BREAKING: Alabama State’s Andrew Body Has A Positive Update On Shoulder, Per Source
HOUSTON, Tx - Alabama State quarterback Andrew Body could return to action in approximately two weeks after suffering an injury to his surgically repaired right shoulder during the Hornets' 31–28 win over Prairie View A&M in Week 10, a source confirmed.
The injury occurred as Body stretched the football across the goal line for a score. During the play, a Prairie View defender came down on his arm and shoulder, prompting immediate concern on the sidelines given his recent medical history.
On Monday, following the game, Andrew Body underwent medical imaging, which revealed no additional structural damage. According to the source, the junior signal-caller will rest and participate in rehabilitation over the next couple of weeks.
On Monday, Coach Eddie Robinson told the media that he planned to start redshirt freshman Te'Sean Smoot as a cautious approach to Body's recovery. Smoot finished the Prairie View A&M game, completing 4 of 9 passes for 42 yards, and rushed twice for five yards.
Currently, Body has passed for 1,797 yards and 20 touchdowns with only one interception this season. He's been a terror on the ground for defenses, rushing for 652 yards and six touchdowns.
Body has been a catalyst for Alabama State's offensive surge this season, providing dual-threat dynamic, leadership (on and off the field), and poise running the show. His anticipated return is a promising development for the Hornets, who are pushing toward postseason positioning.
Currently, the Hornets are a half-game behind the SWAC East-leading Jackson State Tigers. Both teams are at 4-1 in the conference and 6-2 overall. JSU owns the tiebreaker after defeating ASU, 38-34, on Oct. 11.
HBCU Legends spoke to a department representative at Alabama State who confirmed the anticipated timetable. However, the department has not issued a formal statement, but optimism remains high that Body will rejoin the lineup before the season concludes against Tuskegee on Nov. 27.