Report: Deion Sanders Hospitalized

Jackson State Tigers' head coach Deion Sanders has been hospitalized this week, per a report from Larry Brown Sports' Gary Papke.

Last month, Deion Sanders had foot surgery and was advised to remain off the sidelines in Jackson State's win against Bethune-Cookman.

Sanders' condition is serious, but no details have been released specifying his health issues.

