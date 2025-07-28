BREAKING: Deion Sanders Battled Through Bladder Cancer
Deion Sanders revealed that he was battling bladder cancer, which involved the removal of an aggressive bladder tumor. His surgeon, Dr. Janet Kukreja, performed the procedure to remove his bladder.
He will continue coaching the Colorado Buffaloes team.
It was Coach Prime's fourteenth surgery since his toe amputations in 2021.
Deion Sanders, former Jackson State and current Colorado head football coach, will have a press conference to address his health and possibly his immediate coaching future.
The press conference is being held to provide an update on Sanders's health and to clarify any speculations about his coaching future. Coach Prime will be accompanied by his medical team at the press conference, scheduled to take place at 11:00 AM MT.
His son, Deion Jr., released an emotional video of his father reflecting on making a will in May: “Mentally, emotionally, last night was tough, yesterday was tough, because I had to make a will. That’s not easy at all, to think that you may not be here,” Deion Sanders said.
Sanders, 57, has been recovering from an undisclosed illness at his estate in Prosper, Texas. Notably, Michael Irvin, Travis Hunter, DeSean Jackson, and Lil Wayne have been among the celebrities who have visited Coach Prime, showing their support. Jackson and Hunter each fished with him on his pond, a sign of camaraderie and respect.
Will Deion Sanders remain as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes? The question of his coaching future is shrouded in uncertainty. Some early speculatory reports say that he is considering stepping down, but he will clarify his status at the press conference, leaving us all in anticipation.
Deion Sanders won two Southwestern Athletic Conference titles and SWAC Coach of the Year awards in 2021 and 2022 as the head coach of the Jackson State Tigers. He left JSU to accept the head coach position at the University of Colorado. Last season, his standout two-way player, Travis Hunter, won the 2024 Heisman Trophy. Both Hunter and Sanders' son, Shedeur Sanders, were drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Sanders is 40-18 (.690) as a college head coach at Jackson State and Colorado.
Previous coverage on Coach Prime:
Travis Hunter, the second overall pick in the NFL draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, recently enjoyed quality time with his college coach, Deion Sanders. The former star of Jackson State and Colorado Buffaloes loves to fish, just like Coach Prime.
Hunter and Sanders recorded their fishing trip and shared it on Instagram. The video was filmed at Sanders' 5,000-acre estate in Canton, Texas. It was great to see Coach Sanders moving comfortably despite ongoing health concerns that had kept him from attending the Buffaloes' workouts.
Sanders has been away from the Colorado campus for nearly two months while recovering from an undisclosed medical issue. The speculation is that the Pro Football Hall of Famer is once again dealing with blood clots, which led to physicians amputating two toes in 2022.
For Sanders, who has faced significant health challenges in recent years, fishing is not only a cherished hobby but also a source of comfort that he shares with Hunter.
The visit from the Heisman Trophy winner seemed to elevate Sanders' spirits, as supporters commented on the positive effect of seeing Coach Prime back engaging in something he loves. Once, Hunter caught a 12-pound bass on Coach Prime's property, starting a friendly fishing competition between the player and coach.
Also, Sanders missed Travis Hunter's wedding to Leanna De La Fuente in Tennessee on Saturday, May 24.
His sons, Shedeur (Cleveland Browns) and Shilo (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), have settled in their respective team cities. Shedeur has participated in a few youth football camps and a charity softball game. However, he was also cited for speeding in the Cleveland area, driving 101 miles per hour.
Past teammate and fellow Hall of Famer Michael Irvin visited with Sanders and posted a video saying his friend would be okay.
On June 11, Deion Sanders provided a positive update, posting a thank you note to fans for their concerns, prayers, and well wishes.
Hunter has been impressive during the Jaguars' rookie minicamp, OTA sessions, and mandatory minicamp, working out as both a cornerback and a wide receiver.
Jacksonville is hoping that Hunter can have an impact on offense and defense, similar to how he was a game-changer for Deion Sanders' teams at Jackson State and Colorado.
The presence of Hunter and Sanders together reassures both fans and players, highlighting the sense of family and strong support between them. While Coach Prime is recovering in Texas, Colorado's strength coach, Andreu Swasey, has taken on a more active role in guiding the Buffaloes during their summer workouts.
Additional coverage on Deion Sanders' health:
Deion Sanders Posts An Emotional And Positive Health Update
Deion Sanders gave fans a positive update on his health via a social media post this morning.
"Wow, I am truly blessed for the abundance of well wishes, for all the thoughts and all of the prayers. THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU! I can assure you all that everything is OKAY and will continue to be so. God got me like no other.
I have so much more work to do to Glorify God so please believe God got me! I'm excited to get back to Colorado to be at home with my staff, team & all associated to our program. When we arrive back to Boulder you will be updated on everything. . Until then, I’M COMING BABY, "
For the moment, the Colorado football program is without head coach Deion Sanders at camp, who is dealing with an "unspecified illness," according to USA Today reporter Brent Schrotenboer.
In October 2021, the former head football coach of Jackson State was hospitalized due to complications from surgery to correct "Turf Toe" on his foot. His recovery was complicated by blood clots, which are present in his family history and hindered circulation. As a result, surgeons had to amputate two of his toes.
The matter was life-threatening, but Sanders fully recovered and still coached his team to win the SWAC title and play in the 2021 Celebration Bowl.
Deion Sanders Jr. posted a live-streaming video saying Coach Prime was at his home in Canyon, Texas, and was "feeling well."
On Tuesday's Cleveland Browns post-practice interviews, Shedeur Sanders responded to a question from Mary Kay Cabot about his father's health:
"Yeah, I don't know what's going on. So I'm here not to talk about pops. You know, I'm here for the quarterback of the Cleveland Browns." He continued after Abbott expounded on her question, "I'm focused. I'm focused on learning this playbook and everything I gotta do to be the most successful quarterback I could be and be the best teammate I could be. Outside of that, I don't really have no thoughts or, you know, really opinions on anything outside this game."
Sanders promises to update everyone on his health situation once he returns to Colorado.