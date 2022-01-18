Grambling and Southern Players on the LSWA All-Louisiana 2021 College Football Team

The Louisiana Sports Writers Association honored two HBCU players for its All-Louisiana 2021 College Football Team on Saturday, Jan. 15.

OL Johnathan Bishop, Southern – Sr.

The Jaguars' senior offensive lineman is 6-2 and 290 pounds. He's a native of Birmingham, Alabama and earned honors for All-SWAC first-team (Fall 2021) and second-team (Spring 2021).

The offensive line contributed to Southern's No. 1 overall ranking in the SWAC and No. 19 in the FCS for 2021. The Jaguars rushed for 2,176 yards with an average of 197.8 yards per game on the ground.

DL Sundiata Anderson, Grambling – So.

Anderson, 6-5 and 240 pounds, is from College Park, Georgia. The massive defender received first-team All-SWAC recognition after totaling 31 tackles (21 solo) in 2021. He led the Tigers with fives sacks, 7.5 TFLs, three forced fumbles, two quarterback hurries, and one pass defended in 2021.

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

OL/P.J. Burkhalter, Nicholls/Sr./Franklinton, La./3-time SLC Off. Lineman of Year

OL/Max Mitchell, UL/Jr./Monroe, La./Walter Camp 2nd team A-A

OL/Rendon Miles-Character, Southeastern/Sr./New Orleans, La./First Team All-SLC

OL/Ed Ingram, LSU/Sr./DeSoto, Texas/Second Team All-SEC

OL/Jair Joseph, Nicholls/Sr./Belle Rose, La./2-time First Team All-SLC

TE/Nolan Givan, Southeastern/Sr./Berkeley, Mich./First Team All-SLC, 5 TDs

WR/Austin Mitchell, Southeastern/Sr./Plaquemine, La./First Team All-SLC, 9 TDs, 4th FCS Yards (1,035)

WR/Dai’Jean Dixon, Nicholls/Sr./New Orleans, La./FCS Walter Payton Finalist, 8 TDs, 1,002 Yards

RB/Ty Davis-Price, LSU/Jr./Baton Rouge, La./1,003 yds, 4 100-yard games

RB/Collin Guggenheim, Nicholls/Fr./Kenner, La./FCS Jerry Rice Finalist, 10 TD, 930 yds

QB/Cole Kelley, Southeastern/Sr./Lafayette, La./SLC POY, FCS Walter Payton Finalist, 4,382 yds, 38 TD

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DL/Isaiah Chambers, McNeese/Gr/Houston, Texas/2-time SLC Def. POY, 10.5 sacks, 59 tackles

DL/Neil Farrell, LSU/Sr./Mobile, Ala./45 tackles, 9.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks

DL/Zi’Yon Hill, UL/Sr./New Iberia, La./2nd team All-SBC, 56 tackles, 9.5 TFL, 6.5 sacks

DL/Mason Kinsey, McNeese/Jr./Mansfield, Texas/First Team All-SLC, 41 tackles, 6.5 sacks

LB/Damon Clark, LSU/Sr./Baton Rouge, La./2nd Team A-A, 2nd nation 135 tackles, 15.5 TFL, 5.5 sacks

LB/Chauncy Manac, UL/Sr./Homerville, Ga./2nd team All-SBC, 55 tackles, 14.5 TFL, 10.5 sacks

LB/Tyler Grubbs, LA Tech/Fr./New Orleans, La./2nd team All-C-USA, 97 tackles, 10.0 TFL

DB/Macon Clark, Tulane/Jr./St. Rose, La./First Team All-AAC, 74 tackles, 4 interceptions

DB/Zy Alexander, Southeastern/Fr./Loreauville, La./First-Team All-SLC, 36 tackles, 6 interceptions

DB/Jay Ward, LSU/Jr./Moultrie, Ga./62 tackles, 2 interceptions

DB/Percy Butler, UL/Jr./Plaquemine, La./2nd team All-SBC, 60 tackles, 1 interception

FIRST TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS

K/Cade York, LSU/Jr./McKinney, Texas/2nd team All-SEC, 15-18 FGs, 39 PATs, 5 FGs 50 or more

P/Ryan Wright, Tulane/Sr./San Ramon, California/AAC Punter of Year, 47.5 average, 7th nationally

RS/Gage Larvadain, Southeastern/Fr./New Orleans, La./SLC FOY, 29.4 KO Return, 1 TD

COACH AND PLAYER HONORS

Coach of the Year – Billy Napier, UL

Offensive Player of the Year – Cole Kelley, Southeastern

Defensive Player of the Year – Damone Clark, LSU

Freshman of the Year – (TIE) – Montrell Johnson, UL; Collin Guggenheim, Nicholls

Newcomer of the Year – Nolan Givan, Southeastern

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

OL – O’Cyrus Torrence, UL – So., Greensburg, La.; Caron Coleman, McNeese – Jr., St. Louis, Mo; Austin Deculus, LSU – Sr., Grad, Mamou, La.; Johnathan Bishop, Southern – Sr. , Birmingham, Ala.; Corey Dublin, Tulane – Sr., New Orleans, La.

WR – Smoke Harris, LA Tech – So., St. Francisville, La.; Kayshon Boutte, LSU – So., New Iberia, La.

RB – Montrell Johnson, UL – Fr., New Orleans, La.; Chris Smith, UL – Jr., Louisville, Miss.; Tyjae Spears – Tulane – Fr., Ponchatoula., La.

QB – Levi Lewis, UL – Sr, Baton Rouge, La.

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

DL – Andre Jones, UL – Sr., Varnado, La.; Sundiata Anderson, Grambling – So. , College Park, Ga.; Perry Ganci, Nicholls – So., New Orleans, La; BJ Ojulari, LSU – So. Marietta, Ga.

DB – Beejay Williamson, LA Tech – So., Dallas, Texas; Andre Sam, McNeese – Jr., Iowa, La.; Kevin Johnson, Nicholls – Sr., New Orleans, La.; Jarius Monroe, Nicholls – So., LaPlace, La.

SECOND TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS

K – Calum Suthlerland, ULM – Sr., Keller, Texas;

P – Rhys Byrns, UL – Sr., Rye Australia;

RS – Mason Pierce, McNeese – So., Pearland, Texas.

HONORABLE MENTION