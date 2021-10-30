Report: Deion Sanders Hospitalized

Publish date:
Deion Sanders Hospitalized, Per Report
Jackson State University's head coach Deion Sanders has been hospitalized this week.
Jackson State Tigers' head coach Deion Sanders has been hospitalized this week, per a report from Larry Brown Sports' Gary Papke.
Last month, Deion Sanders had foot surgery and was advised to remain off the sidelines in Jackson State's win against Bethune-Cookman.
Sanders' condition is serious, but no details have been released specifying his health issues.
More updates on Sanders will be reported by HBCU Legends.
