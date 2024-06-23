Former Jackson State Star James Houston IV Reflects On Playing At The Vet For The SWAC Football Championship Title
HOUSTON - Before hosting his annual James Houston IV Youth Football Camp in Jackson, Mississippi, on June 23, he reflected on one of his most memorable games at Jackson State — the 2021 SWAC Football Championship Game.
"The Vet was packed up, man, all the way," Houston told WAPT News about playing in Veterans Memorial Stadium in the game. "And, it was just it was a special feeling. I don't think I've ever been in a game like that or felt a game like that. I played in probably one of the best environments of college football in The Swamp [Florida]. And The Vet honestly is right is right there, man. It's right there when it's packed up, and it's going. It's right there next to The Swamp."
The contest was a thrilling display of competitive spirit, with the Jackson State Tigers (11-1) and Prairie View Panthers (7-5) engaging in a fierce 'Cat-On-Cat' battle at The Vet. For many, it was among the most memorable championship games in HBCU football history.
The Tigers were holding a slim 13-10 lead coming out of halftime. Little did they know that Prairie View had "The Problem" lurking and waiting to strike. The Panthers were stuck on their 12-yard line after Darius Campbell fielded a 36-yard punt from Lane McGregor. One play and six seconds later, James Houston IV changed the game.
I recall watching from the pressbox as Jackson State sent pressure, forcing Jawon Pass out of the pocket. The senior quarterback entered the endzone, threw an errant pass, and James Houston IV intercepted it, running five yards to score a pick-six touchdown.
Ol' Mo was working for the home team as the Jackson State fans' cheers reverberated out of the Vet, across campus, and into downtown Jackson as the Sonic Boom of the South played "JSU. Rock You!" It was a scene out of a movie.
The heroes were the 2021 SWAC Newcomer of the Year, fellow defensive star Aubrey Miller, and the Tigers' defense, which dominated the second half. They shut down Prairie View A&M's offense in the second half to decisively win the 2021 SWAC Football Championship, 27-10.
Houston proved he was not only a "playmaker," but also a "game-changer." A few months later, James was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He missed the final roster cut but spent time on the practice squad, gaining knowledge of the game. On Thanksgiving day, Houston immediately changed the Lions' defensive line dynamic. In his professional debut, he sacked Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen twice and forced a fumble on special teams that Turkey Day.
Houston set several NFL records as a rookie and played in the playoffs and NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers. That is one of the reasons why James Houston is considered an HBCU legend. Hopefully, he'll hoist the Lombardi Trophy one day in the NFL.
The Youth Football Camp check-in will be at 8:00 AM at 34 Walter Payton Drive in Jackson, Mississippi.