Cam Newton Pushes To Elevate HBCU Football's Gameday Experience

Could the former NFL MVP help elevate the media coverage of HBCU football this fall?

Kyle T. Mosley

Feb 7, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Cam Newton on Radio Row at the Super Bowl LIX media center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
"I want to be a part of the Black college football gameday," Cam said on his 4th and 1 podcast. Newton made an excellent point. In the latest podcast episode, Newton challenged ESPN decision-makers and expressed his wish to change HBCU football's gameday coverage of the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA, OVC, and CAA.

Cam Newton Is Reimagining A Role For Himself

Cam Newton is not new to covering HBCUs. He has been on the sidelines at Black college games in recent years. Last season, he joined HBCU alumni Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe on First Take to report on the Morehouse versus Clark Atlanta game.

The sudden interest from former professional football players in the HBCU coaching jobs and media is somewhat puzzling. Why now?

"Well, you talking about the content? Which one of these members of the media is willing to go into the student section? I am. This is the sweetest gig in sports," Newton exclaimed.

First Take Visits Morehouse College
Why HBCU Football Deserves the Spotlight

The former Auburn star and Heisman winner isn't just looking for a new gig—he draws a clear line between his own experiences and the opportunity to give back. "Since y'all don't want me, that's cool. I want to be a part of the black college football game," Newton says, owning his journey and pivoting toward a different kind of legacy.

The former NFL MVP has the charisma and knowledge of HBCU football, which can elevate the sport and draw national media attention. His coverage must be unlike what we witnessed with LeSean Shady McCoy at the 2025 MEAC Media Day. His major Hampton-Howard faux pas, as Coach Larry Scott sat there, is now infamous.

Cam Newton
More Than A Game: Telling the Whole HBCU Story

But, Cam has to brush up on his knowledge of HBCU schools when he said, "You get me to the Tuskegee, to the Savannah State, Tennessee states, the Jackson State, Oregon State, the North Carolina Centrals, the North Carolina A&T's, the North Carolina A&Ms, Alabama A&M." Sorry Cam, there's no North Carolina A&Ms...EVER! We get the point.

Newton, inspired by figures like Pat McAfee, explained potential outcomes when a network fully supports his talent and cultural ties.

Nonetheless, when it comes to HBCU Gameday, the name already belongs to Steven Gaither and HBCU Gameday - they own the trademark. When considering the experience, it is essential to show respect.

Cam Newton
Cam Newton: The Ultimate HBCU Sports Media Hype Man?

Does Cam know football? Yes. Would he feature and spotlight the talent of HBCU football players? Yes. Does he understand the other elements of an HBCU football game with the fandom, marching bands, pageantry of the auxiliary teams, and Divine Nine (Black frats and sororities)? Yes.   

Cam will still need help from a co-host or multiple hosts who can provide the knowledge and historical texture of HBCUs. Fans pointed out that while adding Cam has merit, Black college football already has legitimacy.

HBCU media coverage isn't reserved just for the football field in the fall — it's year-round. From a "box office" value, Cam Newton would be gold! Offering him a Pat McAfee-type deal to cover HBCUs won't happen, as the major networks don't value the content. His media presence could elevate HBCU sports broadcasting by injecting excitement and bringing in a new audience to Black college football.

Newton's bags are by the door, the mic is hot, and he's ready to shine on a stage for HBCUs. Are the networks prepared to level up?

We shall see.

Published
Kyle T. Mosley
