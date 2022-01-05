HBCU Legends Speak Podcast: Thomas Henderson Interview

HBCU legend and former Super Bowl Champion Thomas Henderson is a guest on the 'HBCU Legends Speak' podcast with Kyle T. Mosley.

Quotes from Thomas Henderson's Interview:

On Nate Newton

"Jimmie Johnson [Dallas Head Coach] noticed that he [Nate Newton] had quick feet for a man of his size. I mean, Nate was 300 and something pounds. But, when you add quick feet to that [size], you got a guy that can get in space and take down a safety, a cornerback, or even a linebacker, let alone bury a defensive tackle."

On Tom Landry

"I took on guards and tackles playing linebacker in the NFL. Tom Landry taught me a technique. I sort of had it, but I didn't know I had it. And, if you will keep your body parallel to the line of scrimmage. You can jack up anybody."

On Tank Younger

Henderson credits former HBCU legend and NFL scout Tank Younger for his discovery. "He was working for the Rams at the time. Okay. And there were three or four black scouts that took the time to come to Langston...I made AP All-America with Ed "Too Tall" Jones at the other end, in 1973. And so the scouts would come up to Langston in the middle of nowhere. And, I'd put on some Converse low quarters, or, whatever I had...They would take their tapes out and stick something in the ground...I think the first time I ran a 40, I ran a 4.4 seconds." He continued by saying Younger and other scouts couldn't believe his speed and asked him to run the forty again. He declined.

Listen to the podcast about Thomas Henderson's life, sobriety, philanthropy, and how he would shed the "Hollywood" moniker.

Linebacker … Langston University (1971-1974) … Started collegiate career as a walk-on … Led Langston to 11-2 record and NAIA playoff berth in 1973 … Two-time NAIA All-American … Southwest District Defensive Player of the Year (1974) … Selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the 18th overall pick in the 1975 NFL Draft … Cowboys (1975-1979) … Also played for the San Francisco 49ers, Houston Oilers and Miami Dolphins … seven seasons … NFL Pro Bowl selection (1978) … Super Bowl Champion (1977) … Born on March 1, 1953 in Austin, Texas.