Clark Atlanta Holds Off Fort Valley State To Win A Thursday Night Football Thriller

Panthers QB McDonald outdueled Wildcats freshman QB Hudson Jr. to gain an important SIAC victory at home.

Sept. 11, 2025; Clark Atlanta Holds Off Fort Valley State to win 26-21 at Panther Stadium; / Credit - Clark Atlanta Athletics

Clark Atlanta quarterback Zy McDonald outdueled Fort Valley State's freshman standout, Don Hudson Jr., throwing a late touchdown pass to spark the Panthers' fourth-quarter comeback and secure a 26-21 victory over the Wildcats in a SIAC Thursday Night Football thriller.

McDonald completed the evening, completing 19 of 30 passes for 180 yards, two touchdowns, and adding seven rushes for 43 yards on the ground.   The Panthers offense had total 328 yards, and held the football for 27:46 minues.

Assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Willie "Satellite" Totten switched to Hudson Jr. for tonight's matchup, and it was a near-brilliant personnel move.  

The Wildcats' signal-caller connected on 80.8% of his passes for 142 yards, 21 of 26 completions, and two touchdowns. He did most of his damage on the field, rushing 23 times for 141 yards, a 5.2 average. Overall, the Wildcats ran 71 plays for 347 total yards of offense and led the time of possession at 32:14 minutes.

Panthers defensive coordinator L.C. Cole applied pressure and disguised coverages, making Hudson Jr.'s final 8-play drive difficult to execute. Ultimately, Clark Atlanta forced Fort Valley State to turn over the football on downs, less than a yard short of converting the critical fourth down at the 14-yard line.

FIRST HALF

Fort Valley opened the scoring in the second quarter by marching the football down the field on a 14-play, 85-yard drive in 7:23 minutes to take a 7-0 lead.  

After stopping the Panthers' next drive, Fort Valley made a mistake with the ball on the five-yard line. Clark Atlanta sacked Hudson Jr. in the end zone for a safety. The pendulum of momentum swung in favor of the Panthers.  

Fort Valley maintained its lead, 7-2, with 12:33 remaining in the first half.

Panthers quarterback Zy McDonald capped a 7-play, 48-yard scoring drive when he tossed a 13-yard strike to Ronnie West with 8:58 on the clock before halftime. Clark Atlanta captured the lead, 9-7.

Fifty-six seconds before intermission, running back Alan Riggins rushed for a 6-yard touchdown to finish off a 10-play, 73-yard possession. The Panthers had a mildly comfortable 16-7 advantage heading into the locker room.

SECOND HALF

Fort Valley State came out slinging the football with Hudson. The Frosh guided the Wildcats on a 7-play and 77-yard drive to close the point gap at 16-14 at 12:17 in the third quarter.

Momentum was on the Wildcats' side as the Panthers could not hold running back Michael Cabellero out of the endzone. The drive took 5:36 off the clock, which went for 13 plays and 80 yards.

Panthers placekicker Carlos Lopez booted a 35-yard field goal with 14:06 remaining in the contest. Wildcats still led 21-19.

The Wildcats had their chance to extend the lead with a field goal, but opted to convert on fourth down and failed.

Coach Keaton's staff called effective plays on their penultimate drive. Zy McDonald was nearly flawless as the Panthers recaptured the lead on an 11-play, 75-yard drive, giving the home team a 26-21 lead.

After turning away the Wildcats' final drive in their red zone, Clark Atlanta claimed the victory, 26-21, in thrilling fashion in front of their home crowd.

STANDOUT PERFORMERS

CAU

  • QB Zy McDonald - 19 of 30 completions for 180 yards, 2 TDs; 7 carries for 43 yards
  • WR Armone Harris - 6 rec, 78 yards, 1 TD
  • WR Ronnie West - 7 rec, 60 yards, 1 TD
  • RB Alan Riggins - 18 rushes, 92 yards, 1 TD
  • LB Eric Searcy - 10 tackles, 1 TFL, 0.5 Sack
  • LB Kirkland Boone - 8 tackles

FVSU

  • QB Don Hudson Jr. - 21 of 26 completions for 142 yards, 2 TDs; 23 rushes for 141 yards
  • RB Micheal Cabellero - 7 rushes for 22 yards, 1 TD
  • WR J.T. Pendleton - 7 rec, 74 yards, 2 TDs
  • LB Jadyn Walker - 6 tackles, 1 TFL
  • DB KJ Spence - 6 tackles

