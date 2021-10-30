Report: Deion Sanders Hospitalized

Skip to main content
    October 30, 2021
    Deion Sanders Hospitalized, Per Report

    Jackson State University's head coach Deion Sanders has been hospitalized this week.
    Jackson State Tigers' head coach Deion Sanders has been hospitalized this week, per a report from Larry Brown Sports' Gary Papke.

    Last month, Deion Sanders had foot surgery and was advised to remain off the sidelines in Jackson State's win against Bethune-Cookman.

    Sanders' condition is serious, but no details have been released specifying his health issues.

    More updates on Sanders will be reported by HBCU Legends.

