Deion Sanders Posts An Emotional And Positive Health Update
Deion Sanders gave fans a positive update on his health via a social media post this morning.
"Wow, I am truly blessed for the abundance of well wishes, for all the thoughts and all of the prayers. THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU! I can assure you all that everything is OKAY and will continue to be so. God got me like no other.
I have so much more work to do to Glorify God so please believe God got me! I'm excited to get back to Colorado to be at home with my staff, team & all associated to our program. When we arrive back to Boulder you will be updated on everything. . Until then, I’M COMING BABY, "
For the moment, the Colorado football program is without head coach Deion Sanders at camp, who is dealing with an "unspecified illness," according to USA Today reporter Brent Schrotenboer.
In October 2021, the former head football coach of Jackson State was hospitalized due to complications from surgery to correct "Turf Toe" on his foot. His recovery was complicated by blood clots, which are present in his family history and hindered circulation. As a result, surgeons had to amputate two of his toes.
The matter was life-threatening, but Sanders fully recovered and still coached his team to win the SWAC title and play in the 2021 Celebration Bowl.
Deion Sanders Jr. posted a live-streaming video saying Coach Prime was at his home in Canyon, Texas, and was "feeling well."
On Tuesday's Cleveland Browns post-practice interviews, Shedeur Sanders responded to a question from Mary Cay Abbott about his father's health:
"Yeah, I don't know what's going on. So I'm here not to talk about pops. You know, I'm here for the quarterback of the Cleveland Browns." He continued after Abbott expounded on her question, "I'm focused. I'm focused on learning this playbook and everything I gotta do to be the most successful quarterback I could be and be the best teammate I could be. Outside of that, I don't really have no thoughts or, you know, really opinions on anything outside this game."
Sanders promises to update everyone on his health situation once he returns to Colorado.