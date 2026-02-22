Team Gaither Edges Team Robinson In Thrilling Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl

Team Gaither defeated Team Robinson 27-23 on Saturday in the fifth annual Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl, delivering the most competitive matchup in the event’s short history and showcasing the depth of HBCU talent for pro scouts.

Behind a balanced offensive attack and a relentless defensive front, Team Gaither closed strong to secure the victory at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

Offensive MVP JaQuan Kelly of Winston-Salem State rushed 10 times for 75yards and two touchdowns.

“Super proud of our guys,” Coach Chennis Berry said in a postgame interview. “I mean, they came the whole week, and they took advantage of every opportunity they got. The separation is in the preparation. I thought we prepared really, really well this week, and we found a way to go 1- 0.”

Defensive MVP Michael Lunz II of South Carolina State pressured Robinson's quarterbacks with several sacks and tackles for loss.

Lunz, who recorded two sacks, echoed Berry's mindset during his interview with NFL Network’s Sheree Buruss. “We're tenacious. You know, we don't give up the fight for 60 minutes, and that's just it. We weren't gonna lose. We were gonna fight the whole time, and that's what we did. We came up with the win.”

Team Gaither co-head coach Maurice Flowers (Johnson C. Smith) credited the defensive intensity of his squad. “We're used to seeing good defense, Coach Barry and crowd themselves on great defense, South Carolina State, Johnson C Smith, we're used to being around some good defense and being in the top 10 every year, and just you got some of the best guys in HBCU. It shouldn't be anything less than that.”

Saturday’s bowl game was the best one of all five games in the series. “The quality of the players is better this year than in past years,” Doug Williams said. “Hopefully, in Year Six, those players will be better than Year Five.”

Doug Williams (left), Offensive MVP JaQuan Kelley of Winston-Salem State (25), Defensive MVP Michael Lunz II (11) of South Carolina State, James "Shack" Harris (r) | Credit: HBCU Legacy Bowl

FIRST HALF

The all-star game erupted with excitement from the start. Bethune-Cookman quarterback Cam’Ron Ransom powered Team Robinson to an early 6-0 advantage. He fired a touchdown pass to Alabama A&M tight end Travaunta “Tra” Abner. Mississippi Valley State placekicker Marko Jovisic then pushed the extra point attempt wide left.

Team Gaither surged on the next possession. Offensive MVP JaQuan Kelley, the running back, exploded for a 22-yard touchdown off the right side of his offensive tackle. North Carolina A&M placekicker Andrew Brown drilled the extra point. Team Gaither led 7-6 at the end of the first quarter.

Later in the second quarter, Brown kicked a field goal, extending Team Gaither's lead to 10-6.

Jackson State linebacker Pulliam Reid pounced on a fumble after a special teams miscue on a punt, setting up Team Robinson with excellent field position. A few plays later, Team Robinson surged ahead. Jerodd Sims, from Florida Memorial, powered into the end zone for a touchdown. Jovisic drilled the extra point, securing a 13-10 advantage for Team Robinson.

Brown hit a 30-yard field goal to tie the game at 13 before halftime.

SECOND HALF

Johnson C. Smith quarterback Kelvin Durham got to work after halftime, leading Team Gaither to a touchdown on an 8-yard fade to Johnson C. Smith wide receiver Deandre Proctor in the left end zone. Team Gaither retook the lead, 20-13, at the 11:11 mark in the third quarter.

On Team Robinson’s next possession, Edward Waters quarterback Noah Bodden and his receiver failed to connect. North Carolina A&T defensive back Aaron Harris nearly made a pick-six, but Bodden managed to tackle him at the one-yard line, preventing the score.

Capitalizing on the excellent field position, Kelly extended Team Gaither's lead to 27-13 in the third quarter with his second touchdown run.

On the next series, Team Robinson's defensive back Blake Davis (Grambling State) capitalized on an errant pass from Durham. He recorded a pick-six touchdown by weaving through defenders and reaching the end zone.

Team Robinson trailed by seven at the end of the third, 27-20, with Team Gaither in control.

An interception by Alabama State defensive back Deontre Morris gave Robinson another opportunity, but Gaither’s defense stiffened. Team Robinson settled for a field goal after Lunz and NCCU linebacker Max U’Ren disrupted a promising drive, narrowing the score to 27-23.

Soon after, quarterback Cameron Peters (Prairie View A&M) led Team Robinson into scoring range. However, strong defensive plays by Lunz and NCCU linebacker Max U’Ren prevented a touchdown. Team Robinson settled for a field goal, bringing the score to 27-23.

The referees ended the game after Team Gaither's Quincy Robinson (Delaware State) sacked and stripped Team Robinson quarterback Ransom with 15 seconds remaining.

GAME BALLS

Besides MVPs Lunz and Kelley, a few other players deserve game balls:

Team Robinson: DL Quincy Ivory (Jackson State), DB Blake Davis (Grambling State), DL Bryce Cage (Grambling State), LB Reid Pulliam (Jackson State), LB Stemarion Edwards (Alcorn State)

Team Gaither: LB Erick Hunter (Morgan State), DL Quincy Robinson (Delaware State), LB Max U’Ren (NCCU)

The fifth Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl delivered scoring in a physical contest that reinforced the event’s mission: elevate HBCU talent and provide a direct pathway to the NFL. If Saturday’s thriller is any indication, the standard will continue to rise for our HBCU players.