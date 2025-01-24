How Friendly Banter Between Desean Jackson And Pacman Jones Led To A $100K NIL Pledge
One of the reasons Delaware State hired Deseasn Jackson as the Hornets' new head football coach is what happened in real-time on The Pacman Jones Show, sponsored by BetOnline. Although it occurred two weeks ago, there has been little discussion about the exchange between these former NFL stars.
The friendly banter turned into a $100K NIL pledge and proves Desean Jackson's arrival at Delaware State may have a more profound impact than most realize.
Jackson was officially introduced at the press conference held by DSU the day before. The next day, while driving in his car, the new coach was a guest on Jones' show.
During the appearance, Adam "Pacman" Jones brought up the topic of NIL (name, image, and likeness) deals, which led to a discussion that turned into a pledge.
Jackson challenged the former All-Pro cornerback to establish the "Pacman Jones NIL" deal. "We're gonna get Pacman to donate to put the money here. We got some NIL money coming."
Jones accepted the terms should the Hornets win 7.5 games during the 2025 season. After pushback from Jackson to lower the number because he's walking into a program that won just two games in the past two seasons, Jones and Jackson settled on 6.5 games - eventually still seven.
"We only won two games the past two years," Jackson said. He continued, "Give me 5½, six, just in the first year."
The funniest part happened after Jackson mentioned, "You got the money, young cuz, I know you!" Jones replied, "You got way more money. Here. But charity is good charity money. So this is what I'll do. I'll do six and a half games, and we'll donate a $100,000." Jackson said, "That's love playa."
Ultimately, the significance isn't whether Delaware State wins seven games this season. It's the star power and influence of Desean Jackson.
The focus is having former NFL stars like him or Michael Vick(Norfolk State) leverage their celebrity to assist their HBCU football programs' underfunded NIL funds.
Delaware State has been on a winning drought and hasn't been MEAC champions since 2007. It's the same year the Hornets posted a 10-2 record and earned a trip to the NCAA Division I-AA Playoffs.
Jackson and Vick, just like Deion Sanders, can draw in the other luminaries who want to align with their magnetism. Will it produce the success Coach Prime had at Jackson State?
The early results are proving to be great. Both coaches have brought in 3-5 star recruits committing to the DSU and NSU. It could become a pivotal shift in the MEAC.
For now, Jackson and Vick are diligently working to assemble competitive squads that will challenge South Carolina State, North Carolina Central, Morgan State, and Howard.