach Sam Washington after the Aggies defeated East Carolina 28-23 in 2018. A&T earned a $300,000 game check and did not have a major injury, which was the biggest win of the battle. However, not all HBCU vs. P4 clashes end well.
How Much Are Schools Earning and Gaining In The Experience?
Saturday's game at Ohio State earned Grambling State one of the largest payouts ever for an HBCU at $1,000,000. Still, a couple of seasons ago in Baton Rouge, a Tiger player, linebacker Jaquavis Richmond, went down with a severe head and neck injury. Fortunately, the player recovered.
The level of competition between HBCUs, P4, and some FCS programs differs significantly. P4 football players benefit from excellent training programs that enhance their strength and speed, but it's essential to be mindful of the potential for injuries during physical play.
A Coach Speaks Out On Check Games
Current North Carolina A&T head coach Shawn Gibbs reflected on the 68-7 defeat his team suffered against UCF on Saturday. "For our team," Coach Gibbs paused, "I don't think it's worth it. I mean, we got 60+ points put on us and lost three quarterbacks. Yeah, for me it was a good environment, great platform, but is that worth it? I don't know."
Money Games, Payday Games, or Check Games have been around for many a year since larger programs invited smaller schools to be available as "scrimmage-like" opponents. Have there been a few upsets over the years? Yes. But here's the real issue. Money.
Most HBCU athletic programs face financial challenges to maintain their sports teams, including football, basketball, track and field, baseball, volleyball, soccer, and more. The $1M game check Grambling will receive can help the Tigers' athletic department address any financial hardships.
Record Payouts?
Here are a few of this weekend's payouts between FBS/FCS vs. HBCU teams:
- Grambling State vs. Ohio State - $1M
- Texas Southern vs. California - $450K
- Jackson State vs. Southern Miss - $375K
Football is a violent sport, so injuries are expected, but are the payouts worth the injuries? This hypothesis brings us back to the preservation of the health and safety of our student-athletes.
Are The Games Demoralizing?
Deion Sanders, when he coached Jackson State, was vehemently against these games for another reason — the games were demoralizing.
What words of encouragement could a head or assistant coach give to a player while trailing by over 30 to 40 points to a P4 team? More so, why would a young student-athlete consider risking their bodies for money that won't ever benefit them in any form of NIL? Most of the game checks are paid out over a period of time.
The Future of HBCU vs. P4 Matchups
With new media rights deals and corporate sponsorships, member institutions of conferences like the SWAC and MEAC could begin to abstain from participating in these contests. Unfortunately, with some contracts already signed, future schedules set, and money expected, athletic directors will have difficulty resisting the P4 offers.
Until HBCU administrations find new revenue streams beyond guaranteed football games, these check games will continue — leaving coaches, athletes, and fans wrestling with whether the million-dollar payouts are worth the price paid on the field.