Marc Stampley II: Houston Cougars 'Star' DB Ready to Shine in the NFL
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HOUSTON, Tx. — There's a saying in football that whoever is near the ball at the end of a play is usually the best player on the field. Marc Stampley II has lived by those words his entire career, and as the 2026 NFL Draft approaches, he's betting that scouts watching his tape will see exactly that.
After a standout college career at Houston following three years at Georgia Southern, the 5-foot-11, 195-pound defensive back from Fayetteville, Georgia (via New Orleans, Louisiana) now stands on the edge of the NFL. With pre-draft visits scheduled with the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears, a strong Pro Day behind him, and a spot on the East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 watch list, Stampley is ready to prove he belongs in the NFL.
"I've always had a chip on my shoulder," Stampley told HBCU Legends. "It doesn't matter what it comes to, track, football, whatever. I just feel I have always exceeded the expectations that were set for me. And I've shown people that it's much more than what you see or what you think."
Deep Roots, Deep Motivation
Stampley's journey began in New Orleans, where his family's legacy carries weight. Born Marc Antony Stampley II, he inherited a football pedigree—his father, Marc Stampley Sr., played at McNeese State. After Hurricane Katrina, the family relocated to Fayetteville, south of Atlanta, while much of their extended community stayed in New Orleans and Lake Charles.
That connection to home never faded. The significance hit home last December, when Houston traveled to New Orleans for the New Orleans Bowl—a moment Stampley described as one of the most surreal of his football life.
"New Orleans, that's literally where I was born," he said. "Just being able to play in the Superdome, where my family loves to dream, they love the Saints, they love the memories. My whole family was at that game. It was probably 50 of us in the stands. I couldn't trade that for anything in the world."
Built on a Different Foundation
Before he fully claimed football, Stampley was a legitimate track and field talent. A region champion in the long jump, triple jump, 300-meter hurdles, and the 4x400 relay, he earned back-to-back second-place finishes at the Georgia AAAAA State Track Meet — setting his school record both times — and was named the 2021 GHSA high point total champion.
"I got second in state back-to-back years," he said with a laugh. "That's the one thing that haunts me. I haven't had a state championship in any sport. But it helped for sure."
That athletic foundation—the explosiveness, agility, and spatial awareness—translated seamlessly to football. At Houston's Pro Day in March, Stampley ran a 6.68 in the L-drill, ranking among the top participants.
"My change of direction speed is top notch," he said. "I feel like that three-cone and L-drill really reenact playing corner. Just being able to change — all right, he went this way, he just ran a dig, you gotta cut this way."
He also registered a 4.51 in the 40-yard dash, though he insists he has more speed to showcase.
"I feel like I really got a 4.4 in me," he said. "When I was training, I was hitting 4.3s. But no complaints, no excuses."
The 'Star' of the Defense
At Houston, Stampley thrived in the "star" role—a hybrid cornerback/safety position blending coverage and box responsibilities. It was a seamless match.
"They call it the star role because it's like the star of the defense," he explained. "You have the ability to do everything — guard man, play the box, blitz, take on tackles. You have to read plays like a linebacker, recognize what's going on, just to be able to make plays. I just feel like with my ability and how I play the game, that position was perfect for me."
In 13 games for the Cougars, Stampley tallied 28 tackles, two interceptions, a sack, and three passes defended. His most memorable play came in the regular-season finale against Baylor, where he made an acrobatic interception on a tipped ball in the end zone, helping Houston clinch a 10-win season.
Before Houston, he spent three seasons at Georgia Southern, amassing 125 tackles, 19 passes defended, and five interceptions over 38 games. As a 2024 All-Sun Belt Second Team honoree, he ranked fifth in the conference with three interceptions and 10 passes defended.
Modeling the Greats
Ask Stampley who he patterns his game after, and he doesn't hesitate, though his answer may surprise some.
"Growing up, literally, that's who I modeled my game after — Tyrann Mathieu," he said. "Before every little league game, I'm making sure I'm watching some Tyrann Mathieu highlights. Just to see how he's moving and affecting the game at every position. Watching him play DB, I knew it. I knew I had to play that."
He also counts Jalen Pitre of the Texans as a comparable player, citing his ability to impact the ball in space as something he identifies with.
Stampley also had an up-close brush with football royalty during his time at Georgia Southern, when Ray Lewis — whose son played for the Eagles — made an unannounced appearance at a team meeting.
"He was just telling us that no matter your circumstance, no matter your situation, you can always get through it as long as you have the faith and the work ethic," Stampley recalled. "It might sound cliché, but it's literally what helped me get to the point I am today."
The Willie Fritz Effect
Stampley's decision to transfer to Houston for his final season was driven by a desire to compete at a higher level before the draft — and what he found there under head coach Willie Fritz exceeded expectations.
"I really appreciate Georgia Southern and everything they brought to me," he said. "But going into my senior year, I just felt like it was time for a change. I wanted to see how I compete at the next level and show scouts that it's still the same me."
The lessons he took from Fritz's program went beyond X's and O's.
"It's about the subatomic changes you make that really affect the whole system," Stampley said. "It starts daily — from when you wake up to when you go to bed. Breaking myself down to build myself up the right way. Doing the little things right, like waking up early, being on time. All the small things."
More Than a Football Player
What comes through most when talking to Marc Stampley II is that his ambitions extend far beyond the football field. He graduated from Houston with a degree in integrated studies and has his sights set on coaching after his playing days are over.
"I understand so much about the game, and the way coaches helped me become who I am," he said. "I feel like I could really change somebody's life — just talking to them, helping them reach their goals. Even if it's not football."
In the locker room, teammates have called him one of the best they've ever had. Stampley says it's simply who he is off the field, coming through.
"If I'm doing good, you're doing good too," he said. "We are all a part of this together. I don't have any brothers, so once I get around those guys, you're like my brother. Whatever you need, I got you."
The Ask
When asked to look directly into the camera and make his case to NFL scouts and decision makers, Stampley didn't blink.
"I would draft me," he said. "I'm a dynamic playmaker on and off the field. I'm a guy that's going to change the whole culture, change the locker room, change the environment on the field. You turn on the tape, you can truly see the compassion. You can see me flying around having fun. Because at the end of the day, this is football. This is a child's game that I grew up loving. You can see me enjoying it, loving it, and really buying into it."
Whoever takes a chance on Marc Stampley II in the coming days won't just be getting a cornerback. They'll be getting a competitor shaped by Katrina resilience, a track star's athleticism, a family's love, and four years of college football that proved he belongs at every level he's played.
Now, as Marc Stampley II prepares for the NFL Draft, his journey from New Orleans to the national spotlight stands as a testament to resilience and determination. He is ready not just to join the league, but to make his mark as a competitor and leader on the game's biggest stage.
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I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends. Former founder and publisher of the Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on SI since October 2019. Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four. My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances: WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert), KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews: Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Collegiate Head Coach), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Mark Ingram (NFL RB), Terron Armstead (NFL OL), Jameis Winston (NFL QB), Cam Newton (NFL QB), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Chennis Berry (Collegiate Head Coach), Johnny Jones (Collegiate Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Women's Basketball Coach), Tremaine Jackson (Collegiate Head Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (Former VP of Basketball - New Orleans Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns. For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:Follow ktmoze