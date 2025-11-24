Coach Cris Dishman Delivers Winning Season As Texas Southern Ends 25-Year Drought
HOUSTON — Cris Dishman delivered on a key promise he made during his introductory press conference: building a winning football team at Texas Southern University. Under Dishman’s guidance, the Tigers finished the season 6-5, achieving the program’s first winning record in 25 years.
“I feel great,” Dishman said in his first postgame remarks. “It’s a long time coming, 20-something plus years, and God put us all here for a reason. To be able to give this winning season to our fans… now we have to get people in the stands. We have to get our students in the stands. We have to get people believing in this team.”
Quarterback Jordan Davis led Texas Southern with 158 passing yards, 80 rushing yards, and two touchdowns as the Tigers defeated Alabama A&M 24-7 at Shell Energy Stadium. Backup running back Lawrence Butler made a significant impact, rushing 20 times for 101 yards and a score.
The Tigers celebrated Senior Day, honoring 13 seniors: Chaunzavia Lewis, Trenton Leary, Da’Veon Ford, Kerien Charlo, Edric Whitley, Jalen Williams, Michael Akins, Charles George Jr., Jonathan Lewis, Josiah Hardman, Alex Bouldin, Calvin Lester III, and Victory Vaka.
One of those seniors, defensive lineman Michael “Big Nasty” Akins, is preparing for the 2026 NFL Draft and will play in the 2026 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl in New Orleans. Walking off the field for the last time with his teammates was an emotional moment.
“A lot of emotions were running,” Akins said. “Especially doing something that hadn’t been done in a while… but it’s all ending at the same time. It’s bittersweet. Just enjoying the moment walking off the field. Just make sure I leave no regrets. Just giving them all, really, because I can’t get this moment back.”
Texas Southern’s offense totaled 386 yards, while the defense stifled Alabama A&M, holding the Bulldogs to 311 yards. Senior defensive back Josiah Hardman led the Tigers with nine tackles, and Garfield Lawrence added five tackles and 2.5 sacks.
In a show of unity, Dishman invited his coaching staff to join him and players Michael Akins and Jordan Davis at the postgame press conference.
Strength and conditioning coach Jonas Seawright reflected on the journey: “The process has been very dynamic. Everything that you guys saw today was a manifestation of build up, frustration, triumph, hard work, dedication, and sweat. So remember this win.”
Dishman closed the season with a clear message: “As Twin said earlier, we play good football here… In Houston, we have a dominant team. So that’s one of our goals, to keep our guys here at home… If you want to get to the league or get that ‘bag,’ here’s where you get it, but you have to put the work in.”
With an overall record of 11-11, including 9-7 in SWAC play, Dishman has elevated the culture and expectations at Texas Southern. As the Tigers look ahead, can Coach Dishman guide the Tigers to a SWAC Championship, or even their first Celebration Bowl appearance in his third season?
We shall see.