Doug Williams Honored By Washington Commanders, Special Bond With Jayden Daniels
It's rare for an NFL team to have a Super Bowl-winning player on its executive staff who also mentors the team's rookie quarterback, but that's exactly what Doug Williams has done with Jayden Daniels.
Last week, Washington announced that Williams would serve as their honorary captain throughout the playoffs. The team and coaching staff wore shirts bearing the number 17 to honor him and recognize his significance to the franchise.
This gesture was both inspiring and respectful towards the HBCU legend who led the franchise as underdogs to a Super Bowl XXII victory, defeating the heavily favored Denver Broncos 42-10, with Pro Football Hall of Famer John Elway as their quarterback.
Last Saturday, Daniels guided the Washington Commanders to their first playoff victory in nearly 20 seasons. Williams' mentorship played a critical role in helping Daniels achieve this milestone.
Washington will face the Detroit Lions in the NFC Divisional Round tonight at 7 PM CT on Fox.
Eleven years ago, Doug Williams joined the Washington franchise after several years in the personnel and scouting department of Tampa Bay.
As we transition from past years to today, Williams' trials and tribulations during his time with the Bucs and Washington aim to guide Jayden Daniels' success.
Today, Williams is an executive with the Commanders. On Sunday afternoon at Raymond James Stadium, Washington will square off against Tampa Bay in a challenging NFC Wild Card matchup.
The HBCU legend and Super Bowl XXII MVP will act as the Commanders named him the team's honorary captain during their playoff campaign.
His history with Washington and Tampa Bay makes Sunday clash interesting for Williams. Each organization has significantly impacted his professional career on and off the gridiron.
Nevertheless, in Washington, Williams once told HBCU Legends, "It's great to have an organization that respects your input."
The Commanders' rookie quarterback, Jayden Daniels, paid the ultimate respect to Williams by wearing the No. 17 Washington jersey with Williams' name on it before his first preseason game in August.
"Jayden is one of those special relationships that you don't have to say anything," Williams told Tony Dungy during an NBC interview. "It's just that respect. Every morning I come in, he's already here. 6:30, he's already here, and he sees me all the time. And he just walked by my office and said, 'Hey, Doug.' And just keep going because he knows what it means."