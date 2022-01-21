Bayou Clash! DB Devin Bush 'Flips' From Southern to Grambling

Skip to main content
Bayou Clash! Devin Bush 'Flips' From Southern to Grambling

Former Arkansas defensive back 'flipped his commitment from Southern University to rival Grambling State University.

On Tuesday, Jan. 18, all seemed right in the world for Southern's recruiting efforts. The former Razorback defensive back, Devin Bush, announced he would join the Southern Jaguars after entering the transfer portal. 

However, in the "Wacky SWAC," things would take a strange twist against Dooley and the Jags.

FLIPPING BUSH

Hue Jackson hasn't rested since being entrusted to re-establish the Grambling Tigers name and brand on the landscape of HBCU football.

On Jan. 20, Jackson and his staff "flipped" Devin Bush. The New Orleans native changed his commitment from Southern to Grambling.

Bush announced via social media, "After praying to The Most High, and having long exhausting conversations with my parents, I've made the decision to de-commit from Southern University. I'll be committing to Grambling State University and Coach Hue along with his staff!"

Bush has three years of eligibility remaining. The former four-star prospect helped Edna Karr to win three Louisiana 4A Championships. The 6 foot, 200-pound athlete, committed to the University of Arkansas on Nov. 11, 2019. Bush had nine-game appearances totaling one tackle with the Razorbacks in two seasons.

THE BAYOU CLASH

There's never been love lost between the Grambling Tigers and Southern Jaguars. The old foes have fought in-season and off-season since the days of Eddie Robinson and Pete Richardson. Today, with head coaches Hue Jackson (Grambling) and Eric Dooley (Southern) taking over at the storied programs, there's fresh blood in the air.

Since being upset by the G-Men at the 48th Annual Bayou Classic, Southern was on track with a solid recruiting class and transfers headed to Scotlandville.

Losing Bush isn't a major setback for the Jags. Still, Grambling has positioned themselves as a viable candidate to contend for the SWAC West crown with offseason transfers with players like Bush.

