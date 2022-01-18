Grambling and Southern Players on the LSWA All-Louisiana 2021 College Football Team
The Louisiana Sports Writers Association honored two HBCU players for its All-Louisiana 2021 College Football Team on Saturday, Jan. 15.
OL Johnathan Bishop, Southern – Sr.
The Jaguars' senior offensive lineman is 6-2 and 290 pounds. He's a native of Birmingham, Alabama and earned honors for All-SWAC first-team (Fall 2021) and second-team (Spring 2021).
The offensive line contributed to Southern's No. 1 overall ranking in the SWAC and No. 19 in the FCS for 2021. The Jaguars rushed for 2,176 yards with an average of 197.8 yards per game on the ground.
DL Sundiata Anderson, Grambling – So.
Anderson, 6-5 and 240 pounds, is from College Park, Georgia. The massive defender received first-team All-SWAC recognition after totaling 31 tackles (21 solo) in 2021. He led the Tigers with fives sacks, 7.5 TFLs, three forced fumbles, two quarterback hurries, and one pass defended in 2021.
LSWA All-LOUISIANA 2021 COLLEGE FOOTBALL TEAM
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
- OL/P.J. Burkhalter, Nicholls/Sr./Franklinton, La./3-time SLC Off. Lineman of Year
- OL/Max Mitchell, UL/Jr./Monroe, La./Walter Camp 2nd team A-A
- OL/Rendon Miles-Character, Southeastern/Sr./New Orleans, La./First Team All-SLC
- OL/Ed Ingram, LSU/Sr./DeSoto, Texas/Second Team All-SEC
- OL/Jair Joseph, Nicholls/Sr./Belle Rose, La./2-time First Team All-SLC
- TE/Nolan Givan, Southeastern/Sr./Berkeley, Mich./First Team All-SLC, 5 TDs
- WR/Austin Mitchell, Southeastern/Sr./Plaquemine, La./First Team All-SLC, 9 TDs, 4th FCS Yards (1,035)
- WR/Dai’Jean Dixon, Nicholls/Sr./New Orleans, La./FCS Walter Payton Finalist, 8 TDs, 1,002 Yards
- RB/Ty Davis-Price, LSU/Jr./Baton Rouge, La./1,003 yds, 4 100-yard games
- RB/Collin Guggenheim, Nicholls/Fr./Kenner, La./FCS Jerry Rice Finalist, 10 TD, 930 yds
- QB/Cole Kelley, Southeastern/Sr./Lafayette, La./SLC POY, FCS Walter Payton Finalist, 4,382 yds, 38 TD
Read More
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
- DL/Isaiah Chambers, McNeese/Gr/Houston, Texas/2-time SLC Def. POY, 10.5 sacks, 59 tackles
- DL/Neil Farrell, LSU/Sr./Mobile, Ala./45 tackles, 9.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks
- DL/Zi’Yon Hill, UL/Sr./New Iberia, La./2nd team All-SBC, 56 tackles, 9.5 TFL, 6.5 sacks
- DL/Mason Kinsey, McNeese/Jr./Mansfield, Texas/First Team All-SLC, 41 tackles, 6.5 sacks
- LB/Damon Clark, LSU/Sr./Baton Rouge, La./2nd Team A-A, 2nd nation 135 tackles, 15.5 TFL, 5.5 sacks
- LB/Chauncy Manac, UL/Sr./Homerville, Ga./2nd team All-SBC, 55 tackles, 14.5 TFL, 10.5 sacks
- LB/Tyler Grubbs, LA Tech/Fr./New Orleans, La./2nd team All-C-USA, 97 tackles, 10.0 TFL
- DB/Macon Clark, Tulane/Jr./St. Rose, La./First Team All-AAC, 74 tackles, 4 interceptions
- DB/Zy Alexander, Southeastern/Fr./Loreauville, La./First-Team All-SLC, 36 tackles, 6 interceptions
- DB/Jay Ward, LSU/Jr./Moultrie, Ga./62 tackles, 2 interceptions
- DB/Percy Butler, UL/Jr./Plaquemine, La./2nd team All-SBC, 60 tackles, 1 interception
FIRST TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS
- K/Cade York, LSU/Jr./McKinney, Texas/2nd team All-SEC, 15-18 FGs, 39 PATs, 5 FGs 50 or more
- P/Ryan Wright, Tulane/Sr./San Ramon, California/AAC Punter of Year, 47.5 average, 7th nationally
- RS/Gage Larvadain, Southeastern/Fr./New Orleans, La./SLC FOY, 29.4 KO Return, 1 TD
COACH AND PLAYER HONORS
- Coach of the Year – Billy Napier, UL
- Offensive Player of the Year – Cole Kelley, Southeastern
- Defensive Player of the Year – Damone Clark, LSU
- Freshman of the Year – (TIE) – Montrell Johnson, UL; Collin Guggenheim, Nicholls
- Newcomer of the Year – Nolan Givan, Southeastern
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
- OL – O’Cyrus Torrence, UL – So., Greensburg, La.; Caron Coleman, McNeese – Jr., St. Louis, Mo; Austin Deculus, LSU – Sr., Grad, Mamou, La.; Johnathan Bishop, Southern – Sr., Birmingham, Ala.; Corey Dublin, Tulane – Sr., New Orleans, La.
- TE – Tyrick James, Tulane – Jr. Waco, Texas
- WR – Smoke Harris, LA Tech – So., St. Francisville, La.; Kayshon Boutte, LSU – So., New Iberia, La.
- RB – Montrell Johnson, UL – Fr., New Orleans, La.; Chris Smith, UL – Jr., Louisville, Miss.; Tyjae Spears – Tulane – Fr., Ponchatoula., La.
- QB – Levi Lewis, UL – Sr, Baton Rouge, La.
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
- DL – Andre Jones, UL – Sr., Varnado, La.; Sundiata Anderson, Grambling – So., College Park, Ga.; Perry Ganci, Nicholls – So., New Orleans, La; BJ Ojulari, LSU – So. Marietta, Ga.
- LB – Kordell Williams, McNeese – Jr., Carencro, La.; Micah Baskerville, LSU – Sr., Shreveport, La.; Lorenzo McCaskill, UL – Sr., Detroit, Mich.
- DB – Beejay Williamson, LA Tech – So., Dallas, Texas; Andre Sam, McNeese – Jr., Iowa, La.; Kevin Johnson, Nicholls – Sr., New Orleans, La.; Jarius Monroe, Nicholls – So., LaPlace, La.
SECOND TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS
- K – Calum Suthlerland, ULM – Sr., Keller, Texas;
- P – Rhys Byrns, UL – Sr., Rye Australia;
- RS – Mason Pierce, McNeese – So., Pearland, Texas.
HONORABLE MENTION
- DL –Darius Hodges, Fr., Montgomery, Ala.;
- Ty Shelby, ULM – Gr., Houston, Texas
- DB – Eric Garror, UL – Mobile, Ala.
- RS – Smoke Harris, LA Tech – So., St. Francisville, La.
