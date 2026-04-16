Marc Stampley II: Houston Cougars 'Star' DB Ready to Shine in the NFL

HOUSTON, Tx. — There's a saying in football that whoever is near the ball at the end of a play is usually the best player on the field. Marc Stampley II has lived by those words his entire career, and as the 2026 NFL Draft approaches, he's betting that scouts watching his tape will see exactly that.

After a standout college career at Houston following three years at Georgia Southern, the 5-foot-11, 195-pound defensive back from Fayetteville, Georgia (via New Orleans, Louisiana) now stands on the edge of the NFL. With pre-draft visits scheduled with the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears, a strong Pro Day behind him, and a spot on the East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 watch list, Stampley is ready to prove he belongs in the NFL.

"I've always had a chip on my shoulder," Stampley told HBCU Legends. "It doesn't matter what it comes to, track, football, whatever. I just feel I have always exceeded the expectations that were set for me. And I've shown people that it's much more than what you see or what you think."

Marc Stampley II: Houston Cougars 'Star' Ready to Shine in the NFL | Credit: UH Athletics

Deep Roots, Deep Motivation

Stampley's journey began in New Orleans, where his family's legacy carries weight. Born Marc Antony Stampley II, he inherited a football pedigree—his father, Marc Stampley Sr., played at McNeese State. After Hurricane Katrina, the family relocated to Fayetteville, south of Atlanta, while much of their extended community stayed in New Orleans and Lake Charles.

That connection to home never faded. The significance hit home last December, when Houston traveled to New Orleans for the New Orleans Bowl—a moment Stampley described as one of the most surreal of his football life.

"New Orleans, that's literally where I was born," he said. "Just being able to play in the Superdome, where my family loves to dream, they love the Saints, they love the memories. My whole family was at that game. It was probably 50 of us in the stands. I couldn't trade that for anything in the world."

Built on a Different Foundation

Before he fully claimed football, Stampley was a legitimate track and field talent. A region champion in the long jump, triple jump, 300-meter hurdles, and the 4x400 relay, he earned back-to-back second-place finishes at the Georgia AAAAA State Track Meet — setting his school record both times — and was named the 2021 GHSA high point total champion.

"I got second in state back-to-back years," he said with a laugh. "That's the one thing that haunts me. I haven't had a state championship in any sport. But it helped for sure."

That athletic foundation—the explosiveness, agility, and spatial awareness—translated seamlessly to football. At Houston's Pro Day in March, Stampley ran a 6.68 in the L-drill, ranking among the top participants.

"My change of direction speed is top notch," he said. "I feel like that three-cone and L-drill really reenact playing corner. Just being able to change — all right, he went this way, he just ran a dig, you gotta cut this way."

He also registered a 4.51 in the 40-yard dash, though he insists he has more speed to showcase.

"I feel like I really got a 4.4 in me," he said. "When I was training, I was hitting 4.3s. But no complaints, no excuses."

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars defensive back Marc Stampley II (22) celebrates a missed field goal by the Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The 'Star' of the Defense

At Houston, Stampley thrived in the "star" role—a hybrid cornerback/safety position blending coverage and box responsibilities. It was a seamless match.

"They call it the star role because it's like the star of the defense," he explained. "You have the ability to do everything — guard man, play the box, blitz, take on tackles. You have to read plays like a linebacker, recognize what's going on, just to be able to make plays. I just feel like with my ability and how I play the game, that position was perfect for me."

In 13 games for the Cougars, Stampley tallied 28 tackles, two interceptions, a sack, and three passes defended. His most memorable play came in the regular-season finale against Baylor, where he made an acrobatic interception on a tipped ball in the end zone, helping Houston clinch a 10-win season.

Before Houston, he spent three seasons at Georgia Southern, amassing 125 tackles, 19 passes defended, and five interceptions over 38 games. As a 2024 All-Sun Belt Second Team honoree, he ranked fifth in the conference with three interceptions and 10 passes defended.

Modeling the Greats

Ask Stampley who he patterns his game after, and he doesn't hesitate, though his answer may surprise some.

"Growing up, literally, that's who I modeled my game after — Tyrann Mathieu," he said. "Before every little league game, I'm making sure I'm watching some Tyrann Mathieu highlights. Just to see how he's moving and affecting the game at every position. Watching him play DB, I knew it. I knew I had to play that."

He also counts Jalen Pitre of the Texans as a comparable player, citing his ability to impact the ball in space as something he identifies with.

Stampley also had an up-close brush with football royalty during his time at Georgia Southern, when Ray Lewis — whose son played for the Eagles — made an unannounced appearance at a team meeting.

"He was just telling us that no matter your circumstance, no matter your situation, you can always get through it as long as you have the faith and the work ethic," Stampley recalled. "It might sound cliché, but it's literally what helped me get to the point I am today."

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz celebrates a play with defensive back Marc Stampley II (22) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Willie Fritz Effect

Stampley's decision to transfer to Houston for his final season was driven by a desire to compete at a higher level before the draft — and what he found there under head coach Willie Fritz exceeded expectations.

"I really appreciate Georgia Southern and everything they brought to me," he said. "But going into my senior year, I just felt like it was time for a change. I wanted to see how I compete at the next level and show scouts that it's still the same me."

The lessons he took from Fritz's program went beyond X's and O's.

"It's about the subatomic changes you make that really affect the whole system," Stampley said. "It starts daily — from when you wake up to when you go to bed. Breaking myself down to build myself up the right way. Doing the little things right, like waking up early, being on time. All the small things."

More Than a Football Player

What comes through most when talking to Marc Stampley II is that his ambitions extend far beyond the football field. He graduated from Houston with a degree in integrated studies and has his sights set on coaching after his playing days are over.

"I understand so much about the game, and the way coaches helped me become who I am," he said. "I feel like I could really change somebody's life — just talking to them, helping them reach their goals. Even if it's not football."

In the locker room, teammates have called him one of the best they've ever had. Stampley says it's simply who he is off the field, coming through.

"If I'm doing good, you're doing good too," he said. "We are all a part of this together. I don't have any brothers, so once I get around those guys, you're like my brother. Whatever you need, I got you."

The Ask

When asked to look directly into the camera and make his case to NFL scouts and decision makers, Stampley didn't blink.

"I would draft me," he said. "I'm a dynamic playmaker on and off the field. I'm a guy that's going to change the whole culture, change the locker room, change the environment on the field. You turn on the tape, you can truly see the compassion. You can see me flying around having fun. Because at the end of the day, this is football. This is a child's game that I grew up loving. You can see me enjoying it, loving it, and really buying into it."

Whoever takes a chance on Marc Stampley II in the coming days won't just be getting a cornerback. They'll be getting a competitor shaped by Katrina resilience, a track star's athleticism, a family's love, and four years of college football that proved he belongs at every level he's played.

Now, as Marc Stampley II prepares for the NFL Draft, his journey from New Orleans to the national spotlight stands as a testament to resilience and determination. He is ready not just to join the league, but to make his mark as a competitor and leader on the game's biggest stage.