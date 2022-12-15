Celebration Bowl Preview: Jackson State Offense vs. NCCU Defense

The 2022 Cricket Celebration Bowl between the titans of Jackson State (12-0) and North Carolina Central (9-2) will clash to decide this season's HBCU Football National Champion.

The Jackson State Tigers are the two-time defending SWAC Champions returning to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the second-consecutive year.

Their MEAC opponent are the NCCU Eagles, who hope to extend the conference's hold on the Celebration Bowl Trophy and lead the series 5-1 versus the SWAC.

Winning for both programs depends on how well their defenses play against the other's explosive offense.

Here's a preview of how the Tigers' dynamic offense projects against the Eagle's opportunistic defense.

Shedeur Sanders at the 2022 SWAC Football Championship; Credit: Kyle A. Mosley, HBCU Legends

Jackson State Tigers Offense

#1 SWAC Total Offense (447.8 YPG)

#1 SWAC Scoring Offense (38.0 PPG)

JSU's first-ever undefeated campaign is surprisingly sub-headlined by one of the best offensive attacks in the FCS. Reigning SWAC Offensive Player of The Year Shedeur Sanders leads the charge for the Tigers with gaudy aerial numbers (3,516 passing yards, 38/7 TD:INT ratio) and an underrated performance on the ground (346 yards, five scores).

In the backfield, Delaware State Transfer Sy'veon Wilkerson has given Jackson State's rushing game a more consistent identity from a season ago by dashing for over 1,000 yards (1,099) and nine scores on just 213 carries.

The team's game-defining identity will come down to the play of their offensive line and passing game weaponry. In last year's Celebration Bowl, the former MEAC Champion South Carolina State Bulldogs terrorized Shedeur Sanders, leading to three turnovers.

He has an entirely different frontline from a season ago, led by first-team all-conference interior lineman Tyler Brown and two high-level pass-blocking tackles in grad transfer Devin Hayes (83.8 PFF pass-blocking grade) and Louisiana University transfer Patrick Willis (77.4 PFF pass-blocking grade).

Sanders will indeed be given time to utilize JSU's versatile receiving corps with the three-headed monster of senior Shane Hooks (10 receiving scores), grad transfer Dallas Daniels (60 catches,666 yards), and junior slot receiving revelation Willie Gaines ( 5 receiving scores, 16.5 yards per reception).

North Carolina Central Eagles; Credit: Summer Washington

NCCU Eagles Defense

#2 MEAC Total Defense (326.1 YPG)

#2 MEAC Scoring Defense (20.4 PPG)

The Eagles' defensive unit may be a background character compared to the team's explosive offense this season. However, their mark is undeniably left statistically.

They possess the MEAC's best red-zone defense, featuring five takeaways, six turnovers on downs, and only 19 allowed touchdowns from 34 possessions.

Khalil Baker, the reigning 2022 MEAC Defensive Player of The Year, headlines the defensive unit with the second-most interceptions at four and returned an interception for a touchdown.

Questions about NCCU's pass-rushing prowess are fair ones entering the HBCU National Championship. The team has only accumulated 18 sacks in 11 games this season which trails just Norfolk State for the least amount in the MEAC.

Linebacker Jaki Brevard leads the team in tackles for loss (9.5) and sacks (3), but no one comes close to his sack total other than two teammates with 1.5 sacks apiece.

NCCU's defensive strength lies in their ball-hawking secondary, as three starting defenders possess PFF coverage grades in the 70s. While Khalil Baker is well known in the MEAC, starting corner Kole Jones (79.2 PFF coverage grade) is not a slouch on the backend.

The Eagles' defenders have forced over 30 incompletions and hold a 90.9 team-coverage grade across 411 snaps.

Could NCCU do enough on defense to decide their title hopes versus Jackson State?

What happens next in HBCU Sports? Don't miss out on any HBCU news and analysis! Please take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking HBCU Sports news delivered to your inbox!

HBCU Legends' Recent Articles